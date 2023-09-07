 Skip to main content
Take a closer look at Sony’s special-edition Spider-Man 2 PS5

Giovanni Colantonio
By
The Spider-Man special edition PS5 and controller stand on a table.
Giovanni Colantonio / Digital Trends

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is just over a month away, but Sony is already celebrating its launch. You can now get your hands on a special-edition PlayStation 5 based on the upcoming game. If you’re curious about whether or not it’s worth the price, we got a close look at the new bundle.

Sony’s special package costs $600 and includes a standard PS5 and all the components that usually come with it. However, it comes packed with three specific extras that make it an enticing value: custom faceplates, a digital voucher for the upcoming game, and a nifty DualSense controller.

The front faceplate sports a red-and-black design that mirrors Miles Morales’ suit. As an added touch, there’s a little texture to it, as the intersection of the colors is just a bit raised. Of course, it’s also emblazoned with a white Spider-Man logo in its bottom-right corner, which pops against the red around it. The back faceplate is a bit more subtle, as it’s pure black with a white Spidey logo right at the bottom. And if you love tinkering with your PS5, there’s some good news: The side plates are removable, just as they are on a standard PS5.

What’s also nice is that the package comes with a custom DualSense controller that matches the system. It features the same red-and-black design as the front faceplate and features a white Spider-Man logo on the touchpad. Note that you can currently get the controller separately from the system, though it’ll run you a hefty $80.

Considering that the bundle comes with a digital download of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (which will become active when the game launches), it’s a fairly strong value overall. That’s not to mention that special edition consoles have been rare so far this console generation, making this one of the few ways to get a non-white PS5.

The Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 limited-edition PS5 bundle is available now, while the game itself launches on October 20 exclusively for PS5.

Humanity is the best PS5 (and PSVR2) game I’ve played so far
Humans jump over a gap in Humanity.

Over the past few years, I’ve found myself mourning the PlayStation brand I grew up with. When I was a kid, PlayStation was an eccentric platform home to the kind of oddball creative swings you now only ever see indie publishers take a chance on. In the PS5 era, though, Sony has doubled down on a cinematic action-adventure formula that feels less safe (though likely way more profitable) by comparison. It’s an understandable pivot, but it leaves me hungry for more diverse experiences on my PS5.

Thankfully, that desire has been satiated with Humanity, a game that’s already nabbing several impressive accolades from me. It’s the best reason to subscribe to PS Plus, the best game currently available on PlayStation VR2, and perhaps the best PS5 console-exclusive period (it’s also available on PC via Steam). The unique puzzler has all the markings of those left-field PlayStation classics I love … except for the fact it wasn’t developed or published by Sony at all.

Read more
You need to read this free Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 prequel comic
Miles Morales and Peter Parker stand together in Spider-Man 2.

While Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is supposed to come out sometime this fall, we don't actually have that much information on the video game's narrative or any other differences from its predecessors. That's why those looking forward to the game should check out the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 prequel comic, which was previously released physically, but is now available for free on Marvel's website.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (2023) No. 1, which was written by Christos Gage and illustrated by Ig Guara, was released physically on May 6 for Free Comic Book Day. Now, just a few days later, Insomniac Games and Marvel have followed up on their promise to make the book available digitally for free, so you can easily read it on Marvel.com.
It's a breezy read that doesn't contain many shocking revelations, but gives more context on what Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Mary Jane Watson have been up to since the events of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. In terms of new villains introduced here that could show up in the game, the Spider-Men fight The Tarantula, an arachnid-themed assassin, and The Hood, a gang leader who's trying to use magic for personal gain.
On the more character-focused side of things, we learn that Peter, Miles, and MJ are now all working together as a tight crime-fighting unit. Peter is now trying to get a teaching certificate and to convince MJ to move in with him. As Peter now lives in Aunt May and Uncle Ben's old house in Queens, that could mean we'll get to explore more boroughs of New York City in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Meanwhile, Miles decides to pursue a Music Technology major at Empire State University, and J. Jonah Jameson decides to buy back ownership of the Daily Bugle. 
There's little more than a passing mention of Norman Osborn, and we don't see Harry Osborn, Kraven, or Venom in action, so there aren't any must-know reveals from this free comic. Still, it's worth a read if you want to get reacquainted with this Marvel universe, the headspace of the heroes within it, and the gadgets they use ahead of Marvel's Spider-Man 2's launch. 
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will release exclusively for PlayStation 5 sometime this fall.

Read more
3 big things I need to see from the next PlayStation Showcase
Peter and Miles from Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

It’s that time of the year again when industry insiders are teasing that a big PlayStation Showcase will happen around June. A third-party focused State of Play happened in 2022, but now Video Games Chronicle’s Andy Robinson and Giant Bomb’s Jeff Grubb are both suggesting that a more first-party oriented "Showcase" could be on the way sometime during the next month, potentially during the week of May 25.
PlayStation has had a rough start to 2023, with console exclusive Forspoken garnering mixed reviews, the PlayStation VR2 impressing critics while underperforming in sales, and The Last of Us Part 1’s PC port being broken at launch. With only Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 confirmed to be on the horizon for 2023, Sony has a lot to prove during its next showcase. There are three specific things I need to see from Sony if that PlayStation Showcase does come to fruition.
Give PSVR2 purpose
The PlayStation VR2 is an impressive piece of virtual reality technology, but it lacks killer apps outside of Horizon: Call of the Mountain. New game releases for the headset have been slow since its February 2022 launch, which is likely why the $550 headset has underperformed. Sony has opted to mainly relegate PSVR2 to State of Plays or PlayStation Blog posts, but it needs to revitalize excitement for the platform by giving some of its games a spotlight in a big PlayStation Showcase.

Hopefully, there’s more on the way in terms of new AAA VR exclusives from first-party studios, as well as much-demanded ports like Half-Life: Alyx. Already announced PSVR2 games like Journey to Foundation and Synapse could also use release dates. A PlayStation Showcase is the perfect time for Sony to put out a clear road map for PSVR2’s future game library, just as the September 2021 PlayStation did for PS5. Give me a reason to strap on that headset yet again.
Flesh out the system’s 2023 exclusives lineup
PS5 needs a strong lineup for this fall as well. With the exception of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, things look pretty barren for PS5 this year after the launch of Final Fantasy XVI. Several previously announced PS5 games still lack concrete release dates and could arrive in the second half of this year. It’d be nice to get a clearer picture of Sony’s PS5 game lineup for the rest of the year; hopefully, it includes titles like Stellar Blade, the Silent Hill 2 remake, Lost Soul Aside, Death Stranding 2, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Read more