Nintendo announced that the next Nintendo 64 title coming to its Nintendo Switch Online subscription service is Pokémon Snap. The predecessor to last year’s standout New Pokémon Snap will be available on the service starting on June 24.

Nintendo Switch Online is Nintendo’s subscription service similar to the new PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Not only does a membership permit users to play multiplayer games online, but it gives them a library of retro titles to play. Depending on your level of subscription, you can play NES, SNES, Nintendo 64, and Sega Genesis games. Each service is full of popular and hidden gems you may not have even heard of.

The latest of these retro additions is Pokémon Snap, a game where you have to capture Pokémon through the lens of a camera. This cult classic gained a following on the Nintendo 64 and garnered enough recent interest to receive a new Nintendo Switch series entry that we here at Digital Trends just love.

Pokémon Snap isn’t the only great Nintendo 64 title available through the Nintendo Switch Online program as more become available monthly. Past games added to the platform include Banjo-Kazooie, F-Zero X, Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Super Mario 64, and a few less popular games like Sin & Punishment and Winback: Covert Operations.

Pokémon Snap is joining the ranks of these currently playable Nintendo 64 games on Nintendo Switch Online for Expansion Pack tier members on June 24. It’s the first retro Pokémon game to be made available via the service.

