  1. Gaming

Elden Ring’s PC specs aren’t as demanding as you expect

Otto Kratky
By

We’re 10 days out from Elden Ring launching, and developer From Software has finally shared the game’s system requirements. Anyone who wants to play the game on PC instead of consoles will have to have a somewhat decent rig, although that may change in the future.

Minimum requirements

  • Operating System: Windows 10
  • Processor: Intel Core I5-8400/AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
  • Memory: 12GB RAM
  • Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 3GB/AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB
  • Storage: 60GB
  • DirectX: Version 12

Recommended requirements

  • Operating System: Windows 10/11
  • Processor: Intel Core I7-8700K/AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
  • Memory: 16GB RAM
  • Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce 1070, 8GB/AMD Radeon RX Vega 56, 8GB
  • Storage: 60GB
  • DirectX: Version 12

Elden Ring‘s PC specs aren’t too far from the norm of modern AAA releases. In fact, compared to some other recent games it’s not all that demanding. Halo Infinite, for instance, recommends that players have a Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070 to run the game above minimum settings.

Where Elden Ring‘s specs surprise is in its minimum memory requirement. Players are recommended to have 16GB of RAM, which is fairly standard. However, 12GB to run the game at its minimum settings is somewhat surprising, though shouldn’t be a problem for Steam users based on the latest Steam hardware survey. According to Steam, just under half of its users have 16GB of RAM.

While Elden Ring‘s PC specs aren’t too demanding, that could change in the future. From Software is leaving room for the game’s requirements to change, saying that the “Current specs are valid for launch day and may be updated in the future.” It’s not clear what could cause the game’s specs to change, although the most likely case is that it’ll simply take up more space due to patches and updates.

Editors' Recommendations

How to set up a Blink Outdoor Camera

Blink Wireless Outdoor 1080p Security Camera installed on an exterior wall.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S22 Ultra with Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Android 13: Everything we know so far about the upcoming OS

Android 13 concept.

How Tom Holland’s love of Uncharted helped shape the film

Tom Holland stands on set as Nathan Drake in Uncharted.

Best Google Pixel deals for February 2022

google pixel 3 series 64gb amazon deals

Best air purifier deals for February 2022

best air purifier deals germ guardian ac5350b

Best Nest Thermostat deals for February 2022

amazon slashes prices on google nest smart thermostats for black friday thermostat e 1

Best cheap Fitbit deals for February 2022

fitbit versa review version 1522045407 full 19

Best lap desk deals for February 2022

best lap desk deals costway

Build a Tallneck with the Horizon Forbidden West Lego set

A Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck made of Legos.

Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will open in 2024

A Rohirrim warrior in The Lord of the Rings.

Wordle spin-off Worldle tests your geography knowledge

google earth 6 2 released gives our planet a makeover

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for February 2022

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey