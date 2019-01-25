Digital Trends
Pre-order ‘Anthem’ at Walmart to receive a free $10 gift card

Gabe Gurwin
Electronic Arts and BioWare will release the online action-role-playing game Anthem in less than a month, and it’s currently going through a special “VIP demo” for those who pre-ordered the game. You still have time to play the demo before it ends, and Walmart has a great deal for those who still need to pre-order the game.

On either Xbox One or PlayStation 4, pre-ordering the standard version of Anthem on Walmart’s website automatically gives you a $10 Walmart digital gift card. If you pre-order the game before February 20 at 2 p.m. ET, you’re also guaranteed to receive the game on release day, with orders placed after that time shipping on release day.

If you’re planning on pre-ordering the game so that you can take part in the VIP demo, keep in mind that Anthem has been running into some server issues. In an attempt to allow more players in, EA is slowly scaling the servers back up, and in our limited experience thus far, we’ve found the gameplay to be quite smooth once it’s working properly. As the game is still in the demo period, we’ll withhold our full judgment until it’s out in the wild and fully available to paying players.

For those not interested in pre-ordering the game, you’ll miss out on the gift card, but you’ll still be able to try out the beta on February 1, when it will be open to everyone. Ahead of the game’s official release date, EA Access and Origin Access members will also get access early.

In contrast to the narrative-focused approach of BioWare’s other games, Anthem is more action-oriented. Players are called “Freelancers,” and they’re placed in powered “Javelin” suits with special abilities are they battle dangerous threats. Some Javelins offer increased speed and mobility, while others are hulking behemoths loading to the gills with powerful weaponry. The third-person shooting is similar to the Mass Effect series, but you’ll have far more options at your disposal and the ability to fly, which the game taking a more fantastical approach to science-fiction than its predecessor.

Anthem will be released on February 22 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

