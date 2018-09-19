Digital Trends
Gaming

Where to pre-order the PlayStation Classic

How to pre-order your PlayStation Classic before it's too late

Steven Petite
By

Sony is joining the mini console trend by releasing the PlayStation Classic, a miniature version of the PlayStation One. The system, which is about half as small as the original, launches on December 3 for $100. It includes two original, wired PlayStation controllers (sadly not Dualshocks, so no analog sticks), an HDMI cable, a virtual memory card, and 20 pre-loaded games.

While the full list of games has yet to be revealed, we know five of the 20 games from the trailer: Final Fantasy VII, Wild Arms, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3, and Jumping Flash. It’s unclear when Sony will reveal the rest of the games, but we hope to see other classics such as Castlevania: Symphony of the Night and Metal Gear Solid in the lineup. Until that day comes, here’s how and where to pre-order the PlayStation Classic now.

Best Buy

The PlayStation Classic is available to pre-order at Best Buy for $100.

Pre-order at Best Buy

GameStop

The PlayStation Classic is available to pre-order at GameStop for $100.

Pre-order at GameStop

Wal-Mart

The PlayStation Classic is available to pre-order at Wal-Mart for $100.

Pre-order at Wal-Mart

Amazon

The PlayStation Classic is available to pre-order at Amazon for $100.

Pre-order at Amazon

You might need a USB AC Adapter, too

The PlayStation Classic is powered by USB. Although it comes with a cord, it doesn’t come with a block. If your TV has USB plugs (most modern TVs do), then you can power it right out of the box. If you don’t have available USB plugs, however, you’ll need a block. If you don’t have one collecting dust in a junk drawer, you can pick one up on Amazon for cheap.

While some Sony fans may want to wait to learn the whole list of games before shelling out $100 for the tiny PlayStation, it may be smart to pre-order sooner rather than later. If the interest in the PlayStation Classic is anywhere near that of the NES and SNES Classic systems, you may have a hard time finding one come December 3. Thankfully, pre-orders are available right now at multiple retailers. They’ve been up for a few hours now and haven’t yet sold out, so perhaps Sony will have enough for everybody who wants a console at launch. Let’s hope.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best electric skateboards
Up Next

'Red Dead Redemption 2' online mode gallops into open beta in November
playstation classic december 20 games playstationclassicannounced
Gaming

PlayStation Classic arrives this December with ‘Final Fantasy VII’ in tow

Sony has announced the PlayStation Classic, its own plug-and-play system pre-loaded with 20 games from the original PlayStation's library. These include Tekken 3 and Final Fantasy VII.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Xbox One S bundle deals
Deals

Check out the best Xbox One deals and bundles for September 2018

Microsoft's consoles are just as capable of streaming movies as they are of playing the latest games. Check out our top Xbox One deals and bundles, which include new and upcoming triple-A games like Battlefield V and Fallout 76.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best laptop deals
Deals

The best laptop deals for September 2018

Whether you're getting ready for a new school year, shopping for a special student, or just need a new computer, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going, from discounted MacBooks to an on-the-go gaming PC.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Gaming

Best family-friendly games both parents and kids love

There are a wealth of great games out there that both parents and kids can enjoy together. We compiled a list of 30 games across all genres that are sure to make family game night a great time.
Posted By Steven Petite
best indie games celeste1
Gaming

Annual game releases are boring. Try a quirky indie game for the PS4 instead

While big budget games rely on practical innovation, indie games dive head first into new, unexplored territories. If the quirky and unusual appeal to you, take a look at our list of the best indie games on PS4.
Posted By Steven Petite
Fortnite patch 5.41 port-a-fortress new item
Gaming

Fortnite patch 5.41 brings revamped Port-a-Fortress and the Soaring Solos mode

The Fortnite 5.41 patch notes are available right now for everyone across all platforms. This weekly content update brings with it a ton of new additions and changes including a revamped Port-a-Fortress, Soaring Solos mode, and more.
Posted By Cody Perez
fifa 19
Product Review

'FIFA 19' still nails soccer, but don’t expect any surprises

FIFA 19 is still a great way to play virtual soccer, but the changes made in this year’s game don’t push the series forward, and The Journey's story mode stumbles in its final installment.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
forza motorsport 7 review 4
Gaming

Games with Gold and Spotlight Sale bring big price drops on Xbox-exclusive games

It's that time of the month when Microsoft updates their Games with Gold deals and adds new titles to their Spotlight Sale. Here's our list of the best Games with Gold deals available right now for the Xbox One.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fortnite update high stakes 540 patch getaway mode 2
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ is cited as a reason for 200 divorces in the U.K.

Epic Games' Fortnite is extremely popular, and it can be quite addictive -- so much so that it has been cited as a reason for divorce proceedings in more than 200 separate cases in the U.K.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
look out twitch here comes youtube gaming
Gaming

YouTube has a new destination for gamers as it plans to shutter gaming app

YouTube is shuttering its gaming app early next year and turning its attention to developing a brand-new gaming destination on its main site. The app launched in 2015 as part of efforts to take on video-gaming platform Twitch.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
FIFA 18 Hunter sprinting
Gaming

What the FUT? An in-depth guide to getting started in 'FIFA 19' Ultimate Team

New to the latest entry in the FIFA franchise? Our 'FIFA 19' Ultimate Team guide will provide you with everything you need to know. including which packs to focus on first and how to extend contracts.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
RTX 2080
Computing

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 vs. GTX 1080

Should you upgrade from your GeForce GTX 1080 to the GeForce RTX 2080? Even if you won't take advantage of ray tracing, there are other benefits to the RTX series. We'll examine how each GPU performs to help you decide.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
nvidia geforce rtx 2080 vs ti 3jwagsxw
Computing

We tested Nvidia’s RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti. Are they a worthy upgrade?

We finally have Nvidia's newest graphics cards, the RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti, and put them through our standard suite of benchmarks and game tests to see how they performed in a standard play of Battlefield 1 and Fornite. How do they compare to…
Posted By Luke Larsen
games support nvidia ray tracing assettort
Computing

Here are all the games that support Nvidia’s RTX ray tracing

These are the upcoming games that support ray tracing rendered on Nvidia's RTX series graphics cards. They aren't many in number at this point, but thanks to the power of ray tracing, they are some of the best looking games ever made.
Posted By Jon Martindale