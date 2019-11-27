Titanfall 2, one of the best shooters ever, will be free on PlayStation Plus

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment first kicked off their relationship with Titanfall, a unique take on first-person shooters that introduced walking mechanical suits to the formula. That formula was perfected in Titanfall 2, and if you haven’t played its excellent campaign or multiplayer mode yet, you can do so for free with PlayStation Plus next month.

Available beginning December 3 and running through January 6, Titanfall 2 will be available completely free to those with a PlayStation Plus subscription. It offers a more refined and deeper competitive multiplayer mode than the original game, with customizable Titan classes and tons of different weapons and abilities to use. It also has some of the best map design in any first-person shooter, with spots for snipers to pick off targets, wall-running opportunities, and flatter areas perfect for Titan-versus-Titan combat. Downloadable content like additional maps have all been free, so you’ll be able to experience the full game with anyone else on PS4.

What Titanfall 2 has that its predecessor was lacking altogether is a single-player campaign, and it is not a tacked-on mode to appease players. With time-traveling mechanics, platforming challenges, huge set pieces, and surprisingly good writing, the campaign is one of the best of the console generation, and it serves as a great foundation for learning what you’ll be doing in the other modes. If you’ve been playing Respawn’s battle royale shooter Apex Legends, you’ll probably recognize some weapons, too.

Also free for PlayStation Plus subscribers in December is Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game, which contrary to one Twitter user’s joke, is not another name for Death Stranding. It probably won’t take up as much of your time as Respawn’s masterpiece, but it does include a track editor for those who want to play around with their own designs and see what other players have to offer.

Before December 3, PlayStation Plus members can still download this month’s free games, Nioh and Outlast 2. Nioh is a tough-as-nails Souls-like game set in feudal Japan. It’s filled with dangerous monsters and tons of different weapons and combat customization options. Outlast 2, meanwhile, is the sequel to the groundbreaking first-person horror game, which eschews combat for running and escape tactics.

