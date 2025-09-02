 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features
  4. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

ROG Xbox Ally X vs. Switch 2: which 2025 handheld is most impressive?

By
Mario Kart World plays on a Nintendo Switch 2 screen.
Giovanni Colantonio / Digital Trends

When it comes to picking a gaming handheld, you can go one of two ways: either a console handheld or a PC handheld. In the case of the former, the only option is the Switch 2. When it comes to PC handhelds, though, there are a lot more options. The latest device hitting the market is the ROG Xbox Ally X, which is an official collaboration between Xbox and ASUS that aims to make the PC handheld experience as intuitive and user-friendly as a home console. That puts it in direct competition with Nintendo’s device, but will it be able to compete? I will compare these two handhelds in all the major categories, such as specs, design, price, and more to crown one as the king of handhelds to buy in 2025.

ROG Xbox Ally X vs. Switch 2 specs

ROG Xbox Ally XSwitch 2
Size11.45 x 4.78 x 2 inches4.5 inches tall, 10.7 inches wide, .55 inches thick (with controllers attached)
Weight1.57 pounds .88lbs or 1.18 lbs with Joy-cons attached.
Screen7 inch FHD IPS 1080P 120Hz 7.9-inches, 1080p HDR, VRR 120Hz
CPU/GPU
AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme (35W)/ AMD Radeon 890M		8x ARM Cortex A78C 998MHz (docked), 1101MHz (handheld), Max 1.6GHz/ Ampere GPU architecture 1007MHz (docked), 561MHz (handheld) Max 1.4GHz
Storage1TB storage with M.2 2280 SSD with 24GB 8000Mhz LPDDR5X RAM256GB storage with 128-bit.LPDDR5, bandwidth of 102GB/s (docked), or 68GB/s (handheld), with 3GB (9GB for games) reserved for system memory
WirelessWifi – 6E, Bluetooth 5.4Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
Video output16:9 1080P 120Hz1280 x 800 resolution with OLED options
SpeakersTBDStereo
USB connector
One USB-C 4.0 with DisplayPort 2.1/Power Delivery 3.0, Thunderbolt 4 compatible, and one USB-C 3.2		2 USB Type-C ports
Headphone/mic jack3.5mm Combo Audio JackBuilt-in mic with noise-cancelling tech, but audio jack included in the new Pro Controller
microSD card slotOne USB-C 4.0 with DisplayPort 2.1/Power Delivery 3.0, Thunderbolt 4 compatible, and one USB-C 3.2Yes
Internal battery80Wh batteryLithium-ion battery/522mAh or ~20Whr
Battery lifeTBD2 – 6.5 hours
Charging timeTBDAbout 3 hours
AvailabilityOctober 16Available now

Let’s break down some of these specs into a language we can all understand.

Recommended Videos

I can’t be super specific on how much more powerful the Xbox Ally X is over the Switch 2 in terms of CPU and GPU for a few reasons. The first is that each one uses a different brand of chip — The Xbox Ally X AMD and Switch 2 ARM — so they can’t be directly compared as easily. The same is true for the GPUs. The other factor is that the Switch 2’s power changes based on whether or not it is in handheld or docked mode. So, while I can’t say exactly how much better the Xbox Ally is, I can still easily say it is the more capable system. An easy way to think about it would be that the Switch 2 is around the power of a PS4, and the Xbox Ally X is nearly at the level of a PS5.

Looking at the screen, which you will be doing a lot of, the Switch 2 does appear to have an edge. They are both 1080P LCD screens that can support 120Hz, but the Switch 2’s is .9 inches larger and has HDR support. The Switch 2 also manages to be quite a bit lighter than the Xbox Ally X, even with the Joy-Cons attached.

As far as the rest of the specs go, the Xbox Ally X sweeps the Switch 2. It has more than double the built-in storage space, slightly better Wi-Fi with 6E compared to 6, and an 80Wh battery over the Switch 2’s ~20Wh.

Buy Switch 2

ROG Xbox Ally X vs. Switch 2 design

The xbox rog ally floating in the air.
Xbox

The Switch 2’s design is largely untouched from the original Switch, just a bit bigger. In handheld mode, it is thin, light, and can be played in your hands or propped up on a surface using the kickstand. Nintendo went with the “if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it” approach and I don’t blame them.

The ROG Xbox Ally X shares the same general design principle as the Switch 2, but with a few distinctions. The main point is that it has more pronounced controller grips and larger built-in controls. So, while heavier, it is easier to hold and more ergonomic.

ROG Xbox Ally X vs. Switch 2 controllers

The Nintendo eShop appears on a Switch 2 screen.
Giovanni Colantonio / Digital Trends

Being a collaboration between ROG and Xbox, the Ally X’s controls are meant to mimic those of an Xbox controller. If you like the offset sticks, responsive triggers, and tactile buttons you’d find on an Xbox gamepad, you’ll feel right at home on the Ally X. As far as any handheld I’ve used, this one is the most comfortable to use for longer play sessions.

The Switch 2’s Joy-Cons do the job, but are still a bit cramped even with the slight size increase. That said, they are far more versatile than the Xbox Ally X’s. We all know you can detach them to use wirelessly, but they also have new mouse-control functionality, or pass one to a friend to play multiplayer games. Still, they aren’t the most comfortable controllers for everyone due to their small size.

Related: 
We know when the ROG Xbox Ally X will hit store shelves, but the price tag is still a mystery

In both cases, wirelessly connecting another controller is a breeze so you can easily level the playing field if you plan to use your existing favorite controller.

ROG Xbox Ally X vs. Switch 2 games

The ROG Xbox Ally UI.
Xbox

Unlike the Xbox Ally X vs. Steam Deck, where the game libraries are almost identical, there’s a much smaller overlap between what you can play on the Switch 2 and Xbox Ally X.

The Switch 2 is, and always will be, the only place you can play Nintendo exclusive games. This includes Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, and whatever future Nintendo franchises come out. But it isn’t just Nintendo games on the Switch 2. Most major third-party games are also hitting the Switch 2 now, plus a ton of indies.

For as many games as the Switch 2 has and will get, it can’t compare with the endless library of games available on Steam, Epic Games, and Xbox. The Xbox Ally X will get all those third-party games the Switch 2 gets, plus hundreds more PC exclusives. There’s also the fact that PlayStation 5 games also make their way to Steam eventually, meaning this serves as a PlayStation handheld as well as an Xbox handheld.

The bottom line is what kind of games you are more drawn to. If you like Zelda games, Pokémon games, and all things Nintendo, the choice is obvious. However, if you value the widest possible variety of games, the Xbox Ally X has what might as well be an infinite well of games to draw from.

ROG Xbox Ally X vs. Switch 2 price

The Switch 2 next to a TV with Mario Kart.
Nintendo

The price point between these two handhelds is the most cut-and-dry, or it would be if we actually knew how much the ROG Xbox Ally X is going to cost. Leaks suggest the regular Xbox Ally will cost $700 and the X $1,050. While I don’t fully trust that those numbers will be perfectly accurate, I do think they are close enough to tell you that, no matter what, the ROG is going to cost way more than a Switch 2.

If you are on a budget, there’s no question that the Switch 2 is going to be more appealing. Currently, Nintendo’s handheld retails for $450.

Buy Switch 2
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

The Switch 2 is the perfect example of why console launches don’t feel special anymore
The Switch 2 being unboxed.

I will never forget the unbearable excitement I felt on that early morning on my 7th birthday. It was 1998, and Pokémon was the biggest thing in the world, especially for an elementary school kid like me. Except that I didn't have a single card or game to my name. In fact, I didn't even have a Game Boy. That, plus Pokémon, was the only thing I asked for that birthday, and I knew I would get it.

I can still remember lying awake half the night, unable to sleep while my imagination ran wild with unrealistic machinations of what the game would be like. I woke up just as early to the sounds of my parents and sister setting up decorations downstairs and bided my time before I could go down. It was a school day, but they could sense my excitement well in advance and agreed to let me open one thing before school.

Read more
After a month with the Switch 2, I can’t fully recommend Nintendo’s new console
A Nintendo Switch 2 playing Mario Kart World appears on a table.

We're still firmly in the honeymoon period with the Switch 2 right now. Most of us are still exploring Mario Kart World's open world for secrets or wondering if Welcome Tour was worth the $10 price tag. With Donkey Kong Bananza arriving just in time to beef up the exclusive catalogue with a new 3D platformer, I found myself conflicted with my time with the console so far. I don't mean personally; I am in love with this piece of tech. What is trickier is when others ask me whether or not I think they should pick one up.

One month into the system's life, there's a lot to love already, but not without some caveats. Consoles only get more enticing as they age, so adopting one early essentially means you're investing at its least appealing time. There are plenty of people I would recommend a Switch 2 with no conditions, but I would say the majority of gamers are better off waiting.

Read more
If you need a new Nintendo Switch 2 game already, don’t miss Battle Train
A conductor sends a train car forward in Battle Train.

Whenever I get a new video game handheld (there are a lot of them these days), my first goal is always to find my "go-to game." I seek out the kind of replayable puzzlers or roguelikes that I will always keep installed and come back to whenever I don't have anything new to play. On Nintendo 3DS, it was Dr. Mario Miracle Cure. On Nintendo Switch, it was Tetris 99. On Steam Deck, it was Vampire Survivors. And now on Nintendo Switch 2, it's Battle Train.

The new deckbuilding roguelike, published by Bandai Namco, has everything I want from a long-term console staple. It has that all-important "one more run" hook, strategic depth that reveals itself with each attempt, and tons of unlockables. It's right up there with StarVaders as one of 2025's most inventive and purely pleasurable games.

Read more