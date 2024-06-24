 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, November 17

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 James for whom a NASA telescope is named : WEBB
5 The other way around : VICEVERSA
14 Work the land : TILL
18 M.I.A. : AWOL
19 Pasted pasta : MACARONIART
21 Amazon streaming content? : AGUA
22 Try again : REDO
23 Line before takeoff : UPUPANDAWAY
24 Actress Russell : KERI
25 Soave or sangiovese : DRYWINE
27 Detector of lies, informally : BSMETER
29 Apt rhyme for “fling” : SLING
30 Mandarin : xièxie :: Japanese : ___ : ARIGATO
37 Litter of a cockapoo and a puggle, say : MUTTS
38 Part of Q&A: Abbr. : ANS
39 Neighborhood seen from a 93-Across? : SMALLTOWN
41 Mum’s word? : SHH
42 Huff : SNIT
43 Movie in which the Wet Bandits get “scammed by a kindygartner” : HOMEALONE
44 Herbal essences : TEAS
46 Helpful toehold for a French learner, say : COGNATE
48 Record of the year : ANNAL
49 Antiquated laundry receptacle : WASHTUB
52 Touch : ABUT
53 Part of a strong hand : ACE
55 Typo catchers, in brief : EDS
56 “The Penguin” airer : HBO
57 “And what’s he then that says I play the villain?” speaker : IAGO
58 One of the Torah’s four foremothers : LEAH
59 Starchy root : TARO
61 Recipe verb : BOIL
62 Partner of glitz : GLAM
63 Feline hybrid : LIGER
65 Dwelling seen from a 93-Across? : TINYHOUSE
69 Chicago’s Lake ___ Drive : SHORE
70 Breanna of the W.N.B.A., to fans : STEWIE
72 Co-worker’s “Send something over” : EMAILME
73 Self-sacrificial sort : MARTYR
74 Memo heading : INRE
76 Santa’s staff : ELVES
77 Coupon clipper’s acronym : BOGO
78 Lively get-togethers : SHINDIGS
82 Article in Alsace : LES
83 Soaks up some sun : GETSATAN
87 See to : TEND
88 Aptly named plug-in hybrid : VOLT
90 Participant in the annual “S.N.L.” Christmas joke swap : JOST
91 Glass artist Chihuly : DALE
92 Biblical sanctuary : ARK
93 Whimsical method of transportation depicted in this puzzle’s grid : HOTAIRBALLOON
98 Abbreviated entreaty : PLS
99 Fresh cut : NEWDO
101 Pull all the strings, so to speak : PLAYGOD
102 Some luxury cars : AUDIS
104 Girl seen from a 93-Across? : WEELASS
107 Upper underwear : BRA
108 Vehicle seen from a 93-Across? : MINIVAN
111 Enthusiastic assent : HELLYEAH
112 Concerning “speck” in a sugar bowl : ANT
113 “Perish the thought!” : IDARENOT
115 Lumpy-looking fruit : UGLI
116 Activist Yoko : ONO
117 Bit of swag that may be screen-printed : TEE
118 Super Mario Bros. console : NES
119 Reason to see a dermatologist : ACNE
120 Push (around) : BOSS
121 Sports division? : NET
122 Nosh : EAT
123 Bit of quinoa : SEED

Down

1 Jesmyn ___, first woman to win two National Book Awards for Fiction : WARD
2 Pour things? : EWERS
3 Crossed arms, furrowed brows, etc. : BODYLANGUAGE
4 Seminal protest song written at a Greenwich Village cafe : BLOWININTHEWIND
5 Use a pen, say : VAPE
6 R.N.’s workplace : ICU
7 Maximum : CAP
8 Swing ___ : ERA
9 From, in Frankfort : VON
10 When the credits roll : END
11 Narrow inlet : RIA
12 One may be circular : SAW
13 Like over half the residents of Dearborn, Michigan, the largest U.S. city with this distinction : ARAB
14 Refuse to sully oneself : TAKETHEHIGHROAD
15 “So they tell me” : IGETTHATALOT
16 Spinners, jigs and flies : LURES
17 Den : LAIR
19 Asian bean variety : MUNG
20 Texted reply of gratitude : TYSM
26 App with pics : INSTA
28 Nonnegotiables : MUSTS
30 “I love,” in Lima : AMO
31 Hindu god of rights and responsibilities : RAMA
32 “The L Word” creator Chaiken : ILENE
33 Saliva secreter : GLAND
34 Bronze statue outside of 30 Rockefeller Plaza : ATLAS
35 Jack, for one : TOOL
36 Take responsibility for : OWN
39 Tom’s partner : SHECAT
40 Rookie : NEWBIE
42 “Fair enough” : SOBEIT
45 Cloying : SUGARY
46 Decisions : CALLS
47 Picture you carry everywhere, for short? : TAT
50 Company with a yellow stick-figure mascot known as the “Running Man” : AOL
51 Matt of “Magic Mike” : BOMER
54 HOMES component : ERIE
56 Attachment to an air pump : HOSE
60 “My treat” : ONME
6 Tushies : BUMS
64 Outer edge of brie : RIND
66 Everyone in Georgia? : YALL
67 ___ mind : HIVE
68 Shouts from fútbol fans : OLES
69 Gives in to gravity : SAGS
71 Cynthia of 2024’s “Wicked” : ERIVO
73 “Truth alone triumphs,” for India : MOTTO
75 Awards quartet : EGOT
77 Counterpart of un abrazo : BESO
78 ___ and Jan Berenstain, co-creators of “The Berenstain Bears” : STAN
79 One of Mario’s catchphrases : HEREWEGO
80 Pots for pens : INKWELLS
81 Ice belt? : SLAPSHOT
83 Invaluable source of information, metaphorically : GOLDMINE
84 Give an artfully evasive answer : TAPDANCE
85 Like Swiss Army knives : ALLINONE
86 Scottish loch : NESS
89 “Fake it ___ you make it” : TIL
90 Singer in the ’24 documentary “The Greatest Love Story Never Told” : JLO
93 Consecrated : HOLY
94 Moroccan metropolis : RABAT
95 Rose of “Bridesmaids” : BYRNE
96 Stone for some ear gauges : AGATE
97 Cosmetic product whose name is a portmanteau of its result : NAIR
100 Purveyors of pastrami and pickles : DELIS
103 Optic layers : UVEAS
105 Seemingly forever : AEON
106 Of sound mind : SANE
109 “The ___ of You” (2024 rom-com) : IDEA
110 Creator of the G.O.P. elephant : NAST
111 Kennedy for American, e.g. : HUB
114 A Kennedy : TED

