Digital Trends
Gaming

Leaked rating could point to ‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ on PS4

Gabe Gurwin
By

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now on PC and Xbox One, but if you only have a PlayStation 4, you’re left out of the fun. If a recent South Korean game rating posting is any indication, however, that’s about to change.

The Game Rating and Administrative Committee in South Korea has posted a listing for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds on PlayStation 4, with the PUBG Corporation listed as the applicant. It’s undoubtedly the same game described in the rating posting, which mentions being “the last survivor on [an] isolated island.”

Though PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has been available on Xbox One since late last year, it was technically still part of the Xbox Preview program until a few weeks ago. The full game brought with it new weapons, microtransactions for cosmetic items, and the smaller Sanhok map. Many of these features are also available on the free-to-play PUBG Mobile, while is available on iOS and Android as well as PC, for some reason. The mobile version doesn’t support cross-play with its big siblings, as it’s technically a separate game. If you need tips to win, we’ve created a handy guide.

1 of 4
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Xbox One
Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds-Shadows-Medium
Shadows Medium
screenshots 4k pubg 005
Click here for the full 4K screenshot
PUBG
Click here for the full 4K screenshot

Losing console exclusivity for the game would be a pretty big blow to Xbox, as the system’s lineup of games pales in comparison to the PlayStation 4. Still, the game is certainly selling well on Xbox One so far, with more than 8 million players already. Compared to Fortnite, it’s nothing, but it’s hard to compete with a game that has become a worldwide sensation.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds could certainly use the extra exposure on a new platform. Fortnite is dominating right now, and unlike the former game, it’s available on PlayStation 4. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s “Blackout” mode will also be available on both consoles, and it offers a very polished version of the PUBG-type battle royale experience.

Still, PUBG is a little different. It’s a slower, more methodical game that forces you to always be aware of your environment and your enemies’ footsteps, and winning a match can often come down to avoiding conflict rather than engaging in it. If PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds does end up coming to PlayStation 4, we will almost certainly hear about it directly from Sony soon.

Don't Miss

Seth Rogen sets Twitter ablaze with secret 'Duck Hunt' trick
Fortnite High Stakes The Getaway Week 9 Challenges
Gaming

Get a Double Helix set and 1000 V-Bucks with Nintendo Switch’s ‘Fortnite’ bundle

A new Nintendo Switch bundle launching in October includes free in-game V-Bucks currency for Fortnite, as well as additional digital goodies. The game supports crossplay with most other systems.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
black friday deals 2017 products header
Deals

Black Friday 2018: When it happens and where to find the best deals

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
the bards tale 4 barrows deep available on steam iv release
Gaming

Chug some booze and belt out battle songs in 'The Bard's Tale 4'

From the same developers behind Torment: Tides of Numenera and Wasteland 2, comes a long-awaited sequel to a classic RPG/dungeon crawler series. Fans can get The Bard's Tale 4: Barrows Deep starting today for PC on Steam.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
best nes games ever duck hunt screen 1
Gaming

Seth Rogen sets Twitter ablaze with secret ‘Duck Hunt’ trick

Actor and comedian Seth Rogen let Twitter users in on a little secret about the classic Nintendo game Duck Hunt. If you remember playing it back in the '80s, you might want to sit down.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best indie games celeste1
Gaming

Annual game releases are boring. Try a quirky indie game for the PS4 instead

While big budget games rely on practical innovation, indie games dive head first into new, unexplored territories. If the quirky and unusual appeal to you, take a look at our list of the best indie games on PS4.
Posted By Steven Petite
Fortnite patch 5.41 port-a-fortress new item
Gaming

Fortnite patch 5.41 brings revamped Port-a-Fortress and the Soaring Solos mode

The Fortnite 5.41 patch notes are available right now for everyone across all platforms. This weekly content update brings with it a ton of new additions and changes including a revamped Port-a-Fortress, Soaring Solos mode, and more.
Posted By Cody Perez
fifa 19
Product Review

'FIFA 19' still nails soccer, but don’t expect any surprises

FIFA 19 is still a great way to play virtual soccer, but the changes made in this year’s game don’t push the series forward, and The Journey's story mode stumbles in its final installment.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Xbox One S bundle deals
Deals

Check out the best Xbox One deals and bundles for September 2018

Microsoft's consoles are just as capable of streaming movies as they are of playing the latest games. Check out our top Xbox One deals and bundles, which include new and upcoming triple-A games like Battlefield V and Fallout 76.
Posted By Lucas Coll
forza motorsport 7 review 4
Gaming

Games with Gold and Spotlight Sale bring big price drops on Xbox-exclusive games

It's that time of the month again! Microsoft has posted their new Deals with Gold discounts. We've assembled a short and sweet version, highlighting only the best deals you can get right now for the Xbox One.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fortnite update high stakes 540 patch getaway mode 2
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ is cited as a reason for 200 divorces in the U.K.

Epic Games' Fortnite is extremely popular, and it can be quite addictive -- so much so that it has been cited as a reason for divorce proceedings in more than 200 separate cases in the U.K.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
look out twitch here comes youtube gaming
Gaming

YouTube has a new destination for gamers as it plans to shutter gaming app

YouTube is shuttering its gaming app early next year and turning its attention to developing a brand-new gaming destination on its main site. The app launched in 2015 as part of efforts to take on video-gaming platform Twitch.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
FIFA 18 Hunter sprinting
Gaming

What the FUT? An in-depth guide to getting started in 'FIFA 19' Ultimate Team

New to the latest entry in the FIFA franchise? Our 'FIFA 19' Ultimate Team guide will provide you with everything you need to know. including which packs to focus on first and how to extend contracts.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
nvidia geforce rtx 2080 vs ti 3jwagsxw
Computing

We tested Nvidia’s RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti. Are they a worthy upgrade?

We finally have Nvidia's newest graphics cards, the RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti, and put them through our standard suite of benchmarks and game tests to see how they performed in a standard play of Battlefield 1 and Fornite. How do they compare to…
Posted By Luke Larsen
games support nvidia ray tracing assettort
Computing

Only 11 games support Nvidia ray tracing, and none of them are out yet

These are the upcoming games that support ray tracing rendered on Nvidia's RTX series graphics cards. They aren't many in number at this point, but thanks to the power of ray tracing, they are some of the best looking games ever made.
Posted By Jon Martindale