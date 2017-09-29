The C64 mini will bring back all the fun of the Commodore 64 in 2018

Why it matters to you The C64 mini brings together some of the best games ever released for the Commodore 64 and could even foster the development of new titles for the platform.

Friday, September 29 marks the launch of the SNES Classic Edition, and it seems like the demand for the retro console will be just as high as it was for the NES Classic Edition last year. Now, another throwback system has been announced, this one based on the Commodore 64.

The C64 mini is apparently a fully licensed reproduction of the 8-bit home computer, according to a report from Eurogamer. It’s just half the size of the original hardware, but boasts two USB ports for peripherals, with one joystick being included in the package, and is pre-loaded with more than 35 classic games.

Some of the big hitters from the Commodore 64 library are here, like California Games, Chip’s Challenge, and Impossible Mission. There are also some deeper cuts like Bounder, Iridis Alpha, and Monty on the Run, as well as some titles that could perhaps be described as filler.

Owners will be able to expand their collection by typing in the BASIC computer listings, just like back in the 1980s. The same functionality will also allow bedroom coders to create brand new games — although there’s a little bit of a catch.

This kind of input will require the user to attach a keyboard via one of the system’s USB ports. While the C64 mini apes the design of its predecessor, it doesn’t actually function as a working keyboard. Given that it’s much smaller than the original, it wouldn’t be too comfortable to type on, anyway.

Fortunately, anyone that is looking for a more faithful recreation of the Commodore 64 is in luck, they just might have to wait a little longer. The company behind the C64 mini has plans to release a “full-sized, full-working version” at some point in 2018, according to information posted on the system’s official website, but there are no further details available on that hardware at this time.

The C64 mini is set to hit stores in 2018 and will be priced at $70. That’s $10 cheaper than the SNES Classic Edition but it remains to be seen whether there is as much nostalgia for the Commodore 64 as there is for Nintendo’s crop of consoles.