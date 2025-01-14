 Skip to main content
One of my most anticipated games of 2025 just got a release date

Rusty Rabbit, an upcoming Metroidvania published by NetEase, will launch on April 17 for PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Originally teased in 2023, Rusty Rabbit has one of the wildest elevator pitches I’ve heard in some time. It’s a 2.5D Metroidvania set in a postapocalyptic world where adorable anthropomorphic rabbits have inherited the Earth. The project was originally set to launch in September 2024, but it was delayed to 2025. Today, NetEase has finally given the oddball project a proper release date.

The announcement comes with a new trailer that gives us another glimpse at its action-adventure gameplay. It shows its hero, a middle-aged rabbit named Stamp, blasting through scrap heaps with a mech suit. The clip shows off new traversal abilities as well as its mech customization system. It looks a bit like a cross between Metroid and SteamWorld Dig.

A rabbit in a mech slashes a machete in Rusty Rabbit.
NetEase

For those unfamiliar with the project, Rusty Rabbit has some surprising talent behind it. Its script was written by Gen Orobuchi, a writer best known for his work on anime like Fate/Zero, Psycho-Pass and more. Stamp is voiced by Takaya Kuroda in the Japanese dub and Yong Yea in the English version. Both actors famously portray Kiryu Kazuma in Sega’s Like a Dragon series, something that’s very clear when hearing Stamp’s grizzled voice.

I got a close look at Rusty Rabbit back at Summer Game Fest 2024 and it’s been on my radar ever since. In its wacky premise, Earth’s rabbits have misinterpreted everything humans left behind to rebuild its civilization. For instance, they think Peter Rabbit is the literal bible and that rabbits are Earth’s chosen people because of it. If that doesn’t at least perk your ears, I don’t know what will.

Rusty Rabbit launches on April 17 for PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

