How to pre-order the SNES Classic Edition

On June 26, Nintendo finally pulled back the curtain on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Classic Edition (or “SNES Classic Edition,” for short). The plug-and-play device is an all-in-one emulation box, similar to the original NES Classic, which comes bundled with 21 Super Nintendo games including Super Mario Kart, Donkey Kong Country, and the previously unreleased Star Fox 2.

The console will hit stores September 29 for $80, but as of now, Nintendo doesn’t plan to continue making it after 2017. If you want one, you’re going to have to either be really quick with your pre-order or shell out way too much money. Here’s how to get a jump on buying a SNES Classic Edition without going broke.

Amazon

The North American Amazon website has a product page for the SNES Classic Edition, but there is currently no way to pre-order or purchase the console yet — if you want to add it to a wish list, however, that is available. We expect the page to be updated soon, however, as it still lists the console’s release date as December 29, instead of the current release date, September 29.

If you’re in the United Kingdom, though, you’re going to want to keep your eyes peeled. A wave of pre-orders already went out shortly after the console was announced, though the system is listed as “currently unavailable” as of right now. Naturally, some of those pre-orders have gone to re-sellers who have marked up the console considerably.

Best Buy

Best Buy’s page for the Super NES Classic is pretty barren right now. There isn’t a real description of the console or even a product image, but the retailer has been surprisingly good about stocking hard-to-find systems like the NES Classic and the Nintendo Switch. A “notify me” button is located on the product page, which you can use to get an alert as soon as they are back in stock.

Walmart

Walmart’s listing is almost identical to Best Buy’s with an in-stock alert button that you can use but no ability to actually pre-order the Super NES Classic. Currently, the site states that shipping isn’t available on the console, though it’s possible that this will change after it goes on sale. Otherwise, you might have to actually head out to a brick-and-mortar store for a chance to purchase one.

GameStop

GameStop doesn’t currently have a product page for the SNES Classic on its website, but the retailer is still selling the console. Call your local store and you’ll be able to put your name on a list for information about stock. However, this won’t guarantee you a pre-order, as GameStop will still be selling the system on a “first come, first served” basis.

United Kingdom and Australian pre-orders live at select retailers

If you live in Australia, you’ll have a chance to secure a Super NES Classic before anyone else. EB Games (GameStop in North America) has pre-orders available for $120 on its Australian website, but buyers will only be able to purchase one each. JB Hi-Fi has an almost identical deal, also limiting each customer to one system, and delivery is only available in Australia.

In the U.K., retailer GAME also briefly opened up pre-orders for the Super NES Classic, but the system almost immediately went out of stock. There is currently no information on when it will be re-stocked.