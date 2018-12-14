Want every suit in 'Marvel's Spider-Man' for PS4? Here's how to get them all

Share

Spider-Man is certainly most well-known for his classic red and blue suit, but the Marvel superhero has plenty of other sweet digs that have made him look awesome when swinging around Manhattan and knocking out baddies.

Marvel’s Spider-Man from Insomniac Games features many of Spider-Man’s coolest attire, including a tweaked version of his classic suit and outfits he’s worn throughout comic book history. Here’s every suit you can get in Marvel’s Spider-Man, including ones available through The City That Never Sleeps DLC.

Advanced Suit

Suit power: Battle Focus – Rapidly regenerates focus

Battle Focus – Rapidly regenerates focus Unlock condition: Complete “Something Old, Something New” story mission.

Complete “Something Old, Something New” story mission. Cost: Two crime tokens, one backpack token

Classic Suit (Damaged)

Suit power: None

None Unlock condition: Complete “Something Old, Something New” story mission.

Complete “Something Old, Something New” story mission. Cost: Free

Classic Suit (Repaired)

Suit power: Web Blossom – Rapidly fire webs

Web Blossom – Rapidly fire webs Unlock condition: Complete “Something Old, Something New” story mission.

Complete “Something Old, Something New” story mission. Cost: Two crime tokens, two backpack tokens

Noir Suit

Suit power: Enemies don’t call backup when alerted.

Enemies don’t call backup when alerted. Unlock condition: Complete “Something Old, Something New” story mission.

Complete “Something Old, Something New” story mission. Cost: One base token, two backpack tokens

Scarlet Spider Suit

Suit power: Holo Decoy – Spawns multiple Holo Decoys that stun enemies.

Holo Decoy – Spawns multiple Holo Decoys that stun enemies. Unlock condition: Reach level 4

Reach level 4 Cost: Three crime tokens, two landmark tokens

Spider Armor – MK II Suit

Suit power: Bullet Proof – Makes you temporarily, completely resistant to bullets.

Bullet Proof – Makes you temporarily, completely resistant to bullets. Unlock condition: Reach level 5

Reach level 5 Cost: One base token, one landmark token, two research tokens

Secret War Suit

Suit power: Arms Race – Amplified EMP build-up that stuns enemies and disables weapons.

Arms Race – Amplified EMP build-up that stuns enemies and disables weapons. Unlock condition: Reach level 7

Reach level 7 Cost: Two research tokens, one base token, two backpack tokens

Stark Suit

Suit power: Spider-Bro – A Spider-Bro temporarily helps you in combat.

Spider-Bro – A Spider-Bro temporarily helps you in combat. Unlock condition: Reach level 9

Reach level 9 Cost: One research token, one base token, three crime tokens

Negative Suit

Suit power: Negative Shockwave – Unleashes huge wave of negative energy.

Negative Shockwave – Unleashes huge wave of negative energy. Unlock condition: Reach level 11

Reach level 11 Cost: One research token, one base token, two landmark tokens

Electrically Insulated Suit

Suit power: Electric Punch – Kit bashed high-discharge capacitors electrify gauntlets and enemies.

Electric Punch – Kit bashed high-discharge capacitors electrify gauntlets and enemies. Unlock condition: Reach level 13

Reach level 13 Cost: One research token, three crime tokens, one base token

Spider-Punk

Suit power: Rock Out: Blasts enemies with sound.

Rock Out: Blasts enemies with sound. Unlock condition: Reach level 16

Reach level 16 Cost: two landmark tokens, two backpack tokens, three crime tokens

Wrestler Suit

Suit power: King of the Ring – Web Throw enemies without needing to web them first.

King of the Ring – Web Throw enemies without needing to web them first. Unlock condition: Reach level 19

Reach level 19 Cost: Two research tokens, two backpack tokens, two base tokens

Fear Itself Suit

Suit power: Quad Damage – Assistive nano-musculature deals huge damage for short period of time.

Quad Damage – Assistive nano-musculature deals huge damage for short period of time. Unlock condition: Reach level 21

Reach level 21 Cost: Six challenge tokens, three landmark tokens, two base tokens

Stealth (“Big Time”) Suit

Suit power: Blur Projector – Create a distortion field that can obscure your presence.

Blur Projector – Create a distortion field that can obscure your presence. Unlock condition: Reach level 23

Reach level 23 Cost: Four challenge tokens, three landmark tokens, two base tokens

Spider Armor – MK III Suit

Suit power: Titanium Alloy Plates – Reflects bullets back to shooters (not sniper rounds though).

Titanium Alloy Plates – Reflects bullets back to shooters (not sniper rounds though). Unlock condition: Reach level 26

Reach level 26 Cost: Four challenge tokens, three landmark tokens, two base tokens

Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit

Suit power: Low Gravity – Decrease gravity while airborne

Low Gravity – Decrease gravity while airborne Unlock condition: Reach level 29

Reach level 29 Cost: Four research tokens, two base tokens, four crime tokens

Iron Spider Suit

Suit power: Iron Arms – Conjure four articulated arms made from rapidly grown iron alloy crystal.

Iron Arms – Conjure four articulated arms made from rapidly grown iron alloy crystal. Unlock condition: Reach level 31

Reach level 31 Cost: Four crime tokens, three challenge tokens, three base tokens

Velocity Suit

Suit power: None

None Unlock condition: Reach level 33

Reach level 33 Cost: Four challenge tokens, two landmark tokens, two backpack tokens

Spider Armor – MK IV Suit

Suit power: Defence Shield – Generates an energy shield that absorbs all damage

Defence Shield – Generates an energy shield that absorbs all damage Unlock condition: Reach level 35

Reach level 35 Cost: Four challenge tokens, three landmark tokens, four base tokens

Spirit Spider

Suit power: Spirit Fire – Channels unstable waves of powerful, damaging energy.

Spirit Fire – Channels unstable waves of powerful, damaging energy. Unlock condition: Reach level 37

Reach level 37 Cost: Six challenge tokens, six crime tokens, six base tokens

Spider-Man 2099 White Suit

Suit power: Concussion Strike – Concussive technology that sends enemies flying after each attack.

Concussion Strike – Concussive technology that sends enemies flying after each attack. Unlock condition: Reach level 39

Reach level 39 Cost: Four challenge tokens, four base tokens, four crime tokens

Vintage Comic Book Suit

Suit power: Quips – Insult enemy pride.

Quips – Insult enemy pride. Unlock condition: Reach level 41

Reach level 41 Cost: Four backpack tokens, four challenge tokens, four crime tokens

Last Stand Suit

Suit power: Unrelenting Fury – Enemies can’t block or stop your attacks.

Unrelenting Fury – Enemies can’t block or stop your attacks. Unlock condition: Reach level 45

Reach level 45 Cost: 20 crime tokens

Undies

Suit power: Equalizer – Everyone goes down in one hit — even Spider-Man.

Equalizer – Everyone goes down in one hit — even Spider-Man. Unlock condition: Complete “Pax in Bello” mission.

Complete “Pax in Bello” mission. Cost: Complete all story missions, side quests, and achieve 100 percent district completion.

Homemade Suit

Suit power: None

None Unlock condition: Complete “Something Old, Something New” story mission.

Complete “Something Old, Something New” story mission. Cost: Find all backpacks

Anti-Ock Suit

Suit power: Resupply – Continuously refills currently equipped gadget supply.

Resupply – Continuously refills currently equipped gadget supply. Unlock condition: Complete “Pax in Bello” mission.

Complete “Pax in Bello” mission. Cost: Free

Dark Suit

Suit power: None

None Unlock condition: Complete “Stakeout” mission.

Complete “Stakeout” mission. Cost: Finish all Black Cat Stakeouts.

Resilient Suit

Suit power: None

None Unlock condition: Play The Heist DLC.

Play The Heist DLC. Cost: Free (unlocked right when you load The Heist)

Spider-UK Suit

Suit power: None

None Unlock condition: Complete The Heist.

Complete The Heist. Cost: Free

Scarlet Spider II Suit

Suit power: None

None Unlock condition: Complete all district activities in The Heist.

Complete all district activities in The Heist. Cost: Free

Spider-Armor MK I

Suit power: None

None Unlock condition: Complete “Blindsided” story mission in Turf Wars DLC.

Complete “Blindsided” story mission in Turf Wars DLC. Cost: Free

Iron Spider Armor

Suit power: None

None Unlock condition: Finish Turf Wars story.

Finish Turf Wars story. Cost: Free

Spider-Clan Suit