Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Lawyer’s assignment – CASE
- “I’m outta here!” – LATER
- Be a nuisance to – BOTHER
- Net flicks? – VOLLEYS
- Pop star Grande – ARIANA
- Awaits a final judgment – PENDS
- On the boundaries of acceptable behavior – EDGY
Down
- Taylor Swift, per the signature on her endorsement of Kamala Harris – CATLADY
- Capital of Greece – ATHENS
- “I’m outta here!” – SEEYA
- Makes a mistake – ERRS
- Cracking up, to a texter – LOLING
- Totally uninterested in a lecture, perhaps – BORED
- Use an e-cigarette – VAPE