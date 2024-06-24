NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, November 15

1 Teem (with) : BRIM
2 Intermediate crocheting project : LACE
3 Country that uses the Jalali calendar rather than the Gregorian : IRAN
4 Diarist Anaïs : NIN
5 The “Aha!” of an aha moment : INSIGHT
6 You might use it to walk the dog : YOYO
7 It’s a “me” problem : EGO
8 Minuscule quantities : SOUPCONS
9 Condiment served with rolls : WASABI
10 Exclamation after checking one’s watch : IVEGOTTAGO
11 Operating system with a penguin mascot named Tux : LINUX
12 Go out with : DATE
14 Style : GENRE
15 French connections? : TETEATETES
22 Whistle blowers : REFS
2 Predator found in all oceans : ORCA
24 Unchanged when multiplied by itself, from the Latin for “same” and “power” : IDEMPOTENT
25 Gospel singer Franklin : ERMA
26 Chop choice : VEAL
27 One mailing it in? : EARLYVOTER
28 TV term that’s becoming obsolete in the streaming era : RERUN
32 ___ Vellani, portrayer of Ms. Marvel on film and TV : IMAN
33 Online notification sound : PING
35 Mother of Hamlet : GERTRUDE
36 With 39-Across, scientist for whom a Cornell research institute is named : CARL
38 Henry who co-founded Time magazine : LUCE
39 Tech journalist Kara : SWISHER
41 Un canard ou un émeu : OISEAU
42 Donna who wrote “The Secret History” : TARTT
43 Slip past : ELUDE
45 Hair raiser? : CLIP
46 Subtle suggestion : HINT
47 Like some tires : BALD
48 Accompaniment for a tequila shot : LIME
49 Oh-so : TRES
52 “A ___ on both your houses!” (Shakespearean misquote) : POX
53 Fan of the Bulldogs : ELI