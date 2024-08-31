 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, August 31

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Liquid found in some pens : VAPEJUICE
10 [I can't hear you!] : LALA
14 The old man? : CROMAGNON
15 #1 choices : FAVES
16 Fast-food order that comes in four shapes: bells, balls, boots and bow ties : MCNUGGETS
17 Origin : ROOTS
18 Like some supplements, for short : OTC
19 10-point play : ZTILE
21 Franchise that moved back to Vegas in 2021 : CSI
22 Ex ___ (out of nothing) : NIHILO
26 They’re on their own time : ALASKANS
28 “Coach” : ECONOMY
30 Smallish smart device from Amazon : ECHODOT
31 Modern words of encouragement : YASQUEEN
33 Covers in a black powder : SOOTS
34 Forced : UNNATURAL
37 Enjoys widespread success : ISBIG
40 Reach for the cars? : HAILACAB
44 Rapper who shares his name with the 29th U.S. president : WARRENG
47 Request to keep in touch : EMAILME
48 “Uh … did I hear that right?!” : OKAYWHAT
50 Extras : ADDINS
51 Spurt : JET
52 Aunt ___ of “Oklahoma!” : ELLER
54 Cue preceder : PEE
55 Island known for its nightlife : IBIZA
57 Line outside a box office : ONEPLEASE
61 House of lords? : MANOR
62 Childish? : PEDIATRIC
63 Best Picture-winning film adapted from the 1999 memoir “The Master of Disguise” : ARGO
64 It’s pressed for time : STOPWATCH

Down

1 Some start-up funding, in brief : VCMONEY
2 Ancient continent that included present-day Siberia : ARCTICA
3 Wet weather wear : PONCHOS
4 This will not fly! : EMU
5 Bender : JAG
6 Big name in comfy footwear : UGG
7 Name that’s another form of Agnes : INEZ
8 Panna ___ (Italian dessert) : COTTA
9 Store, as grain : ENSILE
10 Many a Theravada Buddhist : LAO
11 The Mexican state of Michoacán produces 5.5+ billion pounds of this annually : AVOCADO
12 “Oh, please, give it a rest” : LETSNOT
13 Passing measures : ASSISTS
15 Leaves just in time for dinner? : FRESHSALAD
20 Ontario, e.g., to the Québécois : LAC
23 Fact-finding mission : INQUIRY
24 Joggers and such : LOUNGEWEAR
25 Singular noun that, when a “w” is added to the front, becomes a plural noun : OMEN
27 Drink once sold as Fruit Smack : KOOLAID
29 For word : YEA
32 Certain power : NTH
35 One party to 2020’s Abraham Accords: Abbr. : UAE
36 Ottava ___ (verse form) : RIMA
37 Where “uncommon valor was a common virtue,” per Admiral Chester Nimitz : IWOJIMA
38 Establishment serving hot shots : SAKEBAR
39 Risky bond designation : BRATING
41 Graphic designer’s shortcut : CLIPART
42 Like Gregory Peck’s character in Hitchcock’s “Spellbound” : AMNESIC
43 Implore : BESEECH
45 Kraken’s home, for short : NHL
46 Dances in duple time : GALOPS
49 Pillar, of a sort : TENET
53 Teacher’s handwritten note by an awkward sentence : REDO
56 Chaotic scene : ZOO
58 Spot at a casino table : PIP
59 “It’s the ___!” : LAW
60 It moves with traffic, in brief : ETA

