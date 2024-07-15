 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

2024’s weirdest, wildest game was born from COVID boredom

By
Two bunnies sit together in Rusty Rabbit.
NetEase

Like many, Gen Urobuchi, the creator of NetEases’s Rusty Rabbit, didn’t have much to do during the COVID-19 lockdown. Rather than binge a new show, pick up a new hobby, or dive deep into a book, he decided to create a 2.5D Metroidvania. This ultimately became a way for Urobuchi to express himself and process his feelings during this time. Some of us made bread during the pandemic; Urobuchi made a game about a race of adorable, gruff-voiced bunnies inheriting the Earth after humans abandoned it.

We were all going through it in our own way.

Recommended Videos

During Anime Expo 2024, Digital Trends chatted with Urobuchi, game producer Yuichiro Saito, and leading voice actor Takaya Kuroda (Kazuma Kiryu in the Like a Dragon series) about how creating a game with such an out-there premise helped Urobuchi navigate the pandemic and the creative process that helped bring a wacky idea to life.

Rabbit habits

Rusty Rabbit tells the story of rabbits becoming Earth’s dominant species after humans leave due to a new Ice Age. As time progresses, the rabbits discover human tech and greatly misinterpret much of what was left behind. It’s a wacky premise, but one that came from an apocalyptic moment in the real world. Urobuchi explained that he chose rabbits as the game’s main focus because he came across a rabbit drawing on Twitter during the COVID-19 lockdown. This ultimately led Urobuchi to experiment with the Unity Engine.

“I started making the video game in Unity Engine, and there was a free asset robot with a free asset bunny that I put together,” Urobuchi tells Digital Trends. “I started making the story because I like storytelling. So I started adding more and more to the story that way.”

A rabbit in a mech slashes a machete in Rusty Rabbit.
NetEase

Urobuchi knew from the start that Rusty Rabbit would be a 2.5D Metroidvania because the genre was “the most attractive way of seeing this character was to see their profile.” It wouldn’t have the same appeal if players were “looking at the back of their heads the whole time.” After seeing the picture that inspired him to make Rusty Rabbit, Urobuchi knew that he wanted the rabbit and the robot to be visible to players at all times.

The development process became a way for Urobuchi to express himself and process his feelings during the pandemic; Rusty Rabbit became a “journal” for Urobuchi. This made the creative process especially unique for him because, for most of his projects, Urobuchi usually comes up with an idea that he writes around. That wasn’t the case for Rusty Rabbit.

“I had these daily ideas that were like these short little essays, so I kind of pieced them together and made sure that I built moments of surprise. So that the story was engaging to follow,” Urobuchi says.

I think back in the day, there was this idea that being manly means being a martyr.

One of the ideas that made it into the final game was the use of the beloved real-world character Peter Rabbit. In the story, the fictional character is worshiped as a god after Earth’s rabbits take it a little too literally. It becomes their bible, and a religion forms around it, with the rabbits believing that they are god’s chosen people and Peter is their savior. Urobuchi settled on Peter Rabbit because it reminded him of a simpler time in his life.

“I think it was because Peter Rabbit sort of shows the good old days kind of,” Urobuchi says. “There’s this sort of old school ‘back in the day’ feel that I liked.”

While Peter is a pious hero that the rabbits look up to, the game’s main character, Stamp, almost acts as a direct foil to the cartoon prophet. Instead of being friendly and cuddly, he’s a grumpy old man who loves to drink and chain-smoke carrots. The idea of making Stamp a hard-boiled bunny came from a traditional way of thinking what a “man” should be. “I think back in the day, there was this idea that being manly means being a martyr,” Urobuchi says. “So that is definitely a part that became a part of it.”

Like a rabbit

Urobuchi wanted players to know that even though Stamp is adorable and furry, he’s still meant to represent the kind of “manliness” that Rusty Rabbit seeks to satirize. To get that across, enlisted the help of Yong Yea and Takaya Kuroda, who both voice the English and Japanese versions of Kazuma Kiryu in the Like a Dragon series. After all, if you’re going to make a commentary on masculinity, why better embodies that in video games than Kiryu? It’s an unlikely collaboration, but one that made perfect sense to a voice actor as seasoned as Kuroda. He tells me that he ultimately lent his voice to Stamp because he felt that Rusty Rabbit was “very rich.”

“The script for Rusty Rabbit is really fantastic. It’s very rich, it’s long, and stories that are this deep are very rare,” he says. “I usually have fewer lines in a game. So, in this game, it was different in that way. It’s also very serious, but it’s a comedy. It’s hard to tell where the story is going. Really, the fantastic script was what attracted me initially.”

A rabbit and a man recreate the Creation of Man in Rusty Rabbit.
NetEase

When Kuroda was in the booth recording his lines, one of the things that helped him bring Stamp to life was the theater of the mind. Once Kuroda felt like he genuinely understood Stamp, he put a picture of him in the booth and visualized what Stamp would be doing as he read the script. Imagine Kuroda in a recording booth meditating on an anthropomorphic bunny the same way he would the grizzled Kiryu. It’s a delightful image that embodies what makes Rusty Rabbit feel so special. It’s a playful project for everyone involved, but one that the team is treating as seriously as they would any other game.

Rusty Rabbit launches on September 24 for PlayStation 5 and PC.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Luis Gutierrez
Luis Gutierrez
Luis Gutierrez is a freelance journalist who's worked with various publications, such as IGN, GameSpot, Polygon, and more. He…
Best Lego Prime Day deals: Star Wars, Marvel, Technics, more
A pieced together Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter Lego set with side characters on a table.

Whether you're a Lego beginner or veteran, you shouldn't miss the discounts from this year's Lego Prime Day deals. This is your chance at huge savings on all kinds of Lego sets, ranging from basic builds to complex structures, but you're going to have to hurry because stocks may already be running low for some of the more popular Lego deals. Some Prime Day deals aren't expected to last until the end of the shopping holiday, so if you see an offer that you like, you need to proceed with your purchase of it immediately.
Best Prime Day Lego Marvel deals

Grab your piece of the Marvel universe by shopping any of the Prime Day Lego Marvel deals that we've rounded up below. There are Lego sets for your favorite characters, cool objects, and iconic scenes, so no matter that you love from Marvel, there's surely something for you from these bargains. However, because of the brand's popularity, we expect stocks to sell quickly, so place your order as soon as possible if you don't want to miss out.

Read more
Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals: Save $800 off RTX 4080
The TUF Gaming 14 laptop being played on a wooden table.

With the arrival of this year's Prime Day deals, now's the perfect time to buy a new gaming laptop because of the savings that you can enjoy on their usually high prices. Prime Day gaming laptop deals are usually in high demand, and we expect the same to happen with these offers for the shopping event. That means you're going to have to be quick with your purchase because stocks may get sold out at any moment. Read on for the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals that we've come across, as well as advice on how to choose the machine that you should invest in.
Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals

Prime Day provides an excellent opportunity for a gaming laptop upgrade due to the discounts that are being offered. You may be able to afford high-powered machines that were previously out of reach, while budget-friendly devices are even cheaper so that you'll have enough cash to buy gaming accessories and fill out your video game library. These Prime Day gaming laptop deals aren't expected to last long though, so if you see an offer that you like, it's highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase quickly.

Read more
Best Alienware Prime Day deals: Cheap gaming laptops and PCs
The Alienware m18 gaming laptop.

The savings that you can get from Prime Day deals will let you afford Prime Day gaming laptop deals and Prime Day gaming PC deals that were previously out of your reach -- and that includes machines made by Alienware. Dell's gaming-focused brand is extremely popular, which is why we think there's going to be lots of demand for this year's Alienware Prime Day deals. We've gathered our favorite Alienware deals for the shopping event for you to browse, but if you want to take advantage of any of them, you need to be quick because stocks may run out at any moment.
Best Alienware gaming laptop Prime Day deals

If you want a portable gaming machine, a gaming laptop is the perfect choice for you, and buying from Alienware gaming laptop Prime Day deals is highly recommended. These machines come at a premium price because of the power that they pack, but you can get them for much cheaper than usual during the shopping event. There's no time to waste though, as other gamers will surely be interested in these offers -- there's no telling how long stocks will last.

Read more