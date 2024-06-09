 Skip to main content
I saw an absurd game about rabbits at Summer Game Fest, and I’m obsessed with it

A rabbit and a man recreate the Creation of Man in Rusty Rabbit.
NetEase

My favorite thing about going to an event like Summer Game Fest isn’t playing big-budget titles I’ve been anticipating for years — it’s finding stuff I’ve never heard of. Last year’s show introduced me to Cocoon, which ranked high on my own year-end list for 2023. This year, I once again have found a hidden gem on the Summer Game Fest show floor that’s become my most anticipated game of the fall: Rusty Rabbit.

When I sat down for a meeting with NetEase for a hands-off demo, I knew nothing about the upcoming 2.5D platformer beyond its name. My eyes lit up as soon as the developers on hand began talking about it and showing me gameplay. It’s the most ludicrous elevator pitch I’ve ever heard for a game, one that bursts from the top of the building and keeps going into the stratosphere.

Rusty Rabbit is a Metroidvania set in a postapocalyptic world. It’s not a dystopian game, though. While humans have abandoned Earth, adorable talking rabbits have inherited it. In the years following mankind’s fall, rabbits began to learn about human society through the art and tech they left behind — but they’ve interpreted it all wrong. They piece together that rabbits are a chosen race created by God and quite literally think that the book Peter Rabbit is the bible, telling the story of “St. Peter.”

If your jaw is already on the floor, it’s about to go even lower.

The adventure stars a middle-aged rabbit named Stamp who “chain-smokes” carrots. He’s a scrapyard tinkerer who has built himself a fancy mech that can dig up valuable metal. If you watch the trailer and feel like his Japanese voice actor sounds familiar, that’s because he’s voiced by Takaya Kuroda, the voice of Kiryu Kazuma in the Like a Dragon series. I swear to God I am not making this game up.

A rabbit in a mech slashes a machete in Rusty Rabbit.
NetEase

All of that alone would already have me sold, but I was especially bought in after watching a live demo. Rusty Rabbit is a 2.5D action platformer where Stamp barrels through junkyards in his mech. He has four different weapons, which include a shotgun and sword. He also has a drill that can cut through blocks of metal and give him experience points in gameplay, which is reminiscent of the excellent Steamworld Dig. After leveling up, Stamp can upgrade all of his weapons to unlock a deep list of upgrades and combos. It’s a shockingly deep combat and traversal system. Some late game upgrades I saw had him flying around with a jetpack and doing multi-hit combos with his sword.

While its action (including a boss fight against a piece of heavy machinery) looks strong, it’s the absurd visual style and humor that is drawing me in. The rabbits themselves look precious, which makes the fact that they’re tough scavengers with grizzled voices all the more funny. Several jokes had me laughing out loud in the demo too. My crew is called the “BB’s,” but none of my pals can agree on what that actually stands for. One bit of dialogue had every character saying a completely different acronym as they talked about the group. It’s a hysterical slice of Abbott and Costello-style comedy and I’m ready for more.

A rabbit in a mech fights a machine in Rusty Rabbit.
NetEase

With a September 24 release date confirmed, Rusty Rabbit feels primed to become 2024’s most eclectic release. Plenty of games with oddball concepts like this tend to be one-joke memes, but Rusty Rabbit doesn’t look like it’s falling into that trap. Its Metroidvania gameplay seems surprisingly deep and fresh, adding its own spin to the genre with its trash-collecting gameplay. If it’s even half as delightful as what I saw this weekend, I’ll be there for it on day one.

Rusty Rabbit launches on September 24 for the PlayStation 5 and PC.

Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
I rated this summer’s biggest gaming showcases. This was the best one
An astronaut stands on the moon in Starfield.

Over the past month, it's been nice to see the game industry truly get back into the swing of things with its midyear showcase. While there was no E3 this year (and it doesn't look like there will be ones in the future), the likes of Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox, Ubisoft, and Geoff Keighley all still held exciting live streams of their own that were filled with surprising announcements and entertaining moments. With the season's biggest gaming showcases seemingly over, I began to ask myself which one I enjoyed most. To figure out what makes an event like this work for me, I devised a rating system built on my own metrics and gave each one a grade.

I considered a variety of factors while looking at these showcases. The quality of the announcements is obviously very important, but so is the pacing of the stream and the relevancy of what's shown. I assigned each showcase a letter grade based on that, with some notes on what worked and what didn't. Here's where each show landed for me.
PlayStation Showcase

Read more
Summer Game Fest: our 10 favorite games we saw and played
A combat encounter in Armored Core 6

Digital Trends attended Summer Game Fest Play Days once again this year, as well as events held by Xbox and Ubisoft, and we were able to play demos of a variety of upcoming games from all corners of the industry. We played or saw a hands-off demo of over 30 games slated to release throughout the next year or so. From new entries in long-running series like Mortal Kombat or Armored Core to more quirky and experimental indies that are pushing the video game medium forward, there was a lot for us to like at this Summer Game Fest Play Days and its surrounding events.
Still, we talked and narrowed things down to our ten favorites so you could have a succinct list of some of the best-looking video games that are on the horizon. In no particular order- with the exception of our Game of the Show - here are our 10 favorite games we played last week as part of Summer Game Fest.
Game of the Show: Cocoon

It’s incredibly difficult to describe what makes Cocoon so special; it’s truly one of those games you need to actually play to understand. The atmospheric, insect-themed adventure game transported me to another world entirely during my demo session, letting me get fully lost in its sci-fi ambiance. Part of that is due to the astonishingly tight game design that had me traversing its visually striking environments and naturally solving puzzles with no explanation necessary. It’s an experience that stuck with me long after I put the controller down, and I wasn’t the only one. It was the one game on my peers’ tongues all weekend, as both press and content creators couldn’t stop praising it despite not being able to describe why. That makes it an easy pick for our game of the show, beating out some impressive Titans on this list. ~ Giovanni Colantonio
Armored Core VI: Flames of Rubicon

Read more
This ingenious Summer Game Fest indie needs to be on your radar
Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior key art shows a character facing off against a bearded enemy.

I'll be honest: I can never remember half of the games that appear on a live stream like Summer Game Fest.

Whenever I look back at a list of everything announced during a big video game reveal showcase, I usually find that I have no memory of at least a few games, despite the fact that I definitely saw them. That was exactly the case with Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior. The indie action game was announced near the end of Summer Game Fest's two-hour broadcast, and by that point, my brain was at capacity. I simply couldn't remember yet another game at that point.

Read more