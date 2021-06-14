The PC Gaming Show at E3 2021 had a ton of games for viewers to take in — one could even argue that it bordered on too many. There were titles for everyone: Hardcore RPGs, management sims both on Earth and in outer space, and tons of shooters for players to wear down their keyboards and mice.

While the show, presented by PC Gamer, had a ton of great games, there’s simply too many to list them all in one place. Instead, here are some of the highlights of 2021’s PC Gaming Show.

They Always Run

They Always Run gives away its premise with its name. In it, you play as a bounty hunter, but with a sci-fi twist. It stars a mutant with an extra arm. For any other person, that would likely get in the way, but for protagonist Aidan, it’s a gift to be able to carry one more blaster. The game is also set in space, so players will chase some alien criminals down instead of boring humans.

A trailer for the game that aired at the PC Gaming Show showed off the mutant’s speed and agility, skills with a sword, and his three guns at work. They Always Run doesn’t have a set release date yet, but will come out sometime this year.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

While it’s not Bloodlines 2, Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong seems perfect for those looking for a narrative-heavy approach to the Masquerade universe. Swansong’s latest trailer highlighted one of its three playable vampires, a Malkavian. Those who are versed in the various breeds of vampires in the Masquerade universe will know that this one’s curse is that she’s likely clinically insane — which would explain her hallucinations of a daughter.

Today’s trailer didn’t feature any blood-curdling action (that’s for other games in the franchise), but it did flesh out a bit more of the game’s story leading up to its release later this year.

Ixion

Ixion was one of many, many space-based games revealed during today’s PC Gaming Show. It’s also a management game, lumping it in with another large group of titles presented today. However, its premiere trailer stood out so much that it had to be mentioned. In Ixion, the Earth is dying, and a corporation named Dolos takes up the task of sending humans off-planet. To that end, the company has built a massive space station, with engines ready to blast humanity far away from the Earth. After a long, impassioned speech from the company’s CEO, the ship takes off, crashing into the moon and taking out a chunk of the celestial body in the process.

In the game itself, players will have to make the hard choices that come with running a space station, including things like exploration and population control. It sounds stomach-wrenching, but we’ll know more about Ixion when it launches sometime next year.

