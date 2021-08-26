  1. Gaming

Halo Infinite PC requirements leave plenty of room for eventual updates

Halo Infinite‘s PC specs have been unveiled on its Steam page, and they feature the minimum and recommended system requirements. This will allow gamers to make sure their PCs at home are powerful enough for the game before it releases in December this year.

Minimum requirements:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 RS3 x64
  • Processor: AMD FX-8370 or Intel i5-4440
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 50 GB available space

Recommended Requirements:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 19H2 x64
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7-9700k
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 50 GB available space

We can see that the recommended requirements are rather standard for PC games now. Players will not have to break the bank in order to have at least a standard experience with Halo Infinite. Even the minimum specs graphics card, the 1050 Ti, is one of the most common GFX cards out there on the market right now. The 1050 Ti is actually the second-most-used GFX card, the first being its beefier sibling, the 1060 Ti. All this means is if you are playing modern games on your PC at the moment, you most likely have a computer powerful enough to run Halo Infinite.

The storage requirement is also interesting, as it only needs 50 GB of available space. This is considerably smaller than many modern PC games. For example, Gears of War 5 takes up around 80 GB of space. For a game that is supposed to be the only Halo for the next 10 years, this seems rather small.

However, if you compare it to similar games, it makes sense. Destiny 2‘s baseline file size is around 60 GB, with it increasing in size for every major update. With the co-op campaign and the Forge mode coming after launch, this hints that while the base game is rather small, and players should expect to save some extra room for major updates down the road.

