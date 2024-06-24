 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, November 15

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Related

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Base for crème fraîche and caviar : BLINI
6 Shout of jubilation : YES
9 Cheryl Strayed memoir subtitled “From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail” : WILD
13 Champing at the bit : RARINGTOGO
16 Activewear brand with a name inspired by flight : AVIA
17 Comment to the poorly hidden : ICANSEEYOU
18 Folder below “Snoozed,” maybe : SENT
19 A24 horror film in which Rory Kinnear plays multiple roles : MEN
20 Vibing with : INTO
21 Where Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” and “La Clemenza di Tito” debuted : PRAGUE
23 Big meanie : OGRE
24 Quaint cooler : ICEBOX
25 Facetious question after mentioning something well known : EVERHEARDOFIT
29 Duck, say : REACT
30 Library section that may have comic books and beanbags : TEENS
31 Amount often added : TIP
34 Actress Rooney of “Women Talking” : MARA
35 “Cooties” : GERMS
36 Simple pajama top, casually : CAMI
37 “___ good!” : ALL
38 Relent : LETUP
39 See 36-Down : SAGAN
40 “Technically, that’s correct” : YOURENOTWRONG
43 Gets rid of, as the oldest item in a programming cache : EVICTS
44 Pompom, for a stuffed bunny : TAIL
45 Deal sealer : CLOSER
46 Macy’s or Wendy’s, for instance? : HERS
47 Crunchy lunch : BLT
50 Sitar, technically : LUTE
51 To be determined : UPINTHEAIR
54 One might be floated or flirted with : IDEA
55 “I can figure it out!” : DONTTELLME
56 Birthplace of novelist Daniel Alarcón : PERU
57 Film script abbr. : EXT
58 Teacups and pirate ships : RIDES

Down

1 Teem (with) : BRIM
2 Intermediate crocheting project : LACE
3 Country that uses the Jalali calendar rather than the Gregorian : IRAN
4 Diarist Anaïs : NIN
5 The “Aha!” of an aha moment : INSIGHT
6 You might use it to walk the dog : YOYO
7 It’s a “me” problem : EGO
8 Minuscule quantities : SOUPCONS
9 Condiment served with rolls : WASABI
10 Exclamation after checking one’s watch : IVEGOTTAGO
11 Operating system with a penguin mascot named Tux : LINUX
12 Go out with : DATE
14 Style : GENRE
15 French connections? : TETEATETES
22 Whistle blowers : REFS
2 Predator found in all oceans : ORCA
24 Unchanged when multiplied by itself, from the Latin for “same” and “power” : IDEMPOTENT
25 Gospel singer Franklin : ERMA
26 Chop choice : VEAL
27 One mailing it in? : EARLYVOTER
28 TV term that’s becoming obsolete in the streaming era : RERUN
32 ___ Vellani, portrayer of Ms. Marvel on film and TV : IMAN
33 Online notification sound : PING
35 Mother of Hamlet : GERTRUDE
36 With 39-Across, scientist for whom a Cornell research institute is named : CARL
38 Henry who co-founded Time magazine : LUCE
39 Tech journalist Kara : SWISHER
41 Un canard ou un émeu : OISEAU
42 Donna who wrote “The Secret History” : TARTT
43 Slip past : ELUDE
45 Hair raiser? : CLIP
46 Subtle suggestion : HINT
47 Like some tires : BALD
48 Accompaniment for a tequila shot : LIME
49 Oh-so : TRES
52 “A ___ on both your houses!” (Shakespearean misquote) : POX
53 Fan of the Bulldogs : ELI

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
NYT Spelling Bee: answers for Friday, May 10
NYT Spelling Bee logo.

Obsessed with New York Times' games? So are we, and Spelling Bee is one of our favorites. But just like any other NYT game — Wordle, Connections, Strands, and The Mini — we have trouble finishing it occasionally.

If you're stuck on today's Spelling Bee, we're here to help. Check out the article below for a refresher on how to play the game and a list of all the possible words you could spell today.
How to play Spelling Bee

Read more
LinkedIn adding word games so you can procrastinate at work
A LinkedIn mobile app store page displayed on a mobile device.

LinkedIn may exist to help professionals look for new job opportunities and network with others in the same field, but it could soon become the place for a bit of downtime, too.

Why? Because it's planning to introduce games to its platform.

Read more
Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The New York Times announced that Wordle is now playable within The New York Times Crossword app on Android and iOS. Players can access the popular word guessing game in the same app as three other games: The Crossword (the app's namesake), The Mini Crossword, and Spelling Bee.

https://twitter.com/NYTGames/status/1562470378483888130

Read more