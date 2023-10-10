 Skip to main content
PlayStation 5 is getting a slimmer (but not cheaper) redesign next month

Tomas Franzese
By

Sony announced that new, smaller versions of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will hit store shelves in November. On top of that, an Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive for Digital Edition consoles is also on its way. 

The new, smaller PS5 models launching in November 2023.
Sony

Revealed in a PlayStation Blog post, these new versions aren’t being branded the PS5 Slim or anything similar to that; they’re just the new flagship versions of Sony’s latest console. Their design is similar to the launch models, but is now made up of four individual cover panels. The top panels on each side feature the PlayStation logo and a glossy finish, while the bottom panels are made with the same matte material as current PS5 models. The design makes the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition lighter and reduces the volume of both consoles by 30%, according to Sony.

In the U.S., the new PS5 will retail for $500, while the new PS5 Digital Edition will cost $450. PS5 Digital Edition owners can then swap out one of the bottom cover panels for the $80 Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive for PS5, which will allow them to play physical copies of games or watch movies on what is sold as a digital-only console. Both of these new PS5 models come with a horizontal stand, although a new Vertical Stand priced at $30 is also in the works.

Despite the slimmer design, the new PS5 models aren’t coming with a price cut. The model including a disc drive is still the same price as a current PS5 model. The digital edition is actually getting a $50 price increase from the current digital version’s $400 price tag. Those who want to upgrade and add an $80 disc drive after the fact will end up paying more than the non-digital version in the long run.

The PlayStation Blog post confirms that the launch versions of both PS5 consoles will be phased out as these new models hit store shelves in the U.S. sometime in November. If you were planning to get a PS5 console soon, it may be worth considering holding off until these new models launch.

Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
