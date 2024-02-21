Gamers who are thinking about finally buying the PlayStation 5 should consider getting one of the many PS5 bundles, which will give you more value for your hard-earned money. With more PS5 exclusives on the way, now’s a great time to finally purchase the console or to upgrade from the PlayStation 4. Check out the PS5 bundles that we’ve gathered here, just make sure that you hurry with your purchase because stocks may run out at any moment.

What are PS5 bundles?

Every purchase of the PlayStation 5 comes with a DualSense controller, but if you go with PS5 bundles, you’ll be getting more. The extras come in the form of a copy of a game, so you already have something to install right after setting up your new console. Stocks of bundles can come and go though, so if you see one available, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the transaction immediately.

PlayStation 5 Slim Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III bundle — $500

The PlayStation 5 Slim Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III bundle coincides with the launch of the PlayStation 5 Slim, an updated version of the console with a slimmer design and more storage space. This bundle comes with a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, which is the latest entry in the popular first-person shooter series. The game’s campaign features the return of Task Force 101 as they go up a ruthless Russian terrorist named Vladimir Makarov, though most players would probably focus on its multiplayer modes.

PlayStation 5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle — $500

Another bundle featuring the new PlayStation 5 model, the PlayStation 5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle comes with a copy of the superhero adventure Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. In the sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man, you’ll continue the story of Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they go up against new foes — including fan favorite villain Venom.

PlayStation 5 Final Fantasy XVI bundle — $598

If you’re a fan of the Final Fantasy games, you should check out the PlayStation 5 Final Fantasy XVI bundle as it comes with the latest entry in the long-running RPG series. In Final Fantasy XVI, you’ll experience a fierce and fast-paced combat system and massive Eikon fights, with impressive visuals supporting the story of Clive Rosfield across several decades in the continent of Valisthea.

PlayStation 5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle — $550

Horizon Forbidden West, the follow-up to the critically-acclaimed Horizon Zero Dawn, is the free game that comes with the PlayStation 5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle. The sequel takes everything that gamers loved about its predecessor — including a beautiful open world and a deep combat system — and makes improvements such as additional combat mechanics, meaningful side activities, better traversal tools, and more.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle — $609

God of War Ragnarok is the next chapter in the story of Kratos and Atreus, which started in God of War. The fantastic combat system and the additional customization options will hook players who loved the first game, but Kratos’ character is at the center of everything that makes this game great. Get it as part of the PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle.

PlayStation 5 Digital God of War Ragnarok bundle — $520

There’s another version of a PlayStation 5 bundle that comes with God of War Ragnarok — the PlayStation 5 Digital God of War Ragnarok bundle. The difference is the type of console inside the box — this is the PlayStation 5 Digital, which isn’t equipped with a disc drive. In exchange for the lower price, you’ll rely on the PlayStation Store for your games, which may not be an issue for gamers who have fast and reliable internet at home.

