Elden Ring’s PC specs aren’t as demanding as you expect

We’re 10 days out from Elden Ring launching, and developer From Software has finally shared the game’s system requirements. Anyone who wants to play the game on PC instead of consoles will have to have a somewhat decent rig, although that may change in the future.

Minimum requirements

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core I5-8400/AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Memory: 12GB RAM

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 3GB/AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB

Storage: 60GB

DirectX: Version 12

Recommended requirements

Operating System: Windows 10/11

Processor: Intel Core I7-8700K/AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce 1070, 8GB/AMD Radeon RX Vega 56, 8GB

Storage: 60GB

DirectX: Version 12

Elden Ring‘s PC specs aren’t too far from the norm of modern AAA releases. In fact, compared to some other recent games it’s not all that demanding. Halo Infinite, for instance, recommends that players have a Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070 to run the game above minimum settings.

Where Elden Ring‘s specs surprise is in its minimum memory requirement. Players are recommended to have 16GB of RAM, which is fairly standard. However, 12GB to run the game at its minimum settings is somewhat surprising, though shouldn’t be a problem for Steam users based on the latest Steam hardware survey. According to Steam, just under half of its users have 16GB of RAM.

While Elden Ring‘s PC specs aren’t too demanding, that could change in the future. From Software is leaving room for the game’s requirements to change, saying that the “Current specs are valid for launch day and may be updated in the future.” It’s not clear what could cause the game’s specs to change, although the most likely case is that it’ll simply take up more space due to patches and updates.

