 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Nintendo 3DS’ best (and weirdest) cult hit is coming to Apple Arcade

Giovanni Colantonio
By

Apple Arcade is kicking off 2023 by adding three new titles in January. Most notable among them is Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!, a mobile port of one of the Nintendo 3DS cult hits set to launch on January 20.

The original Pocket Card Jockey, released in 2013 in Japan and 2016 in North America, is one of the 3DS’ oddest titles. Developed by Pokémon studio Game Freak, it’s a horse-racing RPG that revolves around solitaire. Players raise and breed horses and then race them by playing fast-paced rounds of solitaire. It’s an extremely bizarre concept, but an incredibly fun one that made it one of the handheld’s most charming hidden gems.

Horses race in key art for Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!

The Apple Arcade edition will stay true to the original, though it’ll make one change: horse races have been recreated in 3D. In the original game, they’d appear in 2D on the 3DS’ top screen while players used the bottom to play solitaire. Judging by screenshots, it would appear that races now unfold behind the solitaire action.

Related

The addition is particularly notable because the original Pocket Card Jockey will be impossible to buy come March. The Nintendo 3DS eShop is set to shut down on March 27 this year. Since Pocket Card Jockey is a digital-only release, it will no longer be purchasable after that date. The Apple Arcade release will save it from disappearing.

Apple Arcade is getting a few more games this month as well. Squiggle Drop is a physics puzzle game where players drop shapes, while Illustrated fuses both word and jigsaw puzzles. The new releases will kick off this week with the next installment of the Episode series, Episode XOXO.

Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! launches on January 20 via Apple Arcade.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
State of Decay 3: release date, trailer, news, and more
Character aims down the sights of a crossbow.
The best stocking stuffers for gamers
The best upcoming Nintendo Switch games: 2023 and beyond
Alear and Marth open a door in Fire Emblem Engage.
The best video game remakes and remasters of 2022
Ellie from The Last of Us Part I stands in front of text that says 2022 Best Remakes & Remasters.
Fortnite Wrapped: how to get your end-of-year Fortnite stats
Fortnite characters on plane.
Best PS Plus deals for December 2022
Best PS Plus deals
Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor just got a price cut
Front view of Samsung's new QLED Odyssey gaming monitor sitting on desk.
Fortnite lawsuit: Are you eligible for a refund from Epic Games?
Promo material for Zero Build featuring four characters from Fortnite.
How to sync an Xbox Series X controller
The Xbox Series X controller on a black background.
Fighting games took a breather this year, but 2023 is the genre’s moment
Chun-li classic outfit in Street Fighter 6.
How to sync a PS5 controller
A person holds up a PS5 controller.
What to expect at CES 2023, from mondo TVs to EVs
The futuristic Aska eVTOL quadcopter will take off and land vertically, like a drone.
Every video game delay that happened in 2022
A space explorer stands in front of a mountain range in Starfield.