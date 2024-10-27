 Skip to main content
Satisfactory is about to get its last update for a while

Since its release in March 2019, Satisfactory has gotten a lot of love from fans of base builders. It’s easy to see why: The sci-fi setting of an unsettled planet, rich in resources with just a hint of an authoritarian-fueled economy, tickles the part inside all of us that desires to be left alone to work in peace. The game finally left early access in September after five years of development, and there has been a stream of hotfixes since the 1.0 update to address any bugs that were introduced. Coffee Stain, the developer behind Satisfactory, warns fans that this pace won’t continue. After the 1.0.0.5 update, things will slow down until the Ficsmas event.

In a video released on their YouTube channel, Coffee Stain dropped some big pieces of news. The first is that Satisfactory 1.1 will receive straight pipes, but the more exciting news is that the company is “considering” DLC for the game. Coffee Stain invited watchers to comment on what they want from DLC in Satisfactory, so if you have any ideas, drop a line to the company. A new map or advanced end-game content would go a long way toward increasing replayability, although that doesn’t seem to be a problem at the moment. The game still clocks around 50,000 concurrent players just on Steam.

When is the next Patch?

A few more minor changes are also on the way, including an optimized visual system that will reduce system load and help keep frame rates steady. Another big problem that has since been corrected is the Lizard Doggo taming glitch. This bug made it next to impossible to tame the Lizard Doggos, and let’s be honest: That’s the main draw of the game, isn’t it?

Development isn’t slowing down. Instead, Coffee Stain is focusing on only one expansion at a time to reduce the number of bug fixes that need to be rolled out after the fact. You can look forward to multiplayer and localization updates, too. Satisfactory is a great experience, especially for a chill, laid-back game at the end of the night — but these updates make it even more appealing.

