Nintendo’s next system is compatible with Nintendo Switch games

During its latest financial results, Nintendo revealed some more details about the successor to the Nintendo Switch. Specifically, Nintendo confirmed that people will be able to play their Nintendo Switch games on the new system.

“This is Furukawa. At today’s Corporate Management Policy Briefing, we announced that Nintendo Switch software will also be playable on the successor to Nintendo Switch,” Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday night. “Nintendo Switch Online will be available on the successor to Nintendo Switch as well. Further information about the successor to Nintendo Switch, including its compatibility with Nintendo Switch, will be announced at a later date.”

Recommended Videos

Nintendo elaborates on this further in the future outlook section of its latest financial results. It explains that “the introduction of Nintendo Account made it possible to tie consumers’ history to their personal account, enabling Nintendo to maintain a continuous relationship with consumers across platform generations.” Essentially, Nintendo’s account system is better structured to transition between console generations than before. While Wii U games like Xenoblade Chronicles X had to be remastered to be playable on the console, now it seems that players will be able to access and download their Nintendo Switch games on the system’s successor as long as they are using the same Nintendo account.

These financial results did not give us more details on other information about Nintendo’s next system, such as its name or release window. Nintendo previously committed to unveiling the successor to Nintendo Switch sometime this fiscal year, and it has given us no reason not to believe that. Now, we must wait for that “later date” that both Furukawa and Nintendo’s financial results referenced to learn more about Nintendo’s next piece of gaming hardware.