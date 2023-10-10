The newly redesigned PlayStation 5 is getting its own set of console covers sometime next year. Sony confirms to Digital Trends that several faceplate colors are slated to launch in 2024 but covers for the old PS5 models will not be compatible with the new systems.

One of the PS5’s most unique features is its removable faceplates, which allow players to customize their console with new colors and designs. The new PS5 models will evolve that idea with a four-cover panel design that gives the system a slightly different look. Sony is already planning to make those customizable in the near future, according to a statement sent to Digital Trends.

“A variety of PS5 Console Cover colors for the new model will be available starting in early 2024, including an all-matte Black colorway and the Deep Earth Collection colors in Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue, and Sterling Silver. Additional colors will be released in the future,” a PlayStation representative tells Digital Trends.

The Deep Earth Collection was just announced a few weeks ago as a new line of colors for previous PS5 consoles. Pre-orders for the set just went up a few days ago, despite the fact that Sony is discontinuing old PS5 models and replacing them with the refreshed designs.

PlayStation also confirmed that the current PS5’s cover plates will not be compatible with the new models. That means that you won’t be able to snap any previously purchased covers onto either of the new versions. That includes any special edition faceplates, like those included with the recently released Spider-Man special edition PS5.

Sony has yet to share pricing on the new covers. The current ones run between $60 and $55 depending on the design, but it’s not clear if the four-panel layout will keep that price point.

