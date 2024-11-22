 Skip to main content
3 new PS Plus games you should play this weekend (November 22-24)

The protagonists of GTA V pose for the camera.
Rockstar Games

This week, we finally got a massive batch of new games added to the PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra game catalogs. It’s a fantastic bunch of titles, thanks to the inclusion of some AAA heavy hitters like Grand Theft Auto V, as well as great retro classics, and even some standout indies. As there’s a wealth of games to choose from, you might be having some trouble deciding which ones to check out first. I’d start with any of these three titles, which are all among the best games on PS Plus.

Grand Theft Auto V

Michael on the phone in Grand Theft Auto 5.
Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto V needs little introduction, as it’s one of the most iconic and bestselling video games ever. If you haven’t played it before, know that this is one of the most entertaining open-world games ever made, with a strong main story about three men drawn back into a life of crime. On top of that, there’s its nearly infinite online mode. Whether you’re concerned with actually completing missions or just want to drive around and mess with the citizens of Los Santos, GTA V offers some of the most fun sandbox gaming available. Grand Theft Auto VI is poised to release sometime in 2025, so now is the perfect time to revisit the last GTA title to better understand the high bar GTA 6 and every other future release from Rockstar Games will need to live up to.

Recommended Videos

The PS4 and PS5 versions of Grand Theft Auto V are available to PS Plus Extra subscribers. The game is also available on PS3, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Resistance: Fall of Man

Key art for Resistance: Fall of Man.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

While Insomniac Games is best known for its Sypro the Dragon, Ratchet & Clank, and Marvel’s Spider-Man franchises, Resistance is the franchise that defined the studio during the PlayStation 3 era. These games were alternate-history first-person shooters where players fought off invading aliens in the 1950s with weird sci-fi weaponry. It all started with Resistance: Fall of Man, a PS3 launch title. While Resistance never managed to escape the PS3 generation, this series is still worth checking out for fans of first-person shooters. As such, I recommend playing Resistance: Fall of Man now that it’s possible to try it out via cloud gaming, like other PS3 titles.

The PS3 version of Resistance: Fall of Man is now available for PS Plus Premium subscribers to stream on PS4 or PS5.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Four chefs cook on a floating kitchen.
Ghost Town Games / Team17

The Overcooked games are some of the best co-op video games ever made. The goal is simple: work together to cook meals with up to three pals. Completing each necessary task to make a meal quickly gets chaotic, though, and you’ll quickly find yourself shouting at friends to make sure that you don’t waste time or mess up a dish. Overcooked! All You Can Eat combines both games in the series and their DLC into one package. That’s the version of Overcooked that’s now on PS Plus, and it’s worthy of a download for anyone who enjoys playing co-op games with their friends.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat is now part of the PS Plus Extra game catalog on PS4 and PS5. It’s also available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

