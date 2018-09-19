PlayStation Classic arrives this December with ‘Final Fantasy VII’ in tow

Share

We’ve already seen “Classic” plug-and-play systems from the likes of Nintendo and SNK, packing tons of retro games into a tiny system you can almost fit in your pocket, and Sony is the latest company to get in on the fun. The PlayStation Classic includes 20 of the original PlayStation’s best games, and it’s out this December.

Launching on December 3 for $100, the PlayStation Classic is nearly half as small as the original PlayStation, and it includes two controllers so you can play through its library with a friend. The system does not include an AC adapter, so you’ll need to purchase one separately in order to power it, and the included controllers aren’t the later DualShock type with analog sticks. They’re wired controllers, but it isn’t clear how long the cables will be. This was an issue with the NES Classic, and to a less extent, the SNES Classic, as they were far too short for most players’ setups.

The full game library has not been revealed yet, but it includes Final Fantasy VII, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3, Wild Arms, and Jumping Flash. More games will be announced before the system launches, but if it continues to have such variation in genres, there should be something for just about everyone.

“Longtime fans will appreciate the nostalgia that comes with rediscovering the games they know and love, while gamers who might be new to the platform can enjoy the groundbreaking PlayStation console experience that started it all,” PlayStation worldwide marketing VP Eric Lempel said in the announcement.

The games announced thus far don’t go into very gruesome or violent territory, so it remains to be seen if the console will offer M-rated games as well. The original Metal Gear Solid launched on the platform back in 1998, and it’s often regarded as one of the greatest games of all time. We’re also hoping for Castlevania: Symphony of the Night and a Mega Man game or two, assuming Sony doesn’t want to focus most of the attention on its own titles.

The PlayStation Classic is now available for pre-order from select retailers in the United States and Canada, including GameStop.