1 Jesmyn ___, first woman to win two National Book Awards for Fiction : WARD
2 Pour things? : EWERS
3 Crossed arms, furrowed brows, etc. : BODYLANGUAGE
4 Seminal protest song written at a Greenwich Village cafe : BLOWININTHEWIND
5 Use a pen, say : VAPE
6 R.N.’s workplace : ICU
7 Maximum : CAP
8 Swing ___ : ERA
9 From, in Frankfort : VON
10 When the credits roll : END
11 Narrow inlet : RIA
12 One may be circular : SAW
13 Like over half the residents of Dearborn, Michigan, the largest U.S. city with this distinction : ARAB
14 Refuse to sully oneself : TAKETHEHIGHROAD
15 “So they tell me” : IGETTHATALOT
16 Spinners, jigs and flies : LURES
17 Den : LAIR
19 Asian bean variety : MUNG
20 Texted reply of gratitude : TYSM
26 App with pics : INSTA
28 Nonnegotiables : MUSTS
30 “I love,” in Lima : AMO
31 Hindu god of rights and responsibilities : RAMA
32 “The L Word” creator Chaiken : ILENE
33 Saliva secreter : GLAND
34 Bronze statue outside of 30 Rockefeller Plaza : ATLAS
35 Jack, for one : TOOL
36 Take responsibility for : OWN
39 Tom’s partner : SHECAT
40 Rookie : NEWBIE
42 “Fair enough” : SOBEIT
45 Cloying : SUGARY
46 Decisions : CALLS
47 Picture you carry everywhere, for short? : TAT
50 Company with a yellow stick-figure mascot known as the “Running Man” : AOL
51 Matt of “Magic Mike” : BOMER
54 HOMES component : ERIE
56 Attachment to an air pump : HOSE
60 “My treat” : ONME
6 Tushies : BUMS
64 Outer edge of brie : RIND
66 Everyone in Georgia? : YALL
67 ___ mind : HIVE
68 Shouts from fútbol fans : OLES
69 Gives in to gravity : SAGS
71 Cynthia of 2024’s “Wicked” : ERIVO
73 “Truth alone triumphs,” for India : MOTTO
75 Awards quartet : EGOT
77 Counterpart of un abrazo : BESO
78 ___ and Jan Berenstain, co-creators of “The Berenstain Bears” : STAN
79 One of Mario’s catchphrases : HEREWEGO
80 Pots for pens : INKWELLS
81 Ice belt? : SLAPSHOT
83 Invaluable source of information, metaphorically : GOLDMINE
84 Give an artfully evasive answer : TAPDANCE
85 Like Swiss Army knives : ALLINONE
86 Scottish loch : NESS
89 “Fake it ___ you make it” : TIL
90 Singer in the ’24 documentary “The Greatest Love Story Never Told” : JLO
93 Consecrated : HOLY
94 Moroccan metropolis : RABAT
95 Rose of “Bridesmaids” : BYRNE
96 Stone for some ear gauges : AGATE
97 Cosmetic product whose name is a portmanteau of its result : NAIR
100 Purveyors of pastrami and pickles : DELIS
103 Optic layers : UVEAS
105 Seemingly forever : AEON
106 Of sound mind : SANE
109 “The ___ of You” (2024 rom-com) : IDEA
110 Creator of the G.O.P. elephant : NAST
111 Kennedy for American, e.g. : HUB
114 A Kennedy : TED