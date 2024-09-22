NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Sunday, September 22

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Opposite of acidic – BASIC
- Where the hamstring is – THIGH
- Pixar film whose opening 35 minutes feature nearly no dialogue – WALLE
- Glacial – SLOW
- “Yo ___” (Spanish for “I am”) – SOY
Down
- “Oh, I meant to tell you …,” in texts – BTW
- Light bulb moments – AHAS
- Window ledges – SILLS
- Shelter made of snow blocks – IGLOO
- Like bagels and gummy bears – CHEWY