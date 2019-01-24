Digital Trends
Gaming

The ‘Anthem’ VIP demo begins January 25, and there’s still time to register

Gabe Gurwin
By

Anthem isn’t set to release for nearly a month, but the game has already “gone gold,” and you can try out a demo beginning January 25. The demo isn’t open to the general public, but you still have time to register before it officially releases.

Called the “VIP Demo,” the small slice of Anthem will be available from January 25 through January 27, and is available to anyone who pre-ordered the game, as well as those with EA Access or Origins Access subscriptions. Those who pre-ordered a digital copy of the game will be given automatic access, while those who pre-ordered from a retailer will have to enter the code they received. It should be available on either your receipt or your confirmation email.

Because of the multiplayer nature of Anthem, those with access to the VIP demo will also be able to invite up to three friends to join them, and everyone who participates will get an extra reward when the game launches on February 22.

EA developers have also been giving away codes with access to the demo on their Twitter accounts, including narrative director Cameron Dayton and global community manager Jesse Anderson, and Twitch streamers have been getting in on the giveaway action, as well.

If you miss out on the first pre-launch demo for Anthem or don’t want to commit to a subscription or pre-order, you can still try it out for free beginning February 1. The second demo will run through February 3 and will not have any restrictions on who can join.

The demo will begin players at level 10, which will give them access to more powerful equipment and weapons than they would get if they were placed at the start of the game. BioWare said that it will feature missions and “a slice of the world.”

You can, however, play the full version of Anthem early if you have an Origin Access Premiere subscription, which costs $100 per year. The full game will unlock on February 15 this way, while standard Origin Access and EA Access members will get a 10-hour trial beginning on the same day.

Anthem will be available on February 22 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most common Xbox One X problems, and how to fix them
Up Next

The best camping tents for your next backcountry outing
Resident Evil 2 review featured image
Product Review

‘Resident Evil 2' is a terrifying new virus you'll want to catch

Resident Evil 2 brings the Raccoon City incident to a new generation of players, acting both as a nostalgic throwback and a thoroughly modern horror game with some of the best visuals of the generation.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
overkill the walking dead delayed on consoles indefinitely s
Gaming

Overkill’s ‘The Walking Dead’ delayed indefinitely for PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Overkill's The Walking Dead for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have been postponed without a new release date. The co-op zombie shooter suffered massive delays, then received lukewarm reviews once it launched for the PC through Steam.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
why we buy games twice on the nintendo switch mario kart lifestyle portability
Gaming

The hottest Nintendo Switch games you can get right now

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console continues through its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now.
Posted By Steven Petite
Best PS4 Games
Gaming

How you can give your PS4 a fresh start with a factory reset

Learn the many ways you can factory reset your PS4. From reverting your settings to factory to doing a full wipe and reinstalling the latest PlayStation firmware, we cover it all here, step by step.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
Playstation 3 Controller
Gaming

Can't stand keyboard gaming on PC? Here's how to use a PS3 controller instead

Properly connecting a PlayStation 3 Controller to a PC is no easy task, especially when you opt for third-party peripherals. Thankfully, our guide will help you through the process.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fortnite update sneaky snowman fortnitesnowman
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ update makes you the most dangerous snowman ever

The latest content update for Epic Games' Fortnite adds the Sneaky Snowman item, turning players into stealthy masters of disguise. The update also changes the Sniper Shootout game mode.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
digital storm aventum x review featb
Product Review

The Digital Storm Aventum X is an unstoppable gaming PC. Trust us, we tried

Packed with dual-Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti graphics card and a 9th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, the Aventum X is an infinitely upgradeable gaming PC that’s capable of far more performance than you’ll ever need.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
PlayStation 4
Gaming

Having issues with your PS4? Check out our solutions to its most common problems

Just because the PlayStation 4 is a remarkable system doesn't mean that it's immune to the occasional hiccup. Thankfully, we've vetted some of the bigger PS4 problems and found solutions for whatever might ail you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
most anticipated games of 2019 resident evil 2
Gaming

‘Resident Evil 2’ will get free mode called ‘The Ghost Survivors’

Resident Evil 2 will be getting a free post-launch DLC mode which will feature characters not playable in the game's main campaign. No release date has been given for the new mode.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Xbox One X review controller system
Gaming

These Xbox One exclusives are the definition of quality over quantity

Xbox One has a prestigious collection of handpicked titles that you can't play on other consoles. Here are the latest and greatest Xbox One exclusives, including some that are also available on PC
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Xbox One X review controller in front
Gaming

Have a problem with your Xbox One X? We have the solution

The Xbox One X is a brilliant console, but it's not without its issues, ranging from simple annoyances to severe hardware problems. Here are common Xbox One X problems and how to fix them.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Dead Cells review
Product Review

Raw and brutal, ‘Dead Cells’ will pummel you, and you'll like it

Dead Cells is an indie game that blends elements from roguelite and Metroidvania genres to bring fast-paced combat pace, a complex progression system, and gameplay with plenty of secrets to uncover.
Posted By Diego Arguello
farming simulator esports league farmingsimulator19
Gaming

A ‘Farming Simulator 19’ esports league will crown Europe’s best virtual farmer

Giants Software is turning Farming Simulator 19 into a full-fledged esports league, with 10 separate European tournaments being held before crowning the ultimate team of virtual farmers.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

Strong holiday season pushes Nintendo Switch to record-breaking sales for 2018

Backed by a strong holiday season, the Nintendo Switch became the best-selling console of 2018, edging out Sony's PlayStation 4. The Switch's huge sales can be attributed to the massive success of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Posted By Steven Petite