PlayStation State of Play June 2025: How to watch and what to expect

E3 may be long dead and buried, but its spirit still lives on every June. This week is a loaded one for video game showcases, as we’ll get Summer Game Fest, the Xbox Games Showcase, and more streaming over the next few days. Now you can add one more must-watch showcase to your radar: PlayStation’s State of Play.

Tomorrow, June 4, Sony will give fans a major update on what’s coming to PS5 with a sizable stream. That’s great news, because the back half of Sony’s year is a bit of a mystery right now beyond two or three major games. What else in store for PS5 owners this year? Here’s all the information you need so you can catch the show. And if you can’t watch it live, stay tuned to Digital Trends, as we’ll keep you updated on all the big news.

When is the June 2025 PlayStation State of Play?

The PlayStation State of Play will air on Wednesday, June 4, just one day ahead of the Nintendo Switch 2’s launch. It will air at 2 p.m. PT and will run for over 40 minutes. That positions it as a substantial broadcast, rather than a short show meant to highlight a few key games.

How to watch the June 2025 PlayStation State of Play

If you want to catch the show live, you’ll be able to watch it on either PlayStation’s YouTube or Twitch channel. And don’t worry if you miss it: a VOD should be available right after it wraps up. We’ve embedded the YouTube video above, so you can watch it here if you’d like.

What to expect from the June 2025 PlayStation State of Play

Sony is being vague about what exactly it’s showing this time. All it says in its blog post announcing the stream is that it will show off PS5 games from creators around the world. PlayStation VR2 isn’t mentioned, so don’t expect to see any new VR games. So, what’s likely to show up? With Death Stranding 2: On the Beach slated to launch later this month, we wouldn’t be surprised to see one more trailer hyping it up. Marathon is likely to appear as well considering that Sony owns Bungie, though there are rumors swirling that its upcoming release could be delayed. And of course, Ghost of Yotei should get a spotlight here considering that it’s the PS5’s big fall exclusive.

Other than that, the field is wide open. This has historically been a very exciting show for Sony, as it usually nabs big reveals from third-party partners like Square Enix and Capcom. There’s a good chance we see something like Resident Evil 9 here, giving us a big shocker before Summer Game Fest. It’s possible that Sony has its own surprises in store too, as we know that Marvel’s Wolverine is next in the pipeline. We’re overdue for a update on that one, so it could pop up as a grand reveal. Whatever appears, it should be an exciting way to kick off a very busy week in gaming.

