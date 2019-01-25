Digital Trends
Gaming

‘Anthem’ demo servers are already full and players aren’t happy

Gabe Gurwin
By

If you pre-ordered Anthem or you’re a member of one of Electronic Arts’ subscription services, you should have access to the special VIP demo of the game right now. However, server issues are already keeping excited fans from getting their hands on the game.

Users logging into Anthem are finding themselves hit by a “connection problem” message, leaving them without access to the always-online game. Digital Trends’ Computing Editor Matt Smith saw the message this morning, with the servers being too full to join, though he did eventually manage to load into the game.

Other players took issue with the state of the servers as well, speculating that it might have been because so many free codes were given away online that many players who hadn’t pre-ordered or subscribed to a membership were still given access.

Electronic Arts global community manager Jesse Anderson explained that the team would be scaling back the servers from the Anthem VIP demo in an effort to gradually let people into the game and that it has already resulted in more people joining.

Massive online games almost always experience some sort of hiccup during their infancy, and in the case of Anthem, the game isn’t even fully released yet. If something similar happens on February 22 as players are trying to get into the game they just spent $60 on, it might be a greater cause for concern, but Electronic Arts’ experience with online multiplayer should help it avoid disaster. That being said, it’s hard to forget the SimCity fiasco of 2013, which forced players looking to enjoy a single-player game without access to it because of a forced online connection.

Anthem will be facing some very stiff competition when it launches next month. Metro Exodus, Trials RisingJump ForceFar Cry New Dawn, and Crackdown 3 all launch the week before, and Devil May Cry 5 arrives in early March. Should BioWare succeed in its take on the Destiny formula, however, it’s still likely to attract a substantial audience.

Anthem will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on February 22. An open period for the demo will be held on February 1.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

'Destiny 2': Where to find Xur for the weekend of January 25
farming simulator esports league farmingsimulator19
Gaming

A ‘Farming Simulator 19’ esports league will crown Europe’s best virtual farmer

Giants Software is turning Farming Simulator 19 into a full-fledged esports league, with 10 separate European tournaments being held before crowning the ultimate team of virtual farmers.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

Strong holiday season pushes Nintendo Switch to record-breaking sales for 2018

Backed by a strong holiday season, the Nintendo Switch became the best-selling console of 2018, edging out Sony's PlayStation 4. The Switch's huge sales can be attributed to the massive success of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

The best PS3 games of all time

Choosing the right PlayStation 3 game can be a conundrum, especially when there are nearly 1,500 titles to choose from. Thankfully, we've rounded up the best games to have ever made it to the platform.
Posted By Brandon Widder
Anthem Hands-on Preview
Gaming

The ‘Anthem’ VIP demo begins January 25, and there’s still time to register

The VIP demo for BioWare's Anthem kicks off on January 25, but you still have time to enter it by pre-ordering the game, or subscribing to the EA Access or Origin Access game services.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

Nintendo eye-tracking patent hints at 3D gaming on the Switch

A recently renewed patent application for glasses-free 3D technology on traditional television sets hints that Nintendo could have plans for 3D gaming on the Switch. Gaming in 3D is already possible on the 3DS.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Kingdom Hearts 3 Hands-On Preview
Gaming

Not so simple and clean: How to view the ‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ secret movie

Kingdom Hearts III will release worldwide on January 29 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, but the secret final movie won't be in the game until January 31. Here's how to view the secret Kingdom Hearts III movie.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best wii games metroid prime 3 g
Gaming

Nintendo is restarting ‘Metroid Prime 4’ development with Retro Studios

Nintendo has decided to completely restart development of Metroid Prime 4 after being dissatisfied with the game's current state. It will now be developed by Retro Studios, creators of the first three games.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
resident evil 2 tips and tricks re2knife
Gaming

With these 'Resident Evil 2' tips, you can survive the zombie apocalypse

Resident Evil 2 is one of the hardest games the series has seen in years. Here are the tips you need to survive the Raccoon City incident and take down plenty of zombies along the way.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best ergonomic mouse logitech mx master header
Computing

Detangle your desk with a mighty wireless mouse. Here are our six favorites

If you're looking for the best wireless mouse on the market, we've got the list for you!. These six models have something for everyone, whether you're a hardcore gamer or simply looking to ward off carpal tunnel.
Posted By Jon Martindale
avadirect avant mid size dekstop ava direct midsize gaming 8
Computing

Between Intel and AMD, these are the best gaming CPUs at every price

What are the best processors for gaming you can buy? You don't need to spend a fortune to get an amazing gaming CPU and now that AMD is competitive again, there are more choices than ever.
Posted By Jon Martindale
record video how to record a gameplay video on playstation 4
Gaming

How you can share your best gaming moments with friends on the PS4

Check out Digital Trends' quick guide to everything you need to know to save your outstanding PlayStation 4 gameplay moments, share them online, and transfer them to your computer.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
resident evil 2 interview how sound design injects horror into games zombie crawl
Gaming

A Resident Evil television series is reportedly coming to Netflix

The Resident Evil game series will reportedly be coming to Netflix. According to Deadline, it will be produced by the same company behind the live-action Resident Evil film series.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim
Gaming

Save your hard-earned cash and learn how to gameshare with your friends

Much like the now-ancient process of mixing CD collections, modern consoles allow you to share your game library with a friend. If you're interested, here's our step-by-step guide for how to gameshare on PS4.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

Here's where Xur is and what he has for wares this week in 'Destiny 2: Forsaken'

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin