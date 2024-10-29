 Skip to main content
Xenoblade Chronicles X is coming to Switch, throwing one more Wii U game a life raft

By

Nintendo surprisingly announced Xenoblade Chronicles X – Definitive Edition for the Switch on Tuesday, revealing that it’ll be releasing on March 20, 2025. This means that soon, every Xenoblade Chronicles game will be on the platform.

The company released a trailer to go along with the announcement, showing off improved visuals and a teaser at the end for new story content. Nintendo didn’t confirm how much new story will be in the game, but said there will be “added story elements.” “Just who is the mysterious hooded figure on the beach? You’ll have to stay tuned to learn more,” Nintendo said in a press release.

It’s now up for preorder on the Nintendo eShop both digitally and physically for $60.

Nintendo previously ported Xenoblade Chronicles onto the Switch as Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Editionwhich made an already excellent and classic JRPG even better. It also added a huge multi-hour epilogue to better complete the story. Xenoblade Chronicles X isn’t as well-loved — and it launched on the under-played Wii U — but it’s one of the most unique entries in the series with a heavy sci-fi focus, a giant map, extensive character customization, and a new setting: the human settlement of New Los Angeles on the planet Mira. Xenoblade Chronicles X also had multiplayer capabilities, where you can join an online party for specific missions and Global Nemesis Battles, and use other players’ avatars to form a squad for in-game missions.

For a long time, Xenoblade Chronicles X was the only franchise game not playable on the Switch, which became even more apparent after Nintendo shut down the Wii U and 3DS eShops. That meant you couldn’t purchase the game digitally at all, or play it on a modern console.

Beyond just the announcement that a beloved Wii U game will be modernized for the Switch, its release date provides some potential hints at Nintendo Switch’s successor. Xenoblade Chronicles X‘s release date is in March and is specifically stated to be “coming to Nintendo Switch,” so it’s likely the Switch 2 will be releasing after this launch. However, it’s also possible (especially at this point in the Switch’s life cycle) that it’ll be a cross-generation game.

Pick up these Nintendo games you can only get on Wii U and 3DS
xenoblade and pokemon picross headline eshop update chronicles x nintendo wii u

The Nintendo Switch has one of the greatest first-party lineups of any Nintendo console. In addition to several outstanding original games, a lot of awesome Wii U games like Super Mario 3D World, Pikmin 3, and Mario Kart 8 finally got all the love they deserved when they were ported to the Switch. Even some 3DS games like Miitopia have made their way to Nintendo Switch. Still, that isn't all-encompassing, so when the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShops are discontinued on March 27, we will lose access to some amazing first-party Nintendo games that aren't available elsewhere.
From black sheep in their respective series to new IP that tests out some novel ideas, four Wii U and four 3DS games that are still platform exclusives stuck out the most to us. If you're specifically looking for Nintendo-published games to pick up before the 3DS and Wii U eShops stop allowing the purchase of new games, consider picking up one of these titles.
Xenoblade Chronicles X

Considering the rest of the Xenoblade Chronicles series is on Nintendo Switch, it's very surprising that Xenoblade Chronicles X has not made the jump over yet. This RPG stands as the black sheep of the series, with a more gritty style and tone, mech suits, and a plot about humans who crash land on an alien planet after escaping Earth, which might be why it didn't come over before the trilogy was completed. Xenoblade Chronicles X is a great game in its own right, though, and also makes ample use of the Wii U GamePad for its detailed map and menus. As such, it's a worthwhile Wii U pickup for those who like to play games uniquely tailored to the system and enjoy seeing what the oddball entries in game franchises have to offer. 
Star Fox Zero

Download these rare Wii U games before they disappear

Nintendo's Wii U is notorious for how hard it flopped and for providing the Switch with some of its best ports, but that doesn't mean it didn't have worthwhile games that are still exclusive to it. While many Wii U games have escaped to other platforms and Game Boy Advance games are now coming to Nintendo Switch, some experiences are uniquely suited to the Wii U GamePad or aren't able to make the jump elsewhere due to other outside factors.

As such, when the Wii U and 3DS eShops shut down on March 27, there are some unique Wii U games that will become significantly more expensive and tougher, if not outright impossible, to play. If you're one of the 13.5 million people who actually have a Wii U and are wondering what to pick up before the eShop closes, we recommend these stranded games.
Affordable Space Adventures

Goldeneye 007 comes to Game Pass and Nintendo Switch later this week
goldeneye 007 switch xbox release date january 27

Rare, Nintendo, and Xbox Game Studios confirmed that their remaster of classic Nintendo 64 FPS Goldeneye 007 will launch on January 27 across Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
GoldenEye 007 – Xbox Game Pass Date Reveal Trailer
For most, this long-awaited enhanced re-release will be locked behind a subscription service. On Nintendo Switch, the only way to play Goldeneye 007 is with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass subscription, which grants players access to a variety of Nintendo 64, Sega Genesis, NES, and SNES games alongside the DLC to some first-party Nintendo titles. That said, Microsoft has confirmed that the Nintendo Switch version of Goldeneye 007 will be the only one to feature online multiplayer, although it'll still be displayed in split-screen.
Meanwhile, the Xbox versions of Goldeneye 007 don't have online multiplayer but benefit from the addition of achievements and an upgraded 16:9 4K resolution. To play the game on Xbox, you'll need to either have an Xbox Game Pass subscription or own the gaming compilation Rare Replay that was released in 2015. Still, fans are probably happy that they'll just be able to experience this classic on a modern controller.
While it has aged quite a bit, Goldeneye 007 is a highly influential FPS game that also became an iconic Nintendo 64 release thanks to its fun multiplayer. Unfortunately, the license it's attached to likely prevented the game from getting a proper re-release until now. It was one of the best announcements in September's Nintendo Direct, and its launch will also technically mark the first Xbox first-party game released in 2022. 
Goldeneye 007 releases for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on January 27. 

