NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, November 15

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Base for crème fraîche and caviar : BLINI 6 Shout of jubilation : YES 9 Cheryl Strayed memoir subtitled “From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail” : WILD 13 Champing at the bit : RARINGTOGO 16 Activewear brand with a name inspired by flight : AVIA 17 Comment to the poorly hidden : ICANSEEYOU 18 Folder below “Snoozed,” maybe : SENT 19 A24 horror film in which Rory Kinnear plays multiple roles : MEN 20 Vibing with : INTO 21 Where Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” and “La Clemenza di Tito” debuted : PRAGUE 23 Big meanie : OGRE 24 Quaint cooler : ICEBOX 25 Facetious question after mentioning something well known : EVERHEARDOFIT 29 Duck, say : REACT 30 Library section that may have comic books and beanbags : TEENS 31 Amount often added : TIP 34 Actress Rooney of “Women Talking” : MARA 35 “Cooties” : GERMS 36 Simple pajama top, casually : CAMI 37 “___ good!” : ALL 38 Relent : LETUP 39 See 36-Down : SAGAN 40 “Technically, that’s correct” : YOURENOTWRONG 43 Gets rid of, as the oldest item in a programming cache : EVICTS 44 Pompom, for a stuffed bunny : TAIL 45 Deal sealer : CLOSER 46 Macy’s or Wendy’s, for instance? : HERS 47 Crunchy lunch : BLT 50 Sitar, technically : LUTE 51 To be determined : UPINTHEAIR 54 One might be floated or flirted with : IDEA 55 “I can figure it out!” : DONTTELLME 56 Birthplace of novelist Daniel Alarcón : PERU 57 Film script abbr. : EXT 58 Teacups and pirate ships : RIDES

Down