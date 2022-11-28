 Skip to main content
Now’s the perfect time to stock up on PS5 controllers

Giovanni Colantonio
By
playstation 5 controller ps5
Digital Trends Graphic

The PlayStation 5’s DualSense is one of my favorite video game controllers of all time. That’s thanks to its unique touches like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, which genuinely change the way I experience games. There’s a downside to all those bells and whistles though: It’s wildly expensive. If a stick begins to drift or you simply want a second one for multiplayer games, be prepared to spend $70 — or more, if you want it in a different color.

If you’ve found yourself pining over a new DualSense, today’s the day to strike. Best Buy is currently running one of the best deals on PS5 controllers since the console launched, with all versions of the gamepad down to $50.

What’s enticing about that deal is that it even includes several of its color variants, from pink to camouflage gray. Usually you’d have to shell out a little extra for that luxury, as variants cost $75. Selling for $50 just like the standard DualSense, today’s a good excuse to stock up on a few colors you’ve had your eyes on since Sony began rolling out its colorful variants.

While those deals are front and center on Best Buy’s Cyber Monday sale page, there are some more hidden on the retailer’s website. Best Buy is offering controller bundles that come with a game at a whopping discount. For instance, you can get a PS5 copy of this year’s Horizon Forbidden West and a DualSense controller for $90. Considering that the game itself usually retails for $70, you’re getting a pretty sizable discount by going this route. There’s an alternate bundle available too if you’d prefer to pick up MLB The Show 22 instead.

It’s not just the DualSense that’s on sale either. If you’re looking for a good mobile controller, the newly released PlayStation Edition Backbone One is currently on sale for $75, down from $100. The mobile attachment is designed to look like the DualSense, with its signature white and black color scheme. Though if you’re thinking of grabbing one, you may want to nab the standard black version, as that one comes with a free month of Xbox Game Pass instead.

Those are just some of the PS5 peripheral deals happening over at Best Buy today. If you really want to stock up, you can grab accessories like the DualSense charging station, the console’s media remote, or the Pulse 3D headset on sale. It’s not often that you can fully kit out your PS5 for under $200, so take advantage of these deals while you can.

