Pokémon TCG Pocket goes tropical with two Alolan-inspired packs

Just in time for warmer weather, The Pokémon Company has announced Pokémon TCG Pocket’s latest packs: Celestial Guardians, themed around Alolan Pokémon from Pokémon Sun and Moon and featuring Lunala and Solgaleo as the headliners. Celestial Guardians will drop globally on April 30, 2025.

You know what that means: it’s time to start saving up your hourglasses so you can open as many packs as possible once the new set hits. Celestial Guardians will feature fan-favorite Pokémon like Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio, as well as the absolutely adorable Alolan Raichu who surfs on its own tail.

Recommended Videos

Following the new launch of the two packs, Pokémon TCG Pocket will add new accessories like a binder cover and a display board, both featuring Rowlet, to show off your favorite picks from the new set.

And if all that wasn’t enough, the game is getting another special event that starts just before Celestial Guardians: “From Tuesday, April 29 at 11:00 p.m. PDT to Monday, May 12 at 10:59 p.m. PDT, players can take on special solo battles to obtain new promo cards, including one featuring Rayquaza ex. In addition, players will be able to participate in special missions for an opportunity to receive a different Rayquaza ex promo card as well as various new accessories and other rewards. These special missions will be playable from Tuesday, April 29 at 11:00 p.m. PDT to Wednesday, May 28 at 10:59 p.m. PDT.”

Pokémon TCG Pocket continues to be one of the most popular games on both the iOS and Android app stores. It offers the chance to collect Pokémon cards without spending a dime, although you can spend real money if you choose. Celestial Guardians will bring the total number of themed sets to six, with ten different booster packs to choose from. Pokémon TCG Pocket also announced changes to its trading system that allow players to more easily fill out their card collections.