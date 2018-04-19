Japanese game company SNK teases retro Neo Geo system for 40th anniversary

Share

In celebration of SNK’s 40th anniversary, the Japanese game company will release a new system that will come pre-loaded with Neo Geo games. SNK teased the upcoming system on Twitter.

Now, we don’t want to read too much into the shape of whatever is beneath the Neo-Geo-branded cloth (it could mean nothing at all), but does it not remind you of an arcade cabinet? It’s worth noting that before SNK manufactured home and portable consoles, the Neo-Geo name was used in arcade cabinets with the moniker Neo Geo MVS, and later Neo Geo AES. It would be pretty neat to see a miniature arcade cabinet from SNK that plays the most popular of Neo Geo titles.

And a mini arcade cabinet with proper joysticks would make sense considering SNK’s most revered titles are fighting games such as King of Fighters, Fatal Fury, and Samurai Showdown.

That’s probably mostly wishful thinking, though. The safest bet is that SNK will join the miniature home console party that has become quite popular since the release of the NES Classic Edition. Nintendo followed the NES Classic up with the SNES Classic last year, and other companies have taken notice of consumer interest.

The C64 Mini — a pint-sized re-creation of the Commodore 64 home computer — launches in North America soon. And Sega recently announced the Mega Drive Mini (the Japanese version of Sega Genesis) for release in Japan.

It will be interesting to see the level of interest people have in a Neo-Geo retro system. While Neo-Geo consoles had some good games in their day, they were always competing with the likes of Nintendo and Sega. The Neo Geo line of systems floundered in the late ’90s after the Hyper Neo Geo 64 and Neo Geo Pocket recorded poor sales.

With plenty of Neo Geo games available for purchase on Nintendo Switch, and a 40th-anniversary SNK compilation also in development for Switch, it’s not like there aren’t avenues already available to play Neo Geo titles in their original form.

This also isn’t the first time SNK has entered the retro console market. The Neo Geo X, a handheld with 20 pre-loaded classic games, launched in 2012 to little fanfare and was quickly discontinued.

Still, we’re intrigued with the idea of a retro Neo Geo home console. Video game nostalgia is in right now, so perhaps it’s finally time for the Neo Geo to shine.