 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Yes, the Nintendo lawsuit against Palworld devs is about throwing Poke Balls

By
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet protagonist holding glowing Poke Ball
GameFreak

We finally know the patents at the center of a massive Nintendo lawsuit against Palworld maker Pocketpair, and they refer to patents specific to the Pokémon games.

When Nintendo announced that it had filed a lawsuit against Pocketpair over Palworld — aka “Pokémon with guns” — it did not reveal which patents were allegedly being infringed upon, and Pocketpair said it didn’t know either. However, there were some good educated guesses, like one that pertained to throwing a Poké Ball at a creature in a virtual world.

Recommended Videos

Pocketpair confirmed in a statement on Friday that there are three patents at the center of the lawsuit. Two are tied to this idea of throwing a Poké Ball and how that works in a video game, and one concerns another mechanic. These patents were all filed in Japan, but correspond to similar patents filed in the U.S. over the past few years.

Related

To sum it all up, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company are suing Pocketpair over its system whereby a player throws an object in a virtual game world in a certain direction at a “battle character.” There’s also a patent listed for the technical aspects behind transitioning from riding a board or other object to walking on the ground. This latter one can refer to the bikes in Pokémon games but, as it shows in the patent, it may pertain to riding a Pokémon.

Here are summaries and links to the patents if you’re interested in the full details:

  • Patent No. 7545191
    • Determining, in a first mode, an aiming direction in a virtual space based on a second operation input, and causing, in a second mode, a player character to shoot, in the aiming direction, an item that affects a field character placed on a field in the virtual space based on a third operation input. Based on the second operation input, the aiming direction is determined, and based on the third operation input, the player character is caused to shoot the battle character in the aiming direction.
  • Patent No. 7493117
    • A sighting direction within a virtual space is determined based on second operation input in a first mode, a player character is allowed to release an item affecting a field character disposed on a field within a virtual space toward the sighting direction on the basis of third operation input, a sighting direction is determined based on second operation input in a second mode, and the play character is allowed to release a fighting character who fights toward the sighting direction on the basis of the third operation input.
  • Patent No. 7528390
    • In one example of a game program, a riding object for ground or an aerial riding object is selected by a selection operation, and a player character is made to ride on the selected riding object. In the case that the player character riding on the aerial riding object moves toward the ground, a change is automatically made to a state in which the player character rides on the riding object for ground so that the player character can move on the ground.

Pocketpair also revealed that the injunction calls for 10 million yen: 5 million paid out to Nintendo and 5 million paid out to The Pokémon Company. “We will continue to assert our position in this case through future legal proceedings,” Pocketpair said in a statement.

Despite the lawsuit, Palworld and Pocketpair are still business as usual. Not only has Palworld hit PlayStation 5 (even in Japan, where the case has been filed), but Krafton announced a deal to bring Palworld to mobile.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Gears of War: E-Day: everything we know so far
The two protagonists of Gears of War: E-Day.

Microsoft and The Coalition have opted to take the Gears of War franchise back to its roots with Gears of War: E-Day, a prequel that will follow beloved characters Marcus Fenix and Dominic (Dom) Santiago during their first fight against the invading Locust horde. This new mainline entry will feature everything fans have come to love about the series alongside fresh experiences only achievable on the newest hardware.

Of course, some players may be disappointed to hear that the next game isn't Gears 6 — but there's good news on that front. Fans eager to know what happened after the conclusion of Gears 5 can rest easy knowing that the team isn't abandoning that storyline.

Read more
Everything new in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix: map details, new weapons, kicks, and more
Fortnite Remix island

Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix is finally here, and players are again dropped onto the OG Chapter 2 island that has returned with a remixed hip-hop twist. The anticipation around the season has been at an all-time high even before it began since Chapter 2 has been one of the most popular eras of Fortnite to date.

If you've just booted up the game and want to catch up on everything that's new, we've got a full rundown on all you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix.
Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix complete content rundown
Chapter 2 map returns with a twist

Read more
Death Stranding connects to Xbox for 5th anniversary
Sam Porter Bridges and Fragile holding their foreheads together.

Kojima Productions made a surprise announcement Thursday that Death Stranding Director's Cut is now available on Xbox Series X/S, as well as Windows PC, just one day ahead of the game's five-year anniversary.

"It is my pleasure to finally announce that Death Stranding Director’s Cut will be delivered to Xbox players. I would like to thank all the fans who have stayed connected with us as well as everyone in the Xbox community who have been patiently waiting," Kojima told press (as reported by IGN)."Kojima Productions (Death Stranding) will continue to connect more and more players around the world, so please stay tuned."

Read more