 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to get a free Gengar in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Sam Hill
By

A first-generation Pokémon, one of the strongest ghost types in the series, and an overall iconic Pokémon, Gengar is a powerful teammate for even the pickiest trainers.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

10 minutes

What You Need

  • A Pincurchin to trade

Gengar at the beach.

How to get a free Gengar in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Step 1: Catch a Pincurchin, an electric-type sea urchin Pokémon found on most beaches throughout Paldea. You can even find them on the beach by Levincia, which is where you need to travel for this trade.

Pinurchin habitat map.

Step 2: Once you have a Pincurchin, travel to Levincia. You'll need to find the woman looking to trade her Haunter for a Pincurchin.

Woman looking to trade her Haunter.
Related

Step 3: When you agree to the trade and swap Pokémon, you will receive a Haunter (which is unfortunately nicknamed Hauntikins). As soon as you receive Haunter and the Pokémon is registered in your Pokédex, it will begin to evolve.

Just don't press B and accidentally cancel the evolution!

Let it go through and you'll have a Gengar on your team.

Gengar in a city.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
How to get all starters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly in a trailer.
How to get your loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
Character holding rifle in Warzone 2.0.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: 8 tips and tricks to get started
Pokemon trainer and team in Scarlet and Violet.
GameStop PS5 restock: Get your console, and Black Friday deals before they leave
Shoppers walking in front of a GameStop storefront.
7 video game characters who deserve a Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon
Kirby appears as a big round ball in Kirby's Dream Buffet.
The best multiplayer games on Nintendo Switch
Squid kids from Splatoon 3.
The best PS5 headsets
SteelSeries Arctis 7P headset.
The best Xbox Series X headsets
Controls on the SteelSeries Acris Nova Pro headset.
Save $250 on the Razer Iskur X XL gaming chair for Black Friday
A Razer Iskur X gaming chair sets by a video game setup.
This PS5 controller Black Friday deal drops the price by $20
Geoff Keighley holding DualSense.
How to level up weapons fast in Warzone 2.0
Characters driving vehicle in Warzone 2.0.
10 video games that would make great movies
botw how to get hylian shield the legend of zelda breath wild first dlc pack detail 24fd
How to check if your PC meets a game’s system requirements
Playing games with GeForce Now on a laptop.