Nintendo surprisingly announced Xenoblade Chronicles X – Definitive Edition for the Switch on Tuesday, revealing that it’ll be releasing on March 20, 2025. This means that soon, every Xenoblade Chronicles game will be on the platform.

The company released a trailer to go along with the announcement, showing off improved visuals and a teaser at the end for new story content. Nintendo didn’t confirm how much new story will be in the game, but said there will be “added story elements.” “Just who is the mysterious hooded figure on the beach? You’ll have to stay tuned to learn more,” Nintendo said in a press release.

It’s now up for preorder on the Nintendo eShop both digitally and physically for $60.

Nintendo previously ported Xenoblade Chronicles onto the Switch as Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, which made an already excellent and classic JRPG even better. It also added a huge multi-hour epilogue to better complete the story. Xenoblade Chronicles X isn’t as well-loved — and it launched on the under-played Wii U — but it’s one of the most unique entries in the series with a heavy sci-fi focus, a giant map, extensive character customization, and a new setting: the human settlement of New Los Angeles on the planet Mira. Xenoblade Chronicles X also had multiplayer capabilities, where you can join an online party for specific missions and Global Nemesis Battles, and use other players’ avatars to form a squad for in-game missions.

For a long time, Xenoblade Chronicles X was the only franchise game not playable on the Switch, which became even more apparent after Nintendo shut down the Wii U and 3DS eShops. That meant you couldn’t purchase the game digitally at all, or play it on a modern console.

Beyond just the announcement that a beloved Wii U game will be modernized for the Switch, its release date provides some potential hints at Nintendo Switch’s successor. Xenoblade Chronicles X‘s release date is in March and is specifically stated to be “coming to Nintendo Switch,” so it’s likely the Switch 2 will be releasing after this launch. However, it’s also possible (especially at this point in the Switch’s life cycle) that it’ll be a cross-generation game.