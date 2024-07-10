NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, July 10

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Warts and all : ASIS

5 Drug that’s “dropped” : LSD

8 Baking abbr. : TSP

11 Long, easy stride : LOPE

12 Formally reject : VETO

13 Many stuffed cat toys : MICE

14 Like much Cajun chicken : BLACKENED

16 Literature Nobelist born in French Algeria : CAMUS

17 Sprinkle in : ADD

18 Like a quarter moon tide : NEAP

19 Most reserved : SHIEST

20 Thought-provoking : DEEP

22 Tuscan red wines : CHIANTIS

24 Take in, as a breath : DRAW

25 Hoosegow : SLAMMER

26 Some whiskeys : RYES

27 React like a startled horse : REARUP

28 Scottish “John” : IAN

31 What memories are recounted in : PASTTENSE

33 “Cum On Feel the Noize” band, 1973 : SLADE

35 Rx writers : MDS

36 Food, informally : EATS

37 Caught some congers : EELED

38 Wound stinger : SALT

39 In the manner of : ALA

40 Hard patterns to break … or a punny description of the climbs up the circled letters : VICIOUSCYCLES

46 “Tony n’ ___ Wedding” (Off Broadway hit) : TINAS

47 Mourned a death, in Judaism : SATSHIVA

48 Three-week bike race, such as the one featured in this puzzle : GRANDTOUR

50 Fire remnant : EMBER

51 Dug up : MINED

52 Fraction of a joule : ERG

53 Brings in : EARNS

54 Hot ___ (winter quaff) : TODDY

55 How to become a whole new hue : DYE

56 Little twerp : SNOT

Down