NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, November 16

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Goober : DORK
5 Outlaws : BANS
9 Not deliberate : HASTY
14 Headquarters of Talofa Airways : APIASAMOA
16 Leads down the aisle at a wedding, informally : USHES
17 Ballerina who popularized “The Nutcracker” : TALLCHIEF
18 Sandbar : SHOAL
19 Word on Saudi Arabia’s flag : ALLAH
20 2002 movie with the tagline “Higher education just hit a new low” : SLACKERS
22 A great deal : MUCH
24 Revel noisily : ROISTER
26 Angel hair topper? : HALO
27 Place : SITE
28 Element between platino and mercurio : ORO
29 Big bands : JAZZORCHESTRAS
32 Italian province on the Swiss border : COMO
33 Holy book, in one spelling : KORAN
34 Does a job for a summer? : ADDS
35 Phrase on ID tags : FAMOUSPOTATOES
38 Wordle score that elicits the message “Genius” : ONE
39 Pulse, e.g. : SEED
40 Veet rival : NAIR
41 Cold palate cleansers : SORBETS
43 About 91,500 are produced by a gal. of propane : BTUS
44 Goes green, maybe : FEELSILL
46 “___ Dragon” (1977 Disney film) : PETES
50 Big dipper : LADLE
51 Like some asteroids : NEAREARTH
53 Hurdles for would-be doctors : ORALS
54 Is cautious : TAKESCARE
55 Represent : ACTAS
56 Piece with a point : OPED
57 Mind : HEED

Down

1 Crunched stuff : DATA
2 ___ Lee, activist who led the movement to make Juneteenth a federal holiday : OPAL
3 Small stream : RILL
4 Home to “a real pipperoo” of song : KALAMAZOO
5 Grinchy shout : BAH
6 Like participants in the rite of rumspringa : AMISH
7 Present time : NOEL
8 Something to wear while watching the game : SAFARIHAT
9 College basketball powerhouse : HUSKIES
10 Flicks, as a butt : ASHES
11 Food that can be prepared quickly : SHORTORDER
12 Buzzy promos : TEASERADS
13 Valentino competitor, for short : YSL
15 Woodstock artist : SCHULZ
21 Housemate, e.g. : COTENANT
23 Camping kits for preparing meals : COOKSETS
25 Host of “The Joy of Painting” : ROSS
26 Continually criticized : HAMMEREDAT
27 Young haddock : SCROD
29 Subject of New York City’s first public statue of a woman (1915) : JOANOFARC
30 Enlists for, as an unwelcome task : ROPESINTO
31 Prime minister of Ireland : TAOISEACH
32 Corp. money managers : CFOS
36 Good-for-nothing : USELESS
37 Brownish grays : TAUPES
42 Model Hadid who wore a spray-on dress at a 2022 Paris fashion show : BELLA
43 Poet whose line “The road of excess leads to the palace of wisdom” is quoted in “Bull Durham” : BLAKE
45 Antepenultimate word in a noted Neil Armstrong quote : LEAP
47 All-Star point guard Young : TRAE
48 Being, to Sartre : ETRE
49 Shake off : SHED
50 “Mahalo nui ___” (words from a grateful Hawaiian) : LOA
52 Like three-balls : RED

