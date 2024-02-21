 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Products

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

All the PlayStation 5 bundles you can shop in 2024

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Playstation 5 system standing upright.
Digital Trends

Gamers who are thinking about finally buying the PlayStation 5 should consider getting one of the many PS5 bundles, which will give you more value for your hard-earned money. With more PS5 exclusives on the way, now’s a great time to finally purchase the console or to upgrade from the PlayStation 4. Check out the PS5 bundles that we’ve gathered here, just make sure that you hurry with your purchase because stocks may run out at any moment.

What are PS5 bundles?

Every purchase of the PlayStation 5 comes with a DualSense controller, but if you go with PS5 bundles, you’ll be getting more. The extras come in the form of a copy of a game, so you already have something to install right after setting up your new console. Stocks of bundles can come and go though, so if you see one available, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the transaction immediately.

PlayStation 5 Slim Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III bundle — $500

The box of the PlayStation 5 Disc Console Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Bundle.
Sony

The PlayStation 5 Slim Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III bundle coincides with the launch of the PlayStation 5 Slim, an updated version of the console with a slimmer design and more storage space. This bundle comes with a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, which is the latest entry in the popular first-person shooter series. The game’s campaign features the return of Task Force 101 as they go up a ruthless Russian terrorist named Vladimir Makarov, though most players would probably focus on its multiplayer modes.

Related

PlayStation 5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle — $500

The box of the PlayStation 5 Disc Console Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle.
Sony

Another bundle featuring the new PlayStation 5 model, the PlayStation 5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle comes with a copy of the superhero adventure Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. In the sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man, you’ll continue the story of Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they go up against new foes — including fan favorite villain Venom.

PlayStation 5 Final Fantasy XVI bundle — $598

The box of the PlayStation 5 Final Fantasy XVI bundle.
Sony

If you’re a fan of the Final Fantasy games, you should check out the PlayStation 5 Final Fantasy XVI bundle as it comes with the latest entry in the long-running RPG series. In Final Fantasy XVI, you’ll experience a fierce and fast-paced combat system and massive Eikon fights, with impressive visuals supporting the story of Clive Rosfield across several decades in the continent of Valisthea.

PlayStation 5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle — $550

The PlayStation 5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle.
Sony

Horizon Forbidden West, the follow-up to the critically-acclaimed Horizon Zero Dawn, is the free game that comes with the PlayStation 5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle. The sequel takes everything that gamers loved about its predecessor — including a beautiful open world and a deep combat system — and makes improvements such as additional combat mechanics, meaningful side activities, better traversal tools, and more.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle — $609

The PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok Bundle on a white background.
Sony

God of War Ragnarok is the next chapter in the story of Kratos and Atreus, which started in God of War. The fantastic combat system and the additional customization options will hook players who loved the first game, but Kratos’ character is at the center of everything that makes this game great. Get it as part of the PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle.

PlayStation 5 Digital God of War Ragnarok bundle — $520

The PlayStation 5 Digital God of War Ragnarok bundle.
Sony

There’s another version of a PlayStation 5 bundle that comes with God of War Ragnarok — the PlayStation 5 Digital God of War Ragnarok bundle. The difference is the type of console inside the box — this is the PlayStation 5 Digital, which isn’t equipped with a disc drive. In exchange for the lower price, you’ll rely on the PlayStation Store for your games, which may not be an issue for gamers who have fast and reliable internet at home.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The best games on PlayStation Plus, Extra, and Premium
A person plays Crash Bandicoot using a PS5 DualSense controller.

PlayStation Plus has undergone several iterations and changes since its introduction. Originally, the service wasn't required for online play at all and rewarded subscribers with extra discounts and free monthly games. Once the PlayStation 4 generation began, it was required for online play but still offered those same benefits.

Now, PS Plus is divided into three different tiers of subscriptions. The basic tier, PS Plus Essential, still gets three games per month added, while the Extra and Premium tiers will have a varying number of games added to their catalogs. With hundreds of games already and more coming and going all the time, even the most dedicated gamer won't be able to play everything on offer. To help you get the most bang for your buck and so that no hidden gems fly under your radar, here are all the best games to play on PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium right now.
Best PS Plus Essential games
As is usually the case, everyone with the lowest tier of PS Plus gets three games this month, two with PlayStation 5 versions and one with a PS4 version. Here's what you can play this month:

Read more
This PS5 bundle gets you a PlayStation Portal and it’s not sold out, yet
PlayStation Portal bundle home screen while turned on.

The PlayStation Portal is an excellent, albeit exclusive handheld gaming console that works with the PS5. In our Portal review, we made it clear that while it cuts a lot of corners, it is an excellent companion to Sony's titular current-gen console. But to make the most of it, you really do need a PS5, which means if you don't have one, there's no point in buying a Portal until you do. Well, we spotted an incredible bundle that includes the PlayStation 5 Slim, a PlayStation Portal, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 all together, all for you, at one great price. For $750, normally $760, so saving you $10, it's all yours. But here's the thing, the PlayStation Portal has pretty much been sold out everywhere. This bundle gets your hands on it, plus everything else you need to play. It even includes Spider-Man, so you can web-sling as soon as you set it up. If you've been searching high and low for the Portal, don't sleep on this deal.

Why you should buy the PlayStation 5 with PlayStation Portal bundle
The PlayStation 5 is a fantastic gaming console, but the exclusive games available on the platform are second to none. God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, Horizon Zero Dawn, Death Stranding, I could go on and on. But one of the better features of the PlayStation 5 is the option to remotely play your games on compatible devices, from your smartphone to a PS4 in another room, you can connect in, stream, and play, just like if you were sitting in front of your PS5. The PlayStation Portal takes that to a whole new level.

Read more
77 PS5 games just had their prices slashed for the weekend
The Playstation 5 system standing upright.

Whether you're a new PlayStation 5 owner or you've had the console since day one, you should never stop hunting for PS5 deals for video games. You're going to want to take advantage of the discounts in Best Buy's three-day sale to build your gaming library, and while there's still some time left before it ends, it's highly recommended that you make your purchases as soon as possible to avoid the risk of missing out due to depleted stocks. We've picked out our favorite bargains for PS5 games below, but feel free to browse all the options as long as you do it quickly.

What to buy in Best Buy's PS5 game sale

Read more