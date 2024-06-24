The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 James for whom a NASA telescope is named : WEBB 5 The other way around : VICEVERSA 14 Work the land : TILL 18 M.I.A. : AWOL 19 Pasted pasta : MACARONIART 21 Amazon streaming content? : AGUA 22 Try again : REDO 23 Line before takeoff : UPUPANDAWAY 24 Actress Russell : KERI 25 Soave or sangiovese : DRYWINE 27 Detector of lies, informally : BSMETER 29 Apt rhyme for “fling” : SLING 30 Mandarin : xièxie :: Japanese : ___ : ARIGATO 37 Litter of a cockapoo and a puggle, say : MUTTS 38 Part of Q&A: Abbr. : ANS 39 Neighborhood seen from a 93-Across? : SMALLTOWN 41 Mum’s word? : SHH 42 Huff : SNIT 43 Movie in which the Wet Bandits get “scammed by a kindygartner” : HOMEALONE 44 Herbal essences : TEAS 46 Helpful toehold for a French learner, say : COGNATE 48 Record of the year : ANNAL 49 Antiquated laundry receptacle : WASHTUB 52 Touch : ABUT 53 Part of a strong hand : ACE 55 Typo catchers, in brief : EDS 56 “The Penguin” airer : HBO 57 “And what’s he then that says I play the villain?” speaker : IAGO 58 One of the Torah’s four foremothers : LEAH 59 Starchy root : TARO 61 Recipe verb : BOIL 62 Partner of glitz : GLAM 63 Feline hybrid : LIGER 65 Dwelling seen from a 93-Across? : TINYHOUSE 69 Chicago’s Lake ___ Drive : SHORE 70 Breanna of the W.N.B.A., to fans : STEWIE 72 Co-worker’s “Send something over” : EMAILME 73 Self-sacrificial sort : MARTYR 74 Memo heading : INRE 76 Santa’s staff : ELVES 77 Coupon clipper’s acronym : BOGO 78 Lively get-togethers : SHINDIGS 82 Article in Alsace : LES 83 Soaks up some sun : GETSATAN 87 See to : TEND 88 Aptly named plug-in hybrid : VOLT 90 Participant in the annual “S.N.L.” Christmas joke swap : JOST 91 Glass artist Chihuly : DALE 92 Biblical sanctuary : ARK 93 Whimsical method of transportation depicted in this puzzle’s grid : HOTAIRBALLOON 98 Abbreviated entreaty : PLS 99 Fresh cut : NEWDO 101 Pull all the strings, so to speak : PLAYGOD 102 Some luxury cars : AUDIS 104 Girl seen from a 93-Across? : WEELASS 107 Upper underwear : BRA 108 Vehicle seen from a 93-Across? : MINIVAN 111 Enthusiastic assent : HELLYEAH 112 Concerning “speck” in a sugar bowl : ANT 113 “Perish the thought!” : IDARENOT 115 Lumpy-looking fruit : UGLI 116 Activist Yoko : ONO 117 Bit of swag that may be screen-printed : TEE 118 Super Mario Bros. console : NES 119 Reason to see a dermatologist : ACNE 120 Push (around) : BOSS 121 Sports division? : NET 122 Nosh : EAT 123 Bit of quinoa : SEED

Down