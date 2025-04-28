 Skip to main content
One Oblivion player visited Hammerfell a game early

A lizard looks down on a town in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.
Bethesda

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has rocketed in popularity as gamers revisit an old classic, but for some, Cyrodil isn’t enough. In grand Bethesda tradition, several players have broken outside the boundaries of the map and traveled to the other regions shown in the world map, including Hammerfell — the suggested location for The Elder Scrolls VI.

You can’t go to every region shown on the map, but you can visit quite a few. Players noted early on that the Throat of the World, the central mountain from Skyrim, is visible in the distance at certain points. Reddit user u/GnoblinXD said, “I’ve managed to find my way to both the Morrowind and Skyrim side of the border, but the walkable area does not extend very far. So no selfies from the Throat of the World, unfortunately.”

They also made it to Valenwood and Elsweyr; interestingly, most of the map is there. It just isn’t detailed. The player also tried swimming to the Summerset Isles, but didn’t ended up falling into the void. Another player shared their journey to X with a lot of photos and videos.

Went to Hammerfell a game early lol.#Oblivion #OblivionRemastered pic.twitter.com/EBB9abBGMD

— River (@maranimation.bluesky.social) (@Mar_Animation) April 27, 2025

Bethesda knocked it out of the park with the attention to detail. Perhaps the landmasses are modeled so that everything looks right when seen from a distance, but several players have suggested it would be hilarious if the company released The Elder Scrolls IV in a “the true treasure was inside the game the whole time” moment.

To be clear: highly unlikely to happen. However, it does open the door for modders to add more content to the game and flesh out these already-modeled areas with quests, communities, and dungeons. For players looking for something to sink their teeth into that isn’t yet another Skyrim playthrough, this remaster holds a lot of promise. It might be enough to keep fans entertained until the next entry in the franchise releases.

