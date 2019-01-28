Digital Trends
Gaming

PS4’s ‘Spider-Man’ adds two new and free Fantastic Four suits

Gabe Gurwin
By
spider man ps4 two fantastic four suits spidermanbag

Marvel’s Fantastic Four superhero team hasn’t exactly been treated all that well in recent years. The most recent film version was savaged by critics, and the comic series was even canceled as Fox and Marvel continued to compete with their own adaptations. But things are looking better for Mister Fantastic and company, as the team is now represented with new free suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man on PlayStation 4.

Available as part of patch 1.14, Spider-Man has added two new suits based on the Fantastic Four. The first is a costume Spider-Man actually wore during a crossover event in an issue of Amazing Spider-Man, during which he borrowed one of the team’s suits and then put a bag over his face to conceal his identity. Sure, Mister Fantastic is a handsome guy, but we don’t think Peter is ugly enough to have to wear a bag over his face during his crime-fighting sessions! The suit is, appropriately enough, called the “Bombastic Bag-Man” suit.

Also included in the update is the Future Foundation suit, which is all black-and-white and features sharp, menacing eyes in Spider-Man’s mask. During this period in the comics, Spider-Man was a member of the organization along with some members of the Fantastic Four.

spider man ps4 two fantastic four suits spidermanfuture

Spider-Man is certainly no stranger when it comes to ffan service in its suits thus far. In addition to standard suits like the “Advanced” suit, the game allows you to unlock suits based on the Scarlet Spider, his original wrestler costume, Iron Spider, and the vintage comic book, to name a few. You can even swing around wearing just underwear and a mask, presumably disarming enemies with laughter before you go in for the finishing blow.

The game has certainly resonated with fans, becoming one of the biggest PlayStation 4 hits and having the fastest-selling first three months of any superhero game in history. It comes as Spider-Man is also experiencing great acclaim in film, both with the live-action Marvel movies and the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which has been nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available now as a PlayStation 4 exclusive.

Don't Miss

The best PS4 games you can get right now
awesome tech you cant buy yet vonmahlen charging cable feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: 5-in-1 keychain charger, UV germ killers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Fortnite Fly Explosives Guide
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ player discovers game-changing heavy shotgun bug

A Fortnite player who goes by the name Airaga on Reddit uploaded a video that showed a potentially game-changing bug. Using the heavy shotgun, players may replicate what Airaga does in the video to shoot through walls.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
playerunknowns battegrounds snow map data mined pubg
Gaming

‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ hopes to challenge ‘Fortnite’ with ‘PUBG Lite’

PUBG Lite, the slimmed-down, free-to-play version of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, has started beta testing. PUBG Corp. will look to better challenge Fortnite with PUBG Lite, which will be a completely standalone game.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Goodbye original Xbox One: Microsoft discontinues sales for console
Gaming

Xbox boss says Microsoft going ‘big’ at E3 2019 as Sony skips event

Microsoft will apparently have a "fun" and "big" E3 2019, according to Xbox head Phil Spencer. Microsoft is apparently not just committed to the annual video game event despite the absence of Sony, but rather, it is going all-in.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Xbox One S
Gaming

How do the revised Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles stack up?

Microsoft's new Xbox One S and Sony's PlayStation 4 "Slim" have bucked the generational gaming console trend. But which of these stopgap systems is worth spending your paycheck on?
Posted By Steven Petite
nintendo switch vs wii u new 3ds xl nintendoswitch hardware console 03
Gaming

Don’t expect a Nintendo Switch successor or price cut, Nintendo’s president says

Gamers who are holding out on buying the Nintendo Switch in anticipation of a successor or price cut should buy the console now. Nintendo's President debunked the rumors, and reiterated the company's Nintendo Switch sales goal.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
resident evil 2 interview how sound design injects horror into games audio feat
Features

Resident Evil 2 looks scary, but it’s sound that makes the game blood-curdling

A sizable chunk of Resident Evil's frights comes from the audio. We spoke with Resident Evil 2 audio director Kentaro Nakashima about the process of creating the sound design for the excellent remake.
Posted By Steven Petite
assassins creed iii liberation collection reportedly leaked for nintendo switch assassin s
Gaming

‘Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation Collection’ may be coming to Nintendo Switch

Assassin's Creed III: Liberation Collection for the Nintendo Switch was apparently leaked by listings on several Czech online stores. The compilation is rumored to include Assassin's Creed III and Assassin's Creed III: Liberation.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
xbox one gaming decline controller head
Gaming

How to delete and reinstall games on your Xbox One

Removing and reinstalling games on the Xbox One's hard drive isn't difficult, but it's a process that not everyone is familiar with. Thankfully, our guide will run you through each step.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fortnite save the world loot boxes reveal contents before buying
Gaming

Players can see inside ‘Fortnite: Save the World’ loot boxes before buying them

The V-Buck Llamas of Fortnite: Save the World will become X-Ray Llamas once the 7.30 patch is released. Players will be able to see the exact contents of the llama-shaped loot boxes before buying them.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
nvidias ces 2019 presentation was all about gaming nvidia jensen huang rtx 2060 screen
Computing

Nvidia cuts clock speed on laptop-oriented RTX 2080 Max-Q, but keeps CUDA cores

The Nvidia RTX Max-Q graphics chips may not be much of an upgrade over the last-generation as they needed a huge core-clock cut to be viable as laptop graphics chips due to their higher power requirements.
Posted By Jon Martindale
dragon ball action rpg project z revealed game
Gaming

‘Project Z’ is a new Dragon Ball action RPG that retells Goku’s origin story

Bandai Namco showed off the first trailer for a new Dragon Ball action RPG that retells the origin story of Goku and the Dragon Balls. Codenamed Project Z, it arrives on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC later this year.
Posted By Steven Petite
most anticipated 2018 games metro exodus
Gaming

‘Metro Exodus’ is the latest AAA game to ditch Steam for the Epic Games store

Deep Silver and Epic Games are partnering to bring the PC version of Metro Exodus exclusively to the Epic Games store. Exodus is the second AAA game to spurn Steam for Epic's new storefront.
Posted By Steven Petite