Digital Trends
Gaming

Sony could be working on a screen-equipped PlayStation controller

Gabe Gurwin
By

The PlayStation 4’s DualShock 4 controller features a touchpad for controlling games, but it appears that Sony could be preparing for something a little more advanced in the future. A patent recently granted to the company strongly suggests a touchscreen-equipped controller is in the works, and its design sounds pretty familiar.

Filed back in September 2017 and granted on October 16, Sony’s patent is for a controller that features an “extension” on either side of the controller’s “main body,” with a touchscreen located in the middle. The language makes it sound like it could look similar to the Nintendo Switch with Joy-Con controllers connected on either side, though it’s possible that the extensions mentioned in the patent are merely the two handles found on previous PlayStation controllers.

It wouldn’t be the first time Sony took Nintendo’s lead on something. The PlayStation Classic was pretty obviously made as a response to Nintendo’s NES Classic and SNES Classic. The original PlayStation itself was actually meant to be an accessory for the Super Nintendo before Sony eventually spun it off into its own system. The rest is history, and probably history Nintendo wishes it could rewrite.

ps4 slim revealed dualshock4 2 waveblue 03

Sony does, of course, have experience with touchscreens already. The company’s PlayStation Vita handheld system includes a touchscreen on the front as well as a touchpad on the back, helping to make up for its fewer buttons compared to the DualShock family. This also allowed the controller to function with the PlayStation 4 using Remote Play, and certain PS4 games even included special control schemes intended to make the most of the Vita’s features.

Should the next PlayStation controller include a screen, we can only hope that Sony has done something to make its battery more robust. The DualShock 4’s battery is pretty abysmal compared to its competition, and the indicator light on the front of it likely doesn’t help the situation.

We do know that Sony is working on some sort of next-generation hardware, but the company isn’t saying exactly what that means. Since the PlayStation 4 is now five years old, we likely won’t have to wait too much longer before we hear about its successor.

Don't Miss

The best Android games currently available (November 2018)
nvidia geforce rtx 2080 vs ti 3jwagsxw
Computing

We tested Nvidia’s RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti. Are they a worthy upgrade?

We finally have Nvidia's newest graphics cards, the RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti, and put them through our standard suite of benchmarks and game tests to see how they performed in a standard play of Battlefield 1 and Fornite. How do they compare to…
Posted By Luke Larsen
mobile games are the future diablo immortal and of
Gaming

‘Diablo Immortal’ is just the beginning. Mobile games are the future

Diablo fans were furious about Diablo Immortal, but in truth, mobile games are the future. From Apple and Samsung to Bethesda and Blizzard, we’re seeing a new incentive for games that fit on your phone.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
PlayStation VR
Gaming

Immerse yourself in a new universe with these incredible PSVR games

The PSVR has surpassed expectations and along with it comes an incredible catalog of games. There's plenty of amazing experiences to be had so we've put together a list of the best PSVR games available today.
Posted By Steven Petite
GTA V hunt
Gaming

These cheat codes made gaming history

For almost as long as video games have existed, there have been video game cheat codes. Here are some of the most famous cheat codes, including the legendary Konami Code found in dozens of games.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
playstation classic full game lineup
Gaming

PlayStation Classic powered by open-source emulator made by fans

The PlayStation Classic will be powered by the open-source, fan-made PCSX ReARMed emulator. The move is an unexpected one for Sony, particularly because it has not entirely been friendly with the emulation community.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
awesome tech you cant buy yet ft aviator controller feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: 1-handed drone control, a pot that stirs itself

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
valve vr headset leaked
Virtual Reality

Prototype Valve VR headset leaked: HTC Vive challenger confirmed?

Leaked images revealed that a Valve VR headset is in development, even amid Valve's partnership with HTC for the HTC Vive. Sources confirmed the device, which may be bundled with a Half-Life VR game.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
next major overwatch patch needs full reinstall ashe
Gaming

The next ‘Overwatch’ patch will bring major changes, require a full reinstall

The next major Overwatch patch will be a remaster patch, and will include load time improvements and memory optimization, among other things. With so many things to be added to the game, a full reinstall will be required.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for November 2018

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on stand-alone consoles as well as bundles that feature games like Fortnite and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Posted By Lucas Coll
nintendo nes classic mini 2018
Gaming

Got an NES Classic? Here’s how to hack it to play more than 700 games

The NES Classic is terrific for what it is, but Nintendo's discontinued device remains limited in what it can play. Here's how to hack your miniature console and render it compatible with more than 700 games.
Posted By Will Nicol
fallout 76 announced fallout76
Gaming

‘Fallout 76’ day one patch is 52 GB, bigger than the 45 GB game

Fallout 76 is a 45 GB download, but its day one patch is even bigger at a hefty 52 GB. The contents of the patch remain unknown, but it will likely incorporate feedback from the game's beta testers.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
call of duty black ops 4 zombies secrets revealed
Gaming

Fired Treyarch tester spills ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies’ secrets

A former Treyarch employee revealed numerous Call of Duty: Blacks Ops 4 Zombies secrets. Among the unraveled mysteries were the Viking Boat puzzle in IX and the purpose of the Engine Room valves in Voyage of Despair.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Deals

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen