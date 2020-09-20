  1. Gaming

Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls to take up 20% of PlayStation 5 storage

By

Installing Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition and the Demon’s Souls remake, two highly anticipated launch titles for the PlayStation 5, will take up about 20% of the console’s hard drive.

The PlayStation 5 will come with an 825GB custom SSD for storage, but according to the PlayStation Direct website, players may have to consider using the console’s expandable storage feature sooner than expected.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition, which also includes the remastered edition of 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4, will take up a minimum of 105GB, according to its listing on the website. The Demon’s Souls remake, meanwhile, is at least 66GB.

With a total of 171GB, these two launch games will already use up 20.7% of the PlayStation 5’s 825GB SSD. This may have been expected though, as developers continue to push the boundaries with next-generation games.

In comparison, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice only takes up 12.5GB, while Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition uses only 48.2GB. However, there are PlayStation 4 games that use up even more space, such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with its controversial 200GB install size across all platforms.

While the two launch games are not indicative of how much space all other PlayStation 5 games will take up on the console’s hard drive, it should give players an idea of the number of games they can have installed on the console at a time if they do not shell out for additional storage.

The PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will cost $499 and $399, respectively, with a November 12 launch date. Pre-orders for the console, however, have been a mess.

