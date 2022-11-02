Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Sony finally announced that the PlayStation VR2 will release on February 22, 2023. It’ll cost notably more than its predecessor, with base models retailing for $550.

In a PlayStation Blog post, Sony confirmed that preorders for the VR headset in North America will begin on November 15 on the PlayStation Direct website. Players will have the option to purchase the basic version for $550, a bundle with Horizon Call of the Mountain for $600, and a $50 charging station for the PlayStation VR2’s Sense controllers.

First announced in February 2021, Sony has since slowly rolled out details about its next-generation VR headset and revealed some games for it. Information like the release date and price remained a mystery until today, though. Now, not only do we know when to expect the title and how much it will cost, but we learned about even more games coming to PlayStation VR2.

A separate PlayStation Blog post announced new games and ports coming to the platforms. These include The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR by Supermassive Game, Crossfire: Sierra Squad by Smilgate, The Light Brigade by Funktronic Labs, Cities VR – Enhanced Edition by Fast Travel Games, Cosmonious High by Owlchemy Labs, Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue by tinyBuild Games, Jurassic World Aftermath Collection by Coatsink, Pistol Whip VR by Cloudhead Games, Zenith: The Last City by Ramen VR, After the Fall by Vertigo Games, and Tentacular by Firepunchd Games.

Specific release dates for those games weren’t shared, but considering that Tentacular, Zenith: The Last City, Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue, Cosmonious High, Cities VR, and The Light Brigade will be available for preorder starting on November 15, it’s likely that those games will come out around the PlayStation VR2’s launch.

The PlayStation VR2 launches on February 22, 2023.

Editors' Recommendations