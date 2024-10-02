NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Wednesday, October 2

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Noodle soup that’s the national dish of Vietnam – PHO
- Scatterbrained and unreliable – FLAKY
- Like silence in a horror movie, say – EERIE
- “Sorry, can you repeat that? I ___ listening” – WASNT
- Language spoken in Bangkok – TAHI
Down
- Fold on a kilt – PLEAT
- Excessively negative, as criticism – HARSH
- Hawaiian diacritical mark that looks like an apostrophe – OKINA
- Hardly any – FEW
- Mythical mountain monster – YETI