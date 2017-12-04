ThinkGeek will randomly pick who gets to buy an NES Classic

Nintendo’s NES Classic Edition sold like hotcakes — if hotcakes were far more popular and expensive, and if you could buy hotcakes online. OK, maybe that’s not the best analogy, but the NES Classic was the hottest thing under the sun since 2016, even if you can build your own using a Raspberry Pi. The all-in-one, HDMI-compatible console, which comes preloaded with 30 classic games, has been flying off shelves and out of warehouses at a staggering rate, leaving many fans frustrated and empty-handed.

Although the NES Classic Edition is still available via gray-market resellers for an exorbitant price — you can currently snag one on eBay for between $100 and $200 — it’s unreasonable to expect anyone to drop hundreds of dollars on a system that is, admittedly, quite limited in scope. Despite the Classic’s healthy collection of content, it doesn’t compare with contemporary gaming powerhouses such as the Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The NES Classic doesn’t connect to the internet, and there’s no way to purchase new games or otherwise modify the system. Aside from a few third-party controllers and extension cords, what you see is what you get.

Even as we near the 2017 holiday seasone, the NES Classic is still pretty hard to find, but it should become easier next year. Nintendo said it plans to produce and sell more of the systems in 2018, as well as additional SNES Classic systems.

We’ve put together this article to chronicle the most recent NES Classic sightings. We’ll be updating this article as new info becomes available, so you too can rage-quit after losing in Punch Out! before it’s too late. You can also check out iStockNow, which provides up to date alerts on specific retail stores where the NES Classic has been purchased recently.

Test your luck with ThinkGeek

ThinkGeek received a new supply of stand-alone NES Classic systems for its stores recently, and the website is holding a drawing to determine who will be eligible to purchase one. ThinkGeek is also holding a drawing for customers who want to buy an SNES Classic, in case you’re still trying to track one down.

If you’re interested, ThinkGeek will take entries for the drawing through Friday, December 8, at 11:59 p.m (ET). Winners will be contacted directly by the retailer with purchase instructions following the submission period.

Keep an eye on your local retailers

The NES Classic is generally hard to find these days. For quick reference, though, we’ve included a list of major retailers and their most recent reported NES Classic restock dates.

