PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, the game that started the battle royale craze, was crowned Game of the Year at the 2018 Steam Awards.

Valve asked Steam users to choose their favorites across eight awards, with each participant given a set of digital trading cards for their votes. The results are now in, with Valve revealing the winner through a ceremony broadcast via Steam.tv.

Here are all the categories, nominees, and winners at the 2018 Steam Awards.

Game of the Year

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Monster Hunter: World

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Hitman 2

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

VR Game of the Year

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

VR Chat

Beat Saber

Fallout 4 VR

Superhot VR

Labor of Love – the best game that continues to receive new content despite being out for a while

Grand Theft Auto V

No Man’s Sky

Path of Exile

Dota 2

Stardew Valley

Best Developer

CD Projekt Red

Ubisoft

Bethesda

Rockstar Games

Digital Extremes

Square Enix

Capcom

Paradox Interactive

Bandai Namco

Klei

Best Environment – the game with the best scenery

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Subnautica

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Far Cry 5

Dark Souls III

Better With Friends – the best multiplayer game

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Payday 2

Dead by Daylight

CS: GO

Overcooked! 2

Best Alternate History – the game with the best tinkering on the history books

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Hearts of Iron IV

Civilization VI

Fallout 4

Most Fun With a Machine – the best game featuring machines

Rocket League

Euro Truck Simulator

Nier: Automata

Factorio

Space Engineers

PUBG is certainly deserving of grabbing Game of the Year in the 2018 Steam Awards. However, things have definitely changed since it first gripped the gaming world by launching the battle royale genre, as it has since been overshadowed by Fortnite. Apex Legends, which reached over 1 million players just eight hours after launch is also now in the mix.

The Fix PUBG campaign, which looked to address the worst bugs and performance problems in the game, was declared over in November last year, and the 2019 PUBG roadmap will focus on build stability and quality before the launch of new content. PUBG Lite, a slimmed-down, free-to-play version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, also recently started beta testing.

It remains to be seen whether PUBG will be able to get back on top of the battle royale throne, but winning Game of the Year at the 2018 Steam Awards is certainly taking it in the right direction.