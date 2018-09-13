Digital Trends
‘PUBG Mobile’ wants you to ignore your friends to win

Gabe Gurwin
By

PUBG Mobile is the portable version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and its platform can make the game difficult to master. In order to win, you have to play at your very best, and according to the game’s development team, that means cutting off contact from your friends and family.

In a video shared exclusively with Digital Trends, the PUBG Mobile team shows the many ways you can get yourself some piping hot chicken dinners. The most effective way by far is to disable your notifications, more specifically by turning Do Not Disturb mode on. If you still find yourself still struggling to win then try a few of our tips to help maximize your mobile battle royale performance.

Shun real-world colleagues

To assist with real-world disturbances such as interruptions by real-world friends, family, and coworkers, PUBG Mobile creators want you to use these printable door-hangs and signs, perfect for letting your loved ones know that you are not to be disturbed while trying to win a chicken dinner, even if there’s an actual chicken dinner is in the oven. We like the Hours of Operation sign the most, as it gives your friends a precise schedule for when not to talk to you, though that could eventually become permanent if you don’t take a moment to greet them every once in a while.

Or invite them to play with you

Want to get some chicken dinners with a pal? We’ve found the best way to do so is actually to invite them to play with you in the same room, as you’re able to communicate more clearly than you are with the game’s built-in chat tools.

If that is out of the question, hit the microphone and speaker symbols to the left of the mini-map and you’ll enable the chat tools on your phone or tablet. You can choose to limit chat to only those in your party so you can discuss strategy before you make a move on an enemy team.

Customize your control scheme

pubg mobile creators tips on how to win pubgcustomize

After playing hours and hours of PUBG Mobile, we found that those with larger hands will likely have an issue with the game’s virtual buttons. Luckily, this can be customized to suit your individual needs.

On the main menu for the game, hit the little gear icon in the bottom-right corner to go to the settings. From here, scroll down until you spot Display left-side fire button. You can choose to enable it all the time, only when you are using a scoped weapon, or never, and you can also enable the gyroscope from this page.

Hit the Controls tab on the right side and you’ll be given a few different pre-set options, but if you hit Customize you can move nearly every element to your exact specifications.

Use a controller

PUBG Mobile doesn’t officially support controllers to keep the experience as fair as possible for everyone, but if you’re on Android, there is still a way to do it. You’ll need a rooted Android device, the Sixaxis Controller App, OTB and USB cables. This will let you customize a touch emulation program to simulate traditional finger strokes through the controller.

Though this might be more familiar to those who use a controller, we actually find the PUBG Mobile touch set up to be perfectly serviceable, particularly when making use of its motion controls. Make sure you give it a fair shake before you look for alternatives!

Play on PC

If phones aren’t your thing but you still want to try out PUBG Mobile instead of the full-fledged PC version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, you can actually do so with an official Tencent-released PC client. It’s currently and public beta and allows you to use your mouse and keyboard setup in order to control the game.

If you’re using this setup, you won’t be matched with other traditional players in PUBG Mobile. According to a tweet from the game’s Twitter account, those using emulation will only be matched with one another.

