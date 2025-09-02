ROG Xbox Ally X vs. Switch 2: which 2025 handheld is most impressive?

When it comes to picking a gaming handheld, you can go one of two ways: either a console handheld or a PC handheld. In the case of the former, the only option is the Switch 2. When it comes to PC handhelds, though, there are a lot more options. The latest device hitting the market is the ROG Xbox Ally X, which is an official collaboration between Xbox and ASUS that aims to make the PC handheld experience as intuitive and user-friendly as a home console. That puts it in direct competition with Nintendo’s device, but will it be able to compete? I will compare these two handhelds in all the major categories, such as specs, design, price, and more to crown one as the king of handhelds to buy in 2025.

ROG Xbox Ally X vs. Switch 2 specs

ROG Xbox Ally X Switch 2 Size 11.45 x 4.78 x 2 inches 4.5 inches tall, 10.7 inches wide, .55 inches thick (with controllers attached) Weight 1.57 pounds .88lbs or 1.18 lbs with Joy-cons attached. Screen 7 inch FHD IPS 1080P 120Hz 7.9-inches, 1080p HDR, VRR 120Hz CPU/GPU

AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme (35W)/ AMD Radeon 890M 8x ARM Cortex A78C 998MHz (docked), 1101MHz (handheld), Max 1.6GHz/ Ampere GPU architecture 1007MHz (docked), 561MHz (handheld) Max 1.4GHz Storage 1TB storage with M.2 2280 SSD with 24GB 8000Mhz LPDDR5X RAM 256GB storage with 128-bit.LPDDR5, bandwidth of 102GB/s (docked), or 68GB/s (handheld), with 3GB (9GB for games) reserved for system memory Wireless Wifi – 6E, Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Video output 16:9 1080P 120Hz 1280 x 800 resolution with OLED options Speakers TBD Stereo USB connector

One USB-C 4.0 with DisplayPort 2.1/Power Delivery 3.0, Thunderbolt 4 compatible, and one USB-C 3.2 2 USB Type-C ports Headphone/mic jack 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack Built-in mic with noise-cancelling tech, but audio jack included in the new Pro Controller microSD card slot One USB-C 4.0 with DisplayPort 2.1/Power Delivery 3.0, Thunderbolt 4 compatible, and one USB-C 3.2 Yes Internal battery 80Wh battery Lithium-ion battery/522mAh or ~20Whr Battery life TBD 2 – 6.5 hours Charging time TBD About 3 hours Availability October 16 Available now

Let’s break down some of these specs into a language we can all understand.

I can’t be super specific on how much more powerful the Xbox Ally X is over the Switch 2 in terms of CPU and GPU for a few reasons. The first is that each one uses a different brand of chip — The Xbox Ally X AMD and Switch 2 ARM — so they can’t be directly compared as easily. The same is true for the GPUs. The other factor is that the Switch 2’s power changes based on whether or not it is in handheld or docked mode. So, while I can’t say exactly how much better the Xbox Ally is, I can still easily say it is the more capable system. An easy way to think about it would be that the Switch 2 is around the power of a PS4, and the Xbox Ally X is nearly at the level of a PS5.

Looking at the screen, which you will be doing a lot of, the Switch 2 does appear to have an edge. They are both 1080P LCD screens that can support 120Hz, but the Switch 2’s is .9 inches larger and has HDR support. The Switch 2 also manages to be quite a bit lighter than the Xbox Ally X, even with the Joy-Cons attached.

As far as the rest of the specs go, the Xbox Ally X sweeps the Switch 2. It has more than double the built-in storage space, slightly better Wi-Fi with 6E compared to 6, and an 80Wh battery over the Switch 2’s ~20Wh.

ROG Xbox Ally X vs. Switch 2 design

The Switch 2’s design is largely untouched from the original Switch, just a bit bigger. In handheld mode, it is thin, light, and can be played in your hands or propped up on a surface using the kickstand. Nintendo went with the “if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it” approach and I don’t blame them.

The ROG Xbox Ally X shares the same general design principle as the Switch 2, but with a few distinctions. The main point is that it has more pronounced controller grips and larger built-in controls. So, while heavier, it is easier to hold and more ergonomic.

ROG Xbox Ally X vs. Switch 2 controllers

Being a collaboration between ROG and Xbox, the Ally X’s controls are meant to mimic those of an Xbox controller. If you like the offset sticks, responsive triggers, and tactile buttons you’d find on an Xbox gamepad, you’ll feel right at home on the Ally X. As far as any handheld I’ve used, this one is the most comfortable to use for longer play sessions.

The Switch 2’s Joy-Cons do the job, but are still a bit cramped even with the slight size increase. That said, they are far more versatile than the Xbox Ally X’s. We all know you can detach them to use wirelessly, but they also have new mouse-control functionality, or pass one to a friend to play multiplayer games. Still, they aren’t the most comfortable controllers for everyone due to their small size.

In both cases, wirelessly connecting another controller is a breeze so you can easily level the playing field if you plan to use your existing favorite controller.

ROG Xbox Ally X vs. Switch 2 games

Unlike the Xbox Ally X vs. Steam Deck, where the game libraries are almost identical, there’s a much smaller overlap between what you can play on the Switch 2 and Xbox Ally X.

The Switch 2 is, and always will be, the only place you can play Nintendo exclusive games. This includes Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, and whatever future Nintendo franchises come out. But it isn’t just Nintendo games on the Switch 2. Most major third-party games are also hitting the Switch 2 now, plus a ton of indies.

For as many games as the Switch 2 has and will get, it can’t compare with the endless library of games available on Steam, Epic Games, and Xbox. The Xbox Ally X will get all those third-party games the Switch 2 gets, plus hundreds more PC exclusives. There’s also the fact that PlayStation 5 games also make their way to Steam eventually, meaning this serves as a PlayStation handheld as well as an Xbox handheld.

The bottom line is what kind of games you are more drawn to. If you like Zelda games, Pokémon games, and all things Nintendo, the choice is obvious. However, if you value the widest possible variety of games, the Xbox Ally X has what might as well be an infinite well of games to draw from.

ROG Xbox Ally X vs. Switch 2 price

The price point between these two handhelds is the most cut-and-dry, or it would be if we actually knew how much the ROG Xbox Ally X is going to cost. Leaks suggest the regular Xbox Ally will cost $700 and the X $1,050. While I don’t fully trust that those numbers will be perfectly accurate, I do think they are close enough to tell you that, no matter what, the ROG is going to cost way more than a Switch 2.

If you are on a budget, there’s no question that the Switch 2 is going to be more appealing. Currently, Nintendo’s handheld retails for $450.