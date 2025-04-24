 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Pokémon TCG Pocket goes tropical with two Alolan-inspired packs

By
Moltres and Zapdos cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
Nintendo

Just in time for warmer weather, The Pokémon Company has announced Pokémon TCG Pocket’s latest packs: Celestial Guardians, themed around Alolan Pokémon from Pokémon Sun and Moon and featuring Lunala and Solgaleo as the headliners. Celestial Guardians will drop globally on April 30, 2025.

You know what that means: it’s time to start saving up your hourglasses so you can open as many packs as possible once the new set hits. Celestial Guardians will feature fan-favorite Pokémon like Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio, as well as the absolutely adorable Alolan Raichu who surfs on its own tail.

Recommended Videos

Following the new launch of the two packs, Pokémon TCG Pocket will add new accessories like a binder cover and a display board, both featuring Rowlet, to show off your favorite picks from the new set.

And if all that wasn’t enough, the game is getting another special event that starts just before Celestial Guardians: “From Tuesday, April 29 at 11:00 p.m. PDT to Monday, May 12 at 10:59 p.m. PDT, players can take on special solo battles to obtain new promo cards, including one featuring Rayquaza ex. In addition, players will be able to participate in special missions for an opportunity to receive a different Rayquaza ex promo card as well as various new accessories and other rewards. These special missions will be playable from Tuesday, April 29 at 11:00 p.m. PDT to Wednesday, May 28 at 10:59 p.m. PDT.”

Related

Pokémon TCG Pocket continues to be one of the most popular games on both the iOS and Android app stores. It offers the chance to collect Pokémon cards without spending a dime, although you can spend real money if you choose. Celestial Guardians will bring the total number of themed sets to six, with ten different booster packs to choose from. Pokémon TCG Pocket also announced changes to its trading system that allow players to more easily fill out their card collections.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
After massive fan backlash, Pokémon TCG Pocket is changing how trading works
A beginning card collection.

Pokémon TCG Pocket finally added the trading feature after several months, but it was not well received by fans for its restrictive policies and new types of currency. Since adding the feature in a few days ago, TCG Pocket developer Creatures, Inc has changed its approach and said updates and improvements are on the way, although there is not a specific release window for when the game will implement those changes.

“Since releasing the first iteration of the trading feature a few days ago, we have received a large number of comments. Thank you all for sharing your feedback. The item requirements and restrictions implemented for the trading feature were designed to prevent abuse from bots and other prohibited actions using multiple accounts. Our goal was to balance the game while preserving the fun of collecting cards that are core to the Pokemon TCG pocket experience," the company said in a press release.

Read more
The best Space-Time Smackdown cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket
Space-Time Smackdown packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

The third major card set has been released for Pokémon TCG Pocket, featuring Pokémon from Gen 4 in 207 unique cards. Space-Time Smackdown has a ton of new cards to shake up the meta, whether they're from the Dialga or Palkia pack.

If the 200+ cards are overwhelming for you, don't worry. Just like with the Mythical Island cards, some are okay while others are extraordinary. To make the best new decks possible, here are the greatest Space-Time Smackdown cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket.
Best cards from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokémon TCG Pocket
Dialga ex

Read more
Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket adds trading next week, but there’s a catch
pokemon trading card game pocket announced lucario

Pokémon TCG Pocket: Space-Time Smackdown | Coming Soon!

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is getting two major updates next week. Trading will finally come to the mobile card game on January 29, while new cards are coming on January 30 via the Space-Time Smackdown booster set. Those hoping that trading will let them quickly fill out their collection might be disappointed by how it works, though.

Read more