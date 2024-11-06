 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Nintendo’s next system is compatible with Nintendo Switch games

By
An image of the Nintendo Switch - OLED Model Mario Red Edition.
Nintendo

During its latest financial results, Nintendo revealed some more details about the successor to the Nintendo Switch. Specifically, Nintendo confirmed that people will be able to play their Nintendo Switch games on the new system.

“This is Furukawa. At today’s Corporate Management Policy Briefing, we announced that Nintendo Switch software will also be playable on the successor to Nintendo Switch,” Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday night. “Nintendo Switch Online will be available on the successor to Nintendo Switch as well. Further information about the successor to Nintendo Switch, including its compatibility with Nintendo Switch, will be announced at a later date.”

Recommended Videos

Nintendo elaborates on this further in the future outlook section of its latest financial results. It explains that “the introduction of Nintendo Account made it possible to tie consumers’ history to their personal account, enabling Nintendo to maintain a continuous relationship with consumers across platform generations.” Essentially, Nintendo’s account system is better structured to transition between console generations than before. While Wii U games like Xenoblade Chronicles X had to be remastered to be playable on the console, now it seems that players will be able to access and download their Nintendo Switch games on the system’s successor as long as they are using the same Nintendo account.

Related

These financial results did not give us more details on other information about Nintendo’s next system, such as its name or release window. Nintendo previously committed to unveiling the successor to Nintendo Switch sometime this fiscal year, and it has given us no reason not to believe that. Now, we must wait for that “later date” that both Furukawa and Nintendo’s financial results referenced to learn more about Nintendo’s next piece of gaming hardware.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
As a Gaming Staff Writer at Digital Trends, Tomas Franzese reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Wii cult classic MySims feels right at home on Nintendo Switch
A house is customized in MySims: Cozy Bundle.

Last weekend, I was at a wedding when I struck up a conversation with a stranger. When she asked what I did for work and I mentioned I wrote about video games for a living, she was eager to tell me about her favorite games. A personal favorite of hers that I wasn’t expecting to hear? MySims. The somewhat obscure spinoff had a short life in the Nintendo Wii era, delivering a more approachable Sims experience built for casual audiences.

Lucky for my new wedding pal, MySims is making a surprise comeback this year with MySims: Cozy Bundle. The re-release packages up both the original MySims and the fantasy-driven MySims Kingdom with a few modern touches. I went hands-on with the package at a Nintendo holiday preview event, where I got a taste of how these cult classics have been reimagined for Nintendo Switch. Though not much has changed, there are two welcome -- and much needed -- adjustments that fans will appreciate.

Read more
The best Nintendo Switch games for adults

If you're checking out any list of the best Switch games, there will be no shortage of games aimed at kids. That isn't to say these aren't great games for players of all ages, but sometimes older games want a game that feels a little more mature and less like a party game. Just because Nintendo likes to focus on games for all ages doesn't mean the entire console is lacking games for adults, though. The best indie games on Switch, for example, aren't afraid to push some boundaries. Whether it's a stellar single-player title or one of the best multiplayer games on Switch, we'll help you find the best games on the console for adults.

Bayonetta 3

Read more
Xbox Game Pass’ next Blizzard additions are StarCraft’s single-player campaigns
An alien in armor with a light sword standing in front of a space ship window with a planet in the background.

The next Blizzard games to hit Xbox Game Pass are two real-time strategy (RTS) classics. Xbox announced during its Tokyo Game Show 2024 presentation that StarCraft: Remastered and StarCraft 2: Campaign Collection will be available on PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate very soon.

The reveal was delivered by Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, who appeared on the virtual stage in a StarCraft T-shirt. Spencer delivered a series of quick announcements before capping off his appearance by stating that the two games will hit Game Pass on November 5.

Read more