NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, November 16

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Goober : DORK 5 Outlaws : BANS 9 Not deliberate : HASTY 14 Headquarters of Talofa Airways : APIASAMOA 16 Leads down the aisle at a wedding, informally : USHES 17 Ballerina who popularized “The Nutcracker” : TALLCHIEF 18 Sandbar : SHOAL 19 Word on Saudi Arabia’s flag : ALLAH 20 2002 movie with the tagline “Higher education just hit a new low” : SLACKERS 22 A great deal : MUCH 24 Revel noisily : ROISTER 26 Angel hair topper? : HALO 27 Place : SITE 28 Element between platino and mercurio : ORO 29 Big bands : JAZZORCHESTRAS 32 Italian province on the Swiss border : COMO 33 Holy book, in one spelling : KORAN 34 Does a job for a summer? : ADDS 35 Phrase on ID tags : FAMOUSPOTATOES 38 Wordle score that elicits the message “Genius” : ONE 39 Pulse, e.g. : SEED 40 Veet rival : NAIR 41 Cold palate cleansers : SORBETS 43 About 91,500 are produced by a gal. of propane : BTUS 44 Goes green, maybe : FEELSILL 46 “___ Dragon” (1977 Disney film) : PETES 50 Big dipper : LADLE 51 Like some asteroids : NEAREARTH 53 Hurdles for would-be doctors : ORALS 54 Is cautious : TAKESCARE 55 Represent : ACTAS 56 Piece with a point : OPED 57 Mind : HEED

Down