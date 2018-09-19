How to pre-order your PlayStation Classic before it's too late

Share

Sony is joining the mini console trend by releasing the PlayStation Classic, a miniature version of the PlayStation One. The system, which is about half as small as the original, launches on December 3 for $100. It includes two original, wired PlayStation controllers (sadly not Dualshocks, so no analog sticks), an HDMI cable, a virtual memory card, and 20 pre-loaded games.

While the full list of games has yet to be revealed, we know five of the 20 games from the trailer: Final Fantasy VII, Wild Arms, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3, and Jumping Flash. It’s unclear when Sony will reveal the rest of the games, but we hope to see other classics such as Castlevania: Symphony of the Night and Metal Gear Solid in the lineup. Until that day comes, here’s how and where to pre-order the PlayStation Classic now.

You might need a USB AC Adapter, too

The PlayStation Classic is powered by USB. Although it comes with a cord, it doesn’t come with a block. If your TV has USB plugs (most modern TVs do), then you can power it right out of the box. If you don’t have available USB plugs, however, you’ll need a block. If you don’t have one collecting dust in a junk drawer, you can pick one up on Amazon for cheap.

While some Sony fans may want to wait to learn the whole list of games before shelling out $100 for the tiny PlayStation, it may be smart to pre-order sooner rather than later. If the interest in the PlayStation Classic is anywhere near that of the NES and SNES Classic systems, you may have a hard time finding one come December 3. Thankfully, pre-orders are available right now at multiple retailers. They’ve been up for a few hours now and haven’t yet sold out, so perhaps Sony will have enough for everybody who wants a console at launch. Let’s hope.