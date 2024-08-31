NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, August 31

1 Some start-up funding, in brief : VCMONEY
2 Ancient continent that included present-day Siberia : ARCTICA
3 Wet weather wear : PONCHOS
4 This will not fly! : EMU
5 Bender : JAG
6 Big name in comfy footwear : UGG
7 Name that’s another form of Agnes : INEZ
8 Panna ___ (Italian dessert) : COTTA
9 Store, as grain : ENSILE
10 Many a Theravada Buddhist : LAO
11 The Mexican state of Michoacán produces 5.5+ billion pounds of this annually : AVOCADO
12 “Oh, please, give it a rest” : LETSNOT
13 Passing measures : ASSISTS
15 Leaves just in time for dinner? : FRESHSALAD
20 Ontario, e.g., to the Québécois : LAC
23 Fact-finding mission : INQUIRY
24 Joggers and such : LOUNGEWEAR
25 Singular noun that, when a “w” is added to the front, becomes a plural noun : OMEN
27 Drink once sold as Fruit Smack : KOOLAID
29 For word : YEA
32 Certain power : NTH
35 One party to 2020’s Abraham Accords: Abbr. : UAE
36 Ottava ___ (verse form) : RIMA
37 Where “uncommon valor was a common virtue,” per Admiral Chester Nimitz : IWOJIMA
38 Establishment serving hot shots : SAKEBAR
39 Risky bond designation : BRATING
41 Graphic designer’s shortcut : CLIPART
42 Like Gregory Peck’s character in Hitchcock’s “Spellbound” : AMNESIC
43 Implore : BESEECH
45 Kraken’s home, for short : NHL
46 Dances in duple time : GALOPS
49 Pillar, of a sort : TENET
53 Teacher’s handwritten note by an awkward sentence : REDO
56 Chaotic scene : ZOO
58 Spot at a casino table : PIP
59 “It’s the ___!” : LAW
60 It moves with traffic, in brief : ETA