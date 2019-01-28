Share

Marvel’s Fantastic Four superhero team hasn’t exactly been treated all that well in recent years. The most recent film version was savaged by critics, and the comic series was even canceled as Fox and Marvel continued to compete with their own adaptations. But things are looking better for Mister Fantastic and company, as the team is now represented with new free suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man on PlayStation 4.

Available as part of patch 1.14, Spider-Man has added two new suits based on the Fantastic Four. The first is a costume Spider-Man actually wore during a crossover event in an issue of Amazing Spider-Man, during which he borrowed one of the team’s suits and then put a bag over his face to conceal his identity. Sure, Mister Fantastic is a handsome guy, but we don’t think Peter is ugly enough to have to wear a bag over his face during his crime-fighting sessions! The suit is, appropriately enough, called the “Bombastic Bag-Man” suit.

Also included in the update is the Future Foundation suit, which is all black-and-white and features sharp, menacing eyes in Spider-Man’s mask. During this period in the comics, Spider-Man was a member of the organization along with some members of the Fantastic Four.

Spider-Man is certainly no stranger when it comes to ffan service in its suits thus far. In addition to standard suits like the “Advanced” suit, the game allows you to unlock suits based on the Scarlet Spider, his original wrestler costume, Iron Spider, and the vintage comic book, to name a few. You can even swing around wearing just underwear and a mask, presumably disarming enemies with laughter before you go in for the finishing blow.

The game has certainly resonated with fans, becoming one of the biggest PlayStation 4 hits and having the fastest-selling first three months of any superhero game in history. It comes as Spider-Man is also experiencing great acclaim in film, both with the live-action Marvel movies and the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which has been nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available now as a PlayStation 4 exclusive.