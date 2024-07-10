 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, July 10

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Warts and all : ASIS
5 Drug that’s “dropped” : LSD
8 Baking abbr. : TSP
11 Long, easy stride : LOPE
12 Formally reject : VETO
13 Many stuffed cat toys : MICE
14 Like much Cajun chicken : BLACKENED
16 Literature Nobelist born in French Algeria : CAMUS
17 Sprinkle in : ADD
18 Like a quarter moon tide : NEAP
19 Most reserved : SHIEST
20 Thought-provoking : DEEP
22 Tuscan red wines : CHIANTIS
24 Take in, as a breath : DRAW
25 Hoosegow : SLAMMER
26 Some whiskeys : RYES
27 React like a startled horse : REARUP
28 Scottish “John” : IAN
31 What memories are recounted in : PASTTENSE
33 “Cum On Feel the Noize” band, 1973 : SLADE
35 Rx writers : MDS
36 Food, informally : EATS
37 Caught some congers : EELED
38 Wound stinger : SALT
39 In the manner of : ALA
40 Hard patterns to break … or a punny description of the climbs up the circled letters : VICIOUSCYCLES
46 “Tony n’ ___ Wedding” (Off Broadway hit) : TINAS
47 Mourned a death, in Judaism : SATSHIVA
48 Three-week bike race, such as the one featured in this puzzle : GRANDTOUR
50 Fire remnant : EMBER
51 Dug up : MINED
52 Fraction of a joule : ERG
53 Brings in : EARNS
54 Hot ___ (winter quaff) : TODDY
55 How to become a whole new hue : DYE
56 Little twerp : SNOT

Down

1 Duchess of ___ (Goya subject) : ALBA
2 “You’ve convinced me!” : SOLD
3 Device identifier, in computing : IPADDRESS
4 Moment, informally : SEC
5 Singer/activist Horne : LENA
6 Aerobic exercise option : STEPCLASS
7 Pentagon org. : DOD
8 Segment of this puzzle’s race : TIMETRIAL
9 “Pardon me,” in Pisa : SCUSI
10 Nuisances : PESTS
12 Prez’s proxy : VEEP
13 Where many Penobscot and Passamaquoddy live : MAINE
15 Didn’t just think : KNEW
16 Typical ending point for this puzzle’s race : CHAMPSELYSEES
19 Actor Liu : SIMU
21 90 degrees, say : EAST
23 Member of the genus Lepus : HARE
24 Group of two : DYAD
25 Mailed : SENTTO
26 Rotation meas. : RPM
27 One eschewing rose-tinted glasses : REALIST
29 Summer refresher : ADE
30 Composer Rorem : NED
32 Box filled with bags : TEACADDY
34 Cloris ___, Emmy-winning actress on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” : LEACHMAN
38 Went against the Word : SINNED
39 Facade : ACT
40 Food item, quaintly : VIAND
41 Loan shark’s “business” : USURY
42 Base boss, informally : SARGE
43 Book in a biblioteca : LIBRO
44 Occasion : EVENT
45 ___-CoV-2 (virus that causes Covid-19) : SARS
46 Group of three : TRIO
48 Clock-setting standard: Abbr. : GMT
49 British ref. : OED

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
