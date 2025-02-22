Something Tony Hawk Pro Skater-related is coming March 4

Tony Hawk Pro Skater fans have longed for a remaster of the third and fourth games ever since the success of the first two, but hopes were dashed in 2022 when the game was supposedly canceled — but now a countdown has appeared on the website that ends on March 4.

While the countdown could end with an announcement of the next game in the series, fans theorize it’s actually the long-awaited remaster. The text “thps-3-4-countdown” was reportedly found in the website’s backend code, but has since been removed according to VGC. The website lists Iron Galaxy as one of the developers — the same studio responsible for the Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 remaster — furthering the evidence that the announcement will be a remaster instead of a sequel.

Recommended Videos

Of course, the whole idea is backed up by the latest map in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. It’s a skate park, complete with Tony Hawk logos and a hint toward the March 4 date. Activision hasn’t held back with its teasing, but plenty of leaks have also suggested a new game. Tyshawn Jones, a professional skater, said he was going to feature in an upcoming remaster.

The original Tony Hawk games were massive successes, with an estimated 1.4 billion copies sold in total. The franchise introduced a lot of people to the world of skateboarding and has maintained a healthy fanbase throughout the years. Their popularity surged when the remaster of the first two games was released in 2020.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

We can’t say with certainty what the announcement will be, but all the evidence does point to a remaster of the third and fourth titles. Get your grip tape ready and give your trucks a nice polish ahead of Activision’s announcement; you might need to be ready to grind and ollie on a moment’s notice.