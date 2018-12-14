Want every suit in 'Marvel's Spider-Man' for PS4? Here's how to get them all

Spider-Man is certainly most well-known for his classic red and blue suit, but the Marvel superhero has plenty of other sweet digs that have made him look awesome when swinging around Manhattan and knocking out baddies.
Marvel’s Spider-Man from Insomniac Games features many of Spider-Man’s coolest attire, including a tweaked version of his classic suit and outfits he’s worn throughout comic book history. Here’s every suit you can get in Marvel’s Spider-Man, including ones available through The City That Never Sleeps DLC.
Advanced Suit
- Suit power: Battle Focus – Rapidly regenerates focus
- Unlock condition: Complete “Something Old, Something New” story mission.
- Cost: Two crime tokens, one backpack token
Classic Suit (Damaged)
- Suit power: None
- Unlock condition: Complete “Something Old, Something New” story mission.
- Cost: Free
Classic Suit (Repaired)
- Suit power: Web Blossom – Rapidly fire webs
- Unlock condition: Complete “Something Old, Something New” story mission.
- Cost: Two crime tokens, two backpack tokens
Noir Suit
- Suit power: Enemies don’t call backup when alerted.
- Unlock condition: Complete “Something Old, Something New” story mission.
- Cost: One base token, two backpack tokens
Scarlet Spider Suit
- Suit power: Holo Decoy – Spawns multiple Holo Decoys that stun enemies.
- Unlock condition: Reach level 4
- Cost: Three crime tokens, two landmark tokens
Spider Armor – MK II Suit
- Suit power: Bullet Proof – Makes you temporarily, completely resistant to bullets.
- Unlock condition: Reach level 5
- Cost: One base token, one landmark token, two research tokens
Secret War Suit
- Suit power: Arms Race – Amplified EMP build-up that stuns enemies and disables weapons.
- Unlock condition: Reach level 7
- Cost: Two research tokens, one base token, two backpack tokens
Stark Suit
- Suit power: Spider-Bro – A Spider-Bro temporarily helps you in combat.
- Unlock condition: Reach level 9
- Cost: One research token, one base token, three crime tokens
Negative Suit
- Suit power: Negative Shockwave – Unleashes huge wave of negative energy.
- Unlock condition: Reach level 11
- Cost: One research token, one base token, two landmark tokens
Electrically Insulated Suit
- Suit power: Electric Punch – Kit bashed high-discharge capacitors electrify gauntlets and enemies.
- Unlock condition: Reach level 13
- Cost: One research token, three crime tokens, one base token
Spider-Punk
- Suit power: Rock Out: Blasts enemies with sound.
- Unlock condition: Reach level 16
- Cost: two landmark tokens, two backpack tokens, three crime tokens
Wrestler Suit
- Suit power: King of the Ring – Web Throw enemies without needing to web them first.
- Unlock condition: Reach level 19
- Cost: Two research tokens, two backpack tokens, two base tokens
Fear Itself Suit
- Suit power: Quad Damage – Assistive nano-musculature deals huge damage for short period of time.
- Unlock condition: Reach level 21
- Cost: Six challenge tokens, three landmark tokens, two base tokens
Stealth (“Big Time”) Suit
- Suit power: Blur Projector – Create a distortion field that can obscure your presence.
- Unlock condition: Reach level 23
- Cost: Four challenge tokens, three landmark tokens, two base tokens
Spider Armor – MK III Suit
- Suit power: Titanium Alloy Plates – Reflects bullets back to shooters (not sniper rounds though).
- Unlock condition: Reach level 26
- Cost: Four challenge tokens, three landmark tokens, two base tokens
Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit
- Suit power: Low Gravity – Decrease gravity while airborne
- Unlock condition: Reach level 29
- Cost: Four research tokens, two base tokens, four crime tokens
Iron Spider Suit
- Suit power: Iron Arms – Conjure four articulated arms made from rapidly grown iron alloy crystal.
- Unlock condition: Reach level 31
- Cost: Four crime tokens, three challenge tokens, three base tokens
Velocity Suit
- Suit power: None
- Unlock condition: Reach level 33
- Cost: Four challenge tokens, two landmark tokens, two backpack tokens
Spider Armor – MK IV Suit
- Suit power: Defence Shield – Generates an energy shield that absorbs all damage
- Unlock condition: Reach level 35
- Cost: Four challenge tokens, three landmark tokens, four base tokens
Spirit Spider
- Suit power: Spirit Fire – Channels unstable waves of powerful, damaging energy.
- Unlock condition: Reach level 37
- Cost: Six challenge tokens, six crime tokens, six base tokens
Spider-Man 2099 White Suit
- Suit power: Concussion Strike – Concussive technology that sends enemies flying after each attack.
- Unlock condition: Reach level 39
- Cost: Four challenge tokens, four base tokens, four crime tokens
Vintage Comic Book Suit
- Suit power: Quips – Insult enemy pride.
- Unlock condition: Reach level 41
- Cost: Four backpack tokens, four challenge tokens, four crime tokens
Last Stand Suit
- Suit power: Unrelenting Fury – Enemies can’t block or stop your attacks.
- Unlock condition: Reach level 45
- Cost: 20 crime tokens
Undies
- Suit power: Equalizer – Everyone goes down in one hit — even Spider-Man.
- Unlock condition: Complete “Pax in Bello” mission.
- Cost: Complete all story missions, side quests, and achieve 100 percent district completion.
Homemade Suit
- Suit power: None
- Unlock condition: Complete “Something Old, Something New” story mission.
- Cost: Find all backpacks
Anti-Ock Suit
- Suit power: Resupply – Continuously refills currently equipped gadget supply.
- Unlock condition: Complete “Pax in Bello” mission.
- Cost: Free
Dark Suit
- Suit power: None
- Unlock condition: Complete “Stakeout” mission.
- Cost: Finish all Black Cat Stakeouts.
Resilient Suit
- Suit power: None
- Unlock condition: Play The Heist DLC.
- Cost: Free (unlocked right when you load The Heist)
Spider-UK Suit
- Suit power: None
- Unlock condition: Complete The Heist.
- Cost: Free
Scarlet Spider II Suit
- Suit power: None
- Unlock condition: Complete all district activities in The Heist.
- Cost: Free
Spider-Armor MK I
- Suit power: None
- Unlock condition: Complete “Blindsided” story mission in Turf Wars DLC.
- Cost: Free
Iron Spider Armor
- Suit power: None
- Unlock condition: Finish Turf Wars story.
- Cost: Free
Spider-Clan Suit
- Suit power: None
- Unlock condition: Complete all district activities in Turf Wars.
- Cost: Free